Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

First para athlete completes Turkish Airlines Around Island Race

by RHKYC Media today at 12:00 pm
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
It was a day of varied conditions for the 2017 Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race with everything from two to 28kts of easterly breeze being reported across the race track. Approximately 1,400 people on 230 boats and even two lifejacket-- clad dogs took part in this year’s 26nm circumnavigation.

The big winners of the day were Jamie McWilliam with his crew Simon Macdonald and Peter Austin onboard the Etchells Shrub, they crossed finish line at 14h 19m 07s this afternoon to take the overall win with a corrected time of 4h 59m 02s.

Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/



Jamie commented on the racing, “Sailors talk about how the Around the Island Race is never the same but today was really not the same. I thought that Helmuth Hennig’s Marten 49 Vineta sailed the best from Green Island to the finish that I have ever seen, I don’t think they missed a single thing. There were more lead changes in the Etchells then I ever remember. Yah so there were lots of cool things about today’s race. I thought it was very punchy not to shorten the race at Green Island and would I imagine there will a lot of people moaning about it but there will be just as many people not moaning about it. The weather was wet but to be honest after the reach down past Shek O Rock we were soaked, so by the time it started raining it made no difference to us at all.” When Jamie was later called about his win he commented “That’s so exciting man!”

Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/



It took two start lines located off of Causeway Bay and Hung Hom and 22 consecutive starts to get the fleet away. There were boat breaking conditions right off of the start with the first casualty of the day headed back to the club by 0830hrs due to a broken mast and boom. The fleet tacked their way up the starboard side of the Hong Kong Harbour course, avoiding exclusion zones and Hong Kong’s busy marine traffic and through Lei Yue Mun gap.

Once the fleet reached Shek O rock they met with big swells of 2 to 3m, which proved difficult for some of the smaller fleets. Persevering on was the first Para athlete to compete in the Around the Island Race; Foo Yuen-Wai representing Sailability Hong Kong on board a 2.4mR, the smallest boat in the fleet The Kaplan, not only is Foo the first Para athlete to compete, he is also the first one to sail single- handed. Foo completed the race and sailed across the line at 16h 11m 24s.

Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/



Another first was Sean Law on board S M Kwan and Thomas Wong’s Sunfast 3600 Ding Dong Sean who is just 77 days old did his first Around the Island Race with mother and father Sally and Dominick.

Kites were hoisted after the fleet rounded D’Aguilar point with gusts up to 28kts. There were a few exciting broaches and resulting in a few more retirements. However with the large swell running along the Sheung Sze Mun channel, some boats were fully launched and able to surf in on the run towards Stanley Gate.

Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/



The swell tapered off as did the breeze, as the fleet approached Round Island . A park up ensued off the Cyberport Gate, where supporting sponsors St. James’s Place were waiting to greet the fleet on a spectator yacht. Once the fleet rounded Green Island the breeze increased a little but there were still a few holes along the harbour. First to make the circumnavigation was Bruce Anson and Wei Jie’s Discover Sail Asia an RC44 with an elapsed time of 4h 19m 21s.

Simon Crockett on board Marcel Leidts Ker 46 Zannekin remarked after racing, “Well organised, the safety boats were in abundance. We couldn’t do anything about the weather but the organisation was excellent.”

Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/


Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/


Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/


Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/


Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/


Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/


Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/

Yachtspot J111 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2SHBS - White Bay 6 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper World Yacht Race –Day 12 – Downwind sailing conditions kick in
PSP Logistics, Qingdao and Sanya Serenity Coast still hold the top three positions on the leaderboard For fifth placed Unicef, which is also eagerly anticipating some downwind sailing conditions, morale remains high as they head towards Fremantle.
Posted today at 10:23 am World Sailing Council looks to the future
A week of debate from delegates at Annual Conference culminated in a two-day meeting of World Sailing's Council A week of discussion and debate from delegates at World Sailing's Annual Conference in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico culminated in a two-day meeting of World Sailing's Council.
Posted today at 6:12 am Volvo Ocean Race - Seven things you need to know about the Doldrums
Teams spent last week hurtling south at breakneck speeds huge stomach-twisting waves with saltwater gushing over deck. The teams have spent the last week hurtling south at breakneck speeds, huge stomach-twisting waves and with buckets of skin–numbing amounts saltwater gushing over the deck.
Posted today at 4:58 am TJV - Ultime 1 Doldrums 0 as another boat abandons and race hots up
The reverberations from a tough first week continued today with another duo abandoning and two more making pit stops. The reverberations from a tough first week continued today with another duo abandoning and two more making pit stops. But after six days of “living like animals” as Servane Escoffier (Bureau Vallée 2) said today – more specifically living like fish, so deluged by water have the skippers been at times – there was some relief today.
Posted today at 3:08 am World Sailing launches revolutionary eSailing World Championships
World Sailing has moved into the world of eSports with the launch of the first virtual World Sailing Championships. World Sailing, the world governing body, has moved into the world of eSports with the launch of the first virtual World Sailing Championships.
Posted today at 2:35 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère – No lasting armistice out on the ocean…
Notably so at the front of the fleet, where Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) is proving impossible to budge from the top spot Ian can still count on a lead of over 100 miles, but the progress by Jorg Riechers (Lillienthal), his direct pursuer in terms of distance to the goal, must be causing him to bristle slightly in the disturbed trade wind system that requires the utmost vigilance at all times in order to get the best out of your machine.
Posted on 11 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Fleet expected to compress further
Boats just 10 miles further back were making closer to 20 knots. So a compression in the fleet is expected. Boats just 10 miles further back were making closer to 20 knots. So a compression in the fleet is expected. But it may not be as severe as it often is. This Doldrums crossing is forecast to be relatively quick. Good news for the leading pack with the boats grouped so close together.
Posted on 11 Nov Clipper Race – Day 11 – Sanya Serenity Coast triumphs in Scoring Gate
Sanya Serenity Coast, which moved back into first place on the leader board, crossed northern end of the Scoring Gate With just 30 nautical miles separating the third placed Qingdao from GREAT Britain in fourth, the competition for the final bonus point on offer in the Scoring Gate was always going to go right down to the wire.
Posted on 11 Nov Skippers welcome reallocated Greenings crew
Clipper Race family pulled together following news that Greenings would be taking no further part in 2017-18 edition The Clipper Race family, including all Race Skippers, have pulled together following the news that the Greenings yacht, formally registered as CV24, would be taking no further part in the 2017-18 edition.
Posted on 11 Nov 24-hour speed record broken stoking Anglo-Spanish and French rivalry
The ferocious pressure in the air and in boats in Transat Jacques Vabre saw Class40, V and B, break 24-hour speed record The ferocious pressure in the air, on the water and in the boats in this 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre saw the Class40, V and B, break the 24-hour speed record today (Friday).
Posted on 11 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy