Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

First in best dressed for extended Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week

by Di Pearson today at 4:25 am
Champagne sailing Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Event organisers from Townsville Yacht Club have responded positively to pleas for Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week to be extended, so the popular regatta has been stretched to six days in 2017, and to celebrate, Peppers Blue on Blue Resort is offering a substantial discount for those who book early.

As is usual, Race Week will close the northern circuit, following Airlie Beach and Hamilton Island Race Weeks. The new regatta dates for the 11th running of the event are 31 August to 6 September. There is strong indication an increase in numbers from last year’s record fleet is on the cards, as news of the fun regatta has scattered near and far.

Mike Steel, Event Chairman and a director of Townsville Yacht Club said, “Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week is the perfect ending to the northern circuit and we understood competitors’ wishes for an extra day of racing, so have accommodated them.

Steel continued: “We commend Peppers Blue on Blue Resort offering a 15% discount off the Bed and Breakfast fully serviced price, including a welcome drink voucher per person in their popular Boardwalk Bar,” he said of the deal.

Relaxing at Peppers Blue on Blue after racing © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Relaxing at Peppers Blue on Blue after racing © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



This offer is available for 7 x 3 bedroom apartments (up to six people); 3 x Studio Superiors (two people); 5 x Hotel Superiors (two people), inclusive of 15 rooms with marina views, inclusive of daily hot buffet breakfast, daily housekeeping service and marina view rooms.

The offer, subject to room availability, ends 30th June 2017, unless sold sooner and must be booked direct, by calling the resort on: 07 47 582 400. Quote ‘Magnetic Island Race Week Early Bird Special’ to receive this special.

“The Notice of Race will be available on line from mid-February and entry will open from 1st March for both monohull and multihull boats,” said Steel, who is a great advertisement for Race Week as a regular with his Dufour 36 ‘Boadicca’.

Akarana crew dressed to kill © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Akarana crew dressed to kill © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



In fact Townsville Yacht Club is well represented at Magnetic Island Race Week. Vice Commodore Ian Johnson competes with his multihull Salacia, Rear Commodore Tony Muller with his monohull Brava and Director, Vicki Hamilton with her Akarana, joining their many fellow club members on the water.

The joy of Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week is it is a perfect way to end winter and enter spring in Queensland, not to mention the relaxed fun factor infusing the regatta, where every activity is centred around Peppers Blue on Blue – meaning a two minute walk to everywhere.

The fleet moors at the resort, which features fabulous dining and a bar, while the race start area is a mere five minute motor away. And the course area is nothing short of spectacular, the scenery is special. The ferry between the Island and Townsville is also a two minute walk, as are buses and local shops.

Magic scenery in Magnetiic Island race © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Magic scenery in Magnetiic Island race © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



Adding to the atmosphere of this unique event is those crews who dress in theme, something different each day. It adds to the fun and frivolity of the regatta. However, it is professionally organised and run, with Denis Thompson and his race management team keeping racing on an even keel.

Yachts at rest at Peppers Blue on Blue resort © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Yachts at rest at Peppers Blue on Blue resort © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



After racing, you will find competitors ashore at Peppers Blue for a couple drinks and the daily prize giving, hosted by TV personality, Scotty Hillier, before nipping to their rooms to change for the evening entertainment and dinner at the resort. Some opt to cook and entertain friends ‘at home’, or walk/bus to the local restaurants. It couldn’t be simpler.

For all information, including social events and information on Magnetic Island, visit the official website: www.magneticislandraceweek.com.au/

Protector - 660 x 82Zhik Isotak Ocean 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Warren Jones International Youth Regatta - Day 2
Another testing day on Perth Waters at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. Another testing day on Perth Waters at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. More persistent rain showers, overcast skies and light and patchy five - ten knot breeze from an E/SE direction. A second day of very compact courses with close boundaries and multiple place changes, testing some of the world’s highest ranked match race teams.
Posted today at 2:24 am Top of the Gulf Regatta 2017- Charter Party
Charter and sail TOG, May 2017. T-shirts and shorts sailing, of course! The annual Top of the Gulf Regatta is set to showcase Pattaya and the Gulf of Thailand this May. Big boats racing in IRC divisions, one-design Platus in the Coronation Cup, dinghies, and of course the Thailand Optimist Nationals - making for a fleet in excess of 200 boats and 700 sailors, coming from all corners of the world to compete in what has become one of Asia's biggest regattas.
Posted today at 1:33 am A helping hand for Invisible Hand from GAC Pindar
Images and video from the loading of the new Pac52 Invisible Hand in Tauranga. TNL GAC Pindar's Australasian Manager, Richard Thorpe didn't get a break over the holiday weekend, being on hand to personally supervise the loading of the new Pac52 Invisible Hand in Tauranga. The new Pac52 - a reduced cost 52ft class, orginating in the West Coast of USA is designed to be a managed class, with owner drivers and capable of doing extended offshore races such as the TransPac and
Posted on 31 Jan Early discount entry deadlines loom ahead for ORC World Championship
It may be winter, but boat owners are not in hibernation. There has already been more than 50 entries in the event. And for the 2017 ORC European Championship held in Gdansk, Poland over 24-29 July, the event is nearly sold out already, with 73 entries from 13 countries signed up, promising this to be the most popular European Championship yet. The event has been planning a target entry count of 75 yachts.
Posted on 31 Jan Vendée Globe – Steady as she goes – Burton regulates his final sprint
Burton is likely to regulate his pace over the final 600 miles to Les Sables d'Olonne where he should finish the race Louis Burton is likely to regulate his pace over the final 600 miles to Les Sables d'Olonne where he should finish the race on Wednesday night or early on Thursday morning and secure an excellent seventh place. Positioned some 350 miles to the NW of Cape Finisterre, Burton was making around 11-13kts this Tuesday afternoon.
Posted on 31 Jan MAPFRE back for another Volvo Ocean Race challenge in 2017-18
MAPFRE , backed by the Madrid-based insurance company, are the third confirmed entry for sailing’s toughest team event MAPFRE , backed by the Madrid-based global insurance company, are the third confirmed entry for sailing’s toughest team event, which starts from Alicante on Sunday, 22 October and will take the teams on a 45,000-nautical mile route around the world. Dongfeng Race Team and team AkzoNobel announced their campaigns last year.
Posted on 31 Jan Hall Spars NZ rig all three new Pac 52's with next generation mast
Hall Spars & Rigging New Zealand has been selected by three of the four founders of the new USA-based Pac 52 class Hall Spars & Rigging New Zealand has been selected by three of the four founders of the new USA-based Pac 52 racing class to design and manufacture the rigs for their new builds; Invisible Hand, Rio, and Bad Pak. The masts represent the next generation in mast design from Hall Spars & Rigging New Zealand and result in improved performance.
Posted on 31 Jan Volvo Ocean Race - Mapfre confirms they will be back for upcoming race
Mapfre is the third team to confirm their presence on the start line of the 2017-2018 Volvo Ocean Race Mapfre will take part in the Volvo Ocean Race, the round-the-world race leaving Alicante on 22nd October. The Spanish team is the third team to confirm their presence on the start line of the 2017-2018 edition of the offshore race. No details of her skipper or crew were mentioned in the official media release.
Posted on 31 Jan My wrap of the Festival of Sails 2017
On final day sailing myself on a Waszp as part of Discover Sailing Day, the Festival of Sails was an incredible event! From the village, to the race course with everything from cruising cats to Sports Boats, and on the final day sailing myself on a Waszp as part of Discover Sailing Day, the Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover was an incredible event!
Posted on 31 Jan Volvo Ocean Race scheduled for Christmas stop in Melbourne
The Volvo Ocean Race fleet will be welcome visitors to Melbourne this Christmas with 2017-18 Race coming to Australia The Volvo Ocean Race fleet will be welcome visitors to Melbourne this Christmas with the 2017-18 Race coming to Australia for the eighth time. The stop-over, announced on Friday, is scheduled to have the sailors arriving in Melbourne around Christmas Day.
Posted on 31 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy