First golden medals in 470 for Sozykin with Gribanov & Hanson in Laser

Day 4 - Delta Lloyd Regatta 2017 © Klaas Wiersma Day 4 - Delta Lloyd Regatta 2017 © Klaas Wiersma

by Delta Lloyd Regatta today at 2:51 amIn the 470 there was tension till the end. After two generals before the start, the tension really went up a level. Once the fleet could finally start, the Russian guys immediately took the lead. The race for second and third was really exciting until the end for Italian Matteo Capurro with Matteo Puppo, and Afrodite Kyranakou with Anneloes van Veen (the Netherlands). The Italians won this battle, but it wasn’t enough for the silver medal. This one goes to the Dutchies, while the Italians will receive a bronze medal. Van Veen: “We are very satisfied with the result, especially because we were sailing in the men’s field. The Russians were very smart today, we didn’t even get a chance to get close in first place.”





Elliot Hanson ensures his golden medal



For the Laser final, the wind was getting stronger. A clear start where Croatian Tonci Stipanovic immediately took the lead. He had a bad day so far, so really had to be aggressive in the finals. Unfortunately for him it wasn’t enough, he finishes the medal race in second place and ends up at fifth place overall. The British Elliot Hanson finished sixth in the medal race, enough to take the gold. “It was a real close race, I was happy to get back into the race. First lap was a bit shaky, but I had a good last two laps with a good speed.” Second place is for Charlie Buckingham (USA) and third place for Matthew Wearn (Australia) who made a great come back after a tough day yesterday.









Medal races Saturday



Laser Radial started this day with a long delay, but in the end they could race their planned races. Emma Plasschaert is one of the favourites this week, and she’s going into the medal race in a fourth place: “I’m looking forward to the medal race. The conditions should be great, better than the last few days. I’ve been pretty consistent during this regatta, so hope to get a solid medal race as well.” Today we saw a great comeback from Dutch Marit Bouwmeester. “It was a great day today. This morning I wasn’t assured of a place in the medal race yet, but with two wins today it worked out perfectly.” She will start the medal race in second place, with a big gap between her and number one Manami Doi (Japan): 18 points.









The top 10 for the 49er didn’t change a whole lot today. Favourites this week are German Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf, who are in the lead after 12 races. With an eight-point gap between Portuguese Jorge Lima and Jose Luis Costa, and 26 points in front of the Belgium Yannick Lefebvre and Tom Pelsmaekers, they don’t have to win every medal race. The format for the 49er medals exists of three short races with single points to divide.



In the 49erFX is the Croatian team with Enia Nincevic and Peiar Cupac leading. They’ll compete in the medal races against three Dutch teams, three British teams, Germans, Americans and French sailors.



In RS:X, Olympic champion van Rijsselberghe looks ahead for some exciting final races: “A lot of things can happen on the last day. It’s do or die. It will be quite interesting to see what’s gonna happen.” The RS:X class will race with a new format: the top 12 after the fleet races will start in the quarter-final, six of them will go through to the semi-final and finally four windsurfers will battle for the podium places.



Find the complete starting list on the notice board in the result list here.



Medal races start at 10.00 hours with the 49ers.



Results:



Laser:







Laser Radial:





470 Men & Women:





49er:





Nr Sail Number Team Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 1 GER 115 GER 115 Tim FISCHER Fabian GRAF NRV 58.0 45.0 3.0 5.0 1.0 9.0 3.0 9.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 (13.0) 1.0 9.0 2 POR 27 POR 27 Jorge LIMA José Luis COSTA FPV / CNC 67.0 53.0 2.0 4.0 4.0 6.0 2.0 3.0 11.0 4.0 2.0 3.0 (14.0) 12.0 3 BEL 24 BEL 24 Yannick LEFEBVRE Tom PELSMAEKERS vvw Nieuwpoort 89.0 71.0 1.0 13.0 7.0 1.0 9.0 1.0 5.0 6.0 9.0 (18.0) 6.0 13.0 4 GER 8 GER 8 Erik HEIL Thomas PLOESSEL

105.0 73.0 9.0 1.0 2.0 (32.0) OCS 1.0 8.0 6.0 32.0 BFD 4.0 2.0 7.0 1.0 5 ITA 88 ITA 88 Uberto CRIVELLI VISCONTI Gianmarco TOGNI C.C. ANIENE 101.0 83.0 5.0 10.0 (18.0) 17.0 4.0 2.0 10.0 2.0 10.0 12.0 5.0 6.0 6 GER 202 GER 202 Jakob MEGGENDORFER Andreas SPRANGER SRS 112.0 92.0 4.0 2.0 5.0 2.0 17.0 11.0 12.0 3.0 17.0 16.0 (20.0) 3.0 7 GBR 118 GBR 118 Chris TAYLOR Sam BATTEN

126.0 105.0 14.0 7.0 8.0 12.0 (21.0) 10.0 4.0 9.0 16.0 10.0 11.0 4.0 8 GER 220 GER 220 Nils CARSTENSEN Jan FRIGGE FSC 153.0 121.0 16.0 9.0 13.0 15.0 11.0 6.0 3.0 5.0 7.0 15.0 (32.0) BFD 21.0 9 ITA 23 ITA 23 Jacopo PLAZZI Andrea TESEI CCANIENE 159.0 127.0 6.0 (32.0) BFD 6.0 32.0 OCS 6.0 5.0 19.0 8.0 6.0 5.0 18.0 16.0 10 GBR 245 GBR 245 Gillies MUNRO Daniel HARRIS Royal Findhorn Yacht Club 157.0 128.0 17.0 8.0 9.0 3.0 (29.0) 13.0 21.0 12.0 12.0 8.0 10.0 15.0

49erFX:





Nr Sail Number Team Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 1 CRO 112 CRO 112 Enia NINCEVIC Peiar CUPAC J.k.uskok 51.0 38.0 2.0 1.0 6.0 (13.0) 4.0 2.0 3.0 5.0 1.0 4.0 9.0 1.0 2 NED 15 NED 15 Annemiek BEKKERING Jeske KISTERS WSVW 67.0 41.0 5.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 1.0 (26.0) BFD 8.0 1.0 3.0 1.0 3.0 6.0 3 GBR 22 GBR 22 John PINK Sophie AINSWORTH

82.0 56.0 1.0 3.0 1.0 5.0 8.0 (26.0) BFD 9.0 8.0 7.0 3.0 4.0 7.0 4 GBR 15 GBR 15 Hannah MILLS Alain SIGN

84.0 58.0 9.0 7.0 12.0 7.0 5.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 2.0 9.0 1.0 (26.0) DNF 5 GER 810 GER 810 Jule GÖRGE Lotta GORGE KYC 92.0 66.0 4.0 9.0 3.0 1.0 10.0 (26.0) BFD 5.0 2.0 8.0 6.0 16.0 2.0 6 NED 665 NED 665 Dewi COUVERT Annette DUETZ Watersport Verbond 87.0 73.0 8.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 (14.0) 4.0 6.0 10.0 9.0 7.0 13.0 9.0 7 NED 115 NED 115 Cecile JANMAAT Marieke JONGENS

120.0 94.0 12.0 15.0 8.0 2.0 7.0 3.0 4.0 (26.0) OCS 10.0 2.0 15.0 16.0 8 USA 872 USA 872 Stephanie ROBLE Maggie SHEA

136.0 110.0 17.0 8.0 13.0 16.0 9.0 6.0 7.0 7.0 4.0 20.0 (26.0) OCS 3.0 9 GBR 230 GBR 230 Henry LLLOYD WILLIAMS Eleanor ALDRIDGE 1.SSCSK 137.0 111.0 11.0 13.0 4.0 9.0 3.0 8.0 (26.0) BFD 15.0 13.0 17.0 8.0 10.0 10 FRA 213 FRA 213 Louis CHAMBET Enzo LOBRY SRVA 139.0 113.0 3.0 11.0 9.0 (26.0) BFD 15.0 7.0 12.0 12.0 14.0 13.0 5.0 12.0

RS:X Men:





2.4 Metre:





Nr Sail Number Team Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 1 GBR 141 GBR 141 Megan PASCOE

7.0 6.0 (1.0) 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0



2 GBR 75 GBR 75 Carol DUGDALE Norfolk Broads YC 19.0 13.0 3.0 (6.0) DNF 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0



3 NED 14 NED 14 Cor de GRAAFF EWVA 26.0 21.0 4.0 2.0 3.0 (5.0) 3.0 4.0 5.0



4 NED 28 NED 28 Dirk Jan BROERTJES WV De Koenen 26.0 21.0 (5.0) 4.0 4.0 3.0 4.0 3.0 3.0



5 GBR 102 GBR 102 Nev MILLARD Queen Mary Sailing Club 28.0 23.0 2.0 3.0 (5.0) 4.0 5.0 5.0 4.0









If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154097