First golden medals in 470 for Sozykin with Gribanov & Hanson in Laser

by Delta Lloyd Regatta today at 2:51 am
Day 4 - Delta Lloyd Regatta 2017 © Klaas Wiersma
Tonight, the first medal races have been sailed. Both 470 and Laser races were exciting to the end. In the 470, the Russian Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov were unbeatable, a fair win for this duo. Elliot Hansen wins the gold in the Laser after some close racing in the medal race.

Sozykin and Gribanov take a solid win

In the 470 there was tension till the end. After two generals before the start, the tension really went up a level. Once the fleet could finally start, the Russian guys immediately took the lead. The race for second and third was really exciting until the end for Italian Matteo Capurro with Matteo Puppo, and Afrodite Kyranakou with Anneloes van Veen (the Netherlands). The Italians won this battle, but it wasn’t enough for the silver medal. This one goes to the Dutchies, while the Italians will receive a bronze medal. Van Veen: “We are very satisfied with the result, especially because we were sailing in the men’s field. The Russians were very smart today, we didn’t even get a chance to get close in first place.”

Day 4 - Delta Lloyd Regatta 2017 © Klaas Wiersma
Day 4 - Delta Lloyd Regatta 2017 © Klaas Wiersma



Elliot Hanson ensures his golden medal

For the Laser final, the wind was getting stronger. A clear start where Croatian Tonci Stipanovic immediately took the lead. He had a bad day so far, so really had to be aggressive in the finals. Unfortunately for him it wasn’t enough, he finishes the medal race in second place and ends up at fifth place overall. The British Elliot Hanson finished sixth in the medal race, enough to take the gold. “It was a real close race, I was happy to get back into the race. First lap was a bit shaky, but I had a good last two laps with a good speed.” Second place is for Charlie Buckingham (USA) and third place for Matthew Wearn (Australia) who made a great come back after a tough day yesterday.

Day 4 - Delta Lloyd Regatta 2017 © Klaas Wiersma
Day 4 - Delta Lloyd Regatta 2017 © Klaas Wiersma



Medal races Saturday

Laser Radial started this day with a long delay, but in the end they could race their planned races. Emma Plasschaert is one of the favourites this week, and she’s going into the medal race in a fourth place: “I’m looking forward to the medal race. The conditions should be great, better than the last few days. I’ve been pretty consistent during this regatta, so hope to get a solid medal race as well.” Today we saw a great comeback from Dutch Marit Bouwmeester. “It was a great day today. This morning I wasn’t assured of a place in the medal race yet, but with two wins today it worked out perfectly.” She will start the medal race in second place, with a big gap between her and number one Manami Doi (Japan): 18 points.

Day 4 - Delta Lloyd Regatta 2017 © Klaas Wiersma
Day 4 - Delta Lloyd Regatta 2017 © Klaas Wiersma



The top 10 for the 49er didn’t change a whole lot today. Favourites this week are German Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf, who are in the lead after 12 races. With an eight-point gap between Portuguese Jorge Lima and Jose Luis Costa, and 26 points in front of the Belgium Yannick Lefebvre and Tom Pelsmaekers, they don’t have to win every medal race. The format for the 49er medals exists of three short races with single points to divide.

In the 49erFX is the Croatian team with Enia Nincevic and Peiar Cupac leading. They’ll compete in the medal races against three Dutch teams, three British teams, Germans, Americans and French sailors.

In RS:X, Olympic champion van Rijsselberghe looks ahead for some exciting final races: “A lot of things can happen on the last day. It’s do or die. It will be quite interesting to see what’s gonna happen.” The RS:X class will race with a new format: the top 12 after the fleet races will start in the quarter-final, six of them will go through to the semi-final and finally four windsurfers will battle for the podium places.

Find the complete starting list on the notice board in the result list here.

Medal races start at 10.00 hours with the 49ers.

Results:

Laser:

Nr Bow# Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9
1 009  GBR 209134
95.0 44.0
2.0
1.0
4.0
5.0
9.0
2.0
9.0
(51.0)
DSQ
12.0

2 006  USA 182345
86.0 50.0
4.0
5.0
1.0
4.0
15.0
10.0
(36.0)
1.0
10.0

3 005  AUS 199015 RPYC/FSC 109.0 58.0
4.0
4.0
3.0
1.0
25.0
(51.0)
BFD
12.0
7.0
2.0

4 099  AUS 209261
94.0 63.0
13.0
3.0
2.0
6.0
2.0
11.0
6.0
(31.0)
20.0

5 011  CRO 212013
120.0 69.0
3.0
2.0
(51.0)
UFD
3.0
4.0
3.0
10.0
40.0
4.0

6 083  CRO 207268
120.0 69.0
8.0
10.0
6.0
(51.0)
BFD
3.0
4.0
7.0
25.0
6.0

7 010  FRA 209021
111.0 69.0
3.0
2.0
9.0
2.0
19.0
15.0
11.0
(42.0)
8.0

8 098  AUS 211498
101.0 69.0
6.0
6.0
2.0
9.0
(32.0)
14.0
13.0
5.0
14.0

9 007  CYP 212431
123.0 72.0
1.0
1.0
33.0
3.0
10.0
1.0
5.0
(51.0)
DSQ
18.0

10 097  IRL 210254
107.0 76.0
5.0
6.0
18.0
7.0
12.0
(31.0)
1.0
11.0
16.0


Laser Radial:
Nr Bow# Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9
1 05  JPN 199066
36.0 22.0
3.0
6.0
(14.0)
1.0
5.0
1.0
2.0
4.0


2 01  NED 210407
60.0 40.0
5.0
1.0
(20.0)
11.0
3.0
18.0
1.0
1.0


3 20  ITA 211544 Sezione Vela Guardia di Finanza 64.0 43.0
6.0
8.0
5.0
2.0
15.0
(21.0)
4.0
3.0


4 04  BEL 208778 vvw inout 64.0 47.0
1.0
3.0
2.0
7.0
6.0
12.0
(17.0)
16.0


5 11  DEN 207194
72.0 48.0
10.0
2.0
18.0
4.0
4.0
4.0
(24.0)
6.0


6 07  FRA 196544
79.0 51.0
7.0
5.0
3.0
6.0
7.0
17.0
6.0
(28.0)


7 15  SUI 199846
74.0 53.0
14.0
6.0
3.0
(21.0)
10.0
7.0
8.0
5.0


8 18  POL 209432 MOS SSW ILAWA 80.0 54.0
10.0
2.0
6.0
6.0
(26.0)
3.0
15.0
12.0


9 12  BLR 203772 RCOP 94.0 65.0
5.0
3.0
1.0
5.0
(29.0)
2.0
27.0
22.0


10 16  BEL 210469
89.0 71.0
8.0
15.0
9.0
9.0
(18.0)
6.0
9.0
15.0

470 Men & Women:
Nr Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9
1  RUS 5
Denis GRIBANOV
29.0 17.0
1.0
1.0
(12.0)
1.0
1.0
8.0
1.0
2.0
2.0

2  NED 1
Anneloes van VEEN
30.0 25.0
3.0
3.0
4.0
3.0
4.0
1.0
(5.0)
1.0
6.0

3  ITA 10
Matteo PUPPO
46.0 33.0
2.0
2.0
5.0
6.0
6.0
6.0
2.0
(13.0)
4.0

4  AUT 17
Thomas CZAJKA
 YCP 64.0 50.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
2.0
10.0
6.0
(14.0)
18.0

5  GER 69
Helena WANSER
 NRV 71.0 59.0
11.0
6.0
2.0
9.0
(12.0)
5.0
10.0
6.0
10.0

6  ARG 87
Tomas DIETRICH
79.0 63.0
6.0
11.0
(16.0)
4.0
10.0
12.0
3.0
9.0
8.0

7  RUS 97 W
Anzhelika CHERNIAKHOVSKAIA
 Moscow SS, CSK VMF 75.0 63.0
9.0
9.0
1.0
5.0
11.0
11.0
(12.0)
3.0
14.0

8  GER 20
Birte WINKEL
 PWV 81.0 68.0
(13.0)
8.0
11.0
8.0
3.0
3.0
7.0
12.0
16.0

9  GER 27
Silas OETTINGHAUS
 RSC92 93.0 78.0
4.0
13.0
(15.0)
10.0
9.0
13.0
13.0
4.0
12.0

10  HKG 32
Ho Yin CHIK
98.0 80.0
(18.0)
16.0
6.0
17.0
5.0
2.0
4.0
10.0
20.0


49er:
Nr Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12
1  GER 115
Fabian GRAF
 NRV 58.0 45.0
3.0
5.0
1.0
9.0
3.0
9.0
1.0
1.0
3.0
(13.0)
1.0
9.0
2  POR 27
José Luis COSTA
 FPV / CNC 67.0 53.0
2.0
4.0
4.0
6.0
2.0
3.0
11.0
4.0
2.0
3.0
(14.0)
12.0
3  BEL 24
Tom PELSMAEKERS
 vvw Nieuwpoort 89.0 71.0
1.0
13.0
7.0
1.0
9.0
1.0
5.0
6.0
9.0
(18.0)
6.0
13.0
4  GER 8
Thomas PLOESSEL
105.0 73.0
9.0
1.0
2.0
(32.0)
OCS
1.0
8.0
6.0
32.0
BFD
4.0
2.0
7.0
1.0
5  ITA 88
Gianmarco TOGNI
 C.C. ANIENE 101.0 83.0
5.0
10.0
(18.0)
17.0
4.0
2.0
10.0
2.0
10.0
12.0
5.0
6.0
6  GER 202
Andreas SPRANGER
 SRS 112.0 92.0
4.0
2.0
5.0
2.0
17.0
11.0
12.0
3.0
17.0
16.0
(20.0)
3.0
7  GBR 118
Sam BATTEN
126.0 105.0
14.0
7.0
8.0
12.0
(21.0)
10.0
4.0
9.0
16.0
10.0
11.0
4.0
8  GER 220
Jan FRIGGE
 FSC 153.0 121.0
16.0
9.0
13.0
15.0
11.0
6.0
3.0
5.0
7.0
15.0
(32.0)
BFD
21.0
9  ITA 23
Andrea TESEI
 CCANIENE 159.0 127.0
6.0
(32.0)
BFD
6.0
32.0
OCS
6.0
5.0
19.0
8.0
6.0
5.0
18.0
16.0
10  GBR 245
Daniel HARRIS
 Royal Findhorn Yacht Club 157.0 128.0
17.0
8.0
9.0
3.0
(29.0)
13.0
21.0
12.0
12.0
8.0
10.0
15.0

49erFX:
Nr Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12
1  CRO 112
Peiar CUPAC
 J.k.uskok 51.0 38.0
2.0
1.0
6.0
(13.0)
4.0
2.0
3.0
5.0
1.0
4.0
9.0
1.0
2  NED 15
Jeske KISTERS
 WSVW 67.0 41.0
5.0
4.0
5.0
4.0
1.0
(26.0)
BFD
8.0
1.0
3.0
1.0
3.0
6.0
3  GBR 22
Sophie AINSWORTH
82.0 56.0
1.0
3.0
1.0
5.0
8.0
(26.0)
BFD
9.0
8.0
7.0
3.0
4.0
7.0
4  GBR 15
Alain SIGN
84.0 58.0
9.0
7.0
12.0
7.0
5.0
1.0
2.0
3.0
2.0
9.0
1.0
(26.0)
DNF
5  GER 810
Lotta GORGE
 KYC 92.0 66.0
4.0
9.0
3.0
1.0
10.0
(26.0)
BFD
5.0
2.0
8.0
6.0
16.0
2.0
6  NED 665
Annette DUETZ
 Watersport Verbond 87.0 73.0
8.0
2.0
2.0
3.0
(14.0)
4.0
6.0
10.0
9.0
7.0
13.0
9.0
7  NED 115
Marieke JONGENS
120.0 94.0
12.0
15.0
8.0
2.0
7.0
3.0
4.0
(26.0)
OCS
10.0
2.0
15.0
16.0
8  USA 872
Maggie SHEA
136.0 110.0
17.0
8.0
13.0
16.0
9.0
6.0
7.0
7.0
4.0
20.0
(26.0)
OCS
3.0
9  GBR 230
Eleanor ALDRIDGE
 1.SSCSK 137.0 111.0
11.0
13.0
4.0
9.0
3.0
8.0
(26.0)
BFD
15.0
13.0
17.0
8.0
10.0
10  FRA 213
Enzo LOBRY
 SRVA 139.0 113.0
3.0
11.0
9.0
(26.0)
BFD
15.0
7.0
12.0
12.0
14.0
13.0
5.0
12.0

RS:X Men:
Nr Sail Number
Team
 Club T N
R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8
R9 R10 R11 R12 QF SF R F
1  NED 9
50.0 35.0
2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 11.0 5.0 1.0 1.0 (15.0) 2.0
5.0

2  GBR 60
65.0 49.0
3.0 8.0 4.0 8.0 9.0 (16.0) 7.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 3.0
2.0

3  DEN 158
80.0 62.0
5.0 7.0 5.0 17.0 7.0 (18.0) 2.0 3.0 3.0 7.0 5.0
1.0

4  NED 8
106.0 73.0
1.0 1.0 1.0 4.0 1.0 10.0 9.0 (33.0) RET 10.0 23.0 4.0
9.0

5  NED 18
108.0 81.0
12.0 3.0 6.0 1.0 11.0 6.0 10.0 5.0 7.0 (27.0) 7.0
13.0

6  FRA 10
123.0 90.0
10.0 6.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 14.0 (33.0) UFD 11.0 2.0 19.0
14.0

7  NED 25
130.0 108.0
8.0 15.0 8.0 (22.0) 5.0 1.0 8.0 12.0 9.0 10.0 15.0
17.0

8  ITA 17
140.0 119.0
(21.0) 19.0 20.0 7.0 14.0 5.0 3.0 10.0 15.0 9.0 10.0
7.0

9  GBR 360
137.0 119.0
11.0 12.0 11.0 9.0 8.0 7.0 17.0 13.0 16.0 5.0 (18.0)
10.0

10  FRA 919
156.0 133.0
13.0 20.0 16.0 16.0 (23.0) 19.0 11.0 4.0 6.0 3.0 13.0
12.0

2.4 Metre:
Nr Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9
1  GBR 141
7.0 6.0
(1.0)
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0


2  GBR 75 Norfolk Broads YC 19.0 13.0
3.0
(6.0)
DNF
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0


3  NED 14 EWVA 26.0 21.0
4.0
2.0
3.0
(5.0)
3.0
4.0
5.0


4  NED 28 WV De Koenen 26.0 21.0
(5.0)
4.0
4.0
3.0
4.0
3.0
3.0


5  GBR 102 Queen Mary Sailing Club 28.0 23.0
2.0
3.0
(5.0)
4.0
5.0
5.0
4.0



