Please select your home edition
Edition
Protector 728x90

First five early entries are in for 2018 Vic-Maui Int'l Yacht Race

by Vic-Mau today at 8:13 am
Vic-Maui International Yacht Race A. Froe
There are three US boats, including one from California, and two Canadian boats. Three are in the racing class, and two are in the cruising class.

• Geminis Dream, skipper Shannon Rae, 44' Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 439, Vancouver BC, Cruising Class
• Firefly, skipper Bob Strong, 45' Morris Ocean Series 45, Seattle WA, Racing Class Fully Crewed
• Anjo, skipper Clayton Craigie, 40' Beneteau First 40, Pt Richmond CA, Cruising Class
• Turnagain, skipper Travis McGregor, 49' Beneteau Oceanis 50, Vancouver BC, Racing Class Fully Crewed
• Joy Ride, skipper John Murkowski, 40' J Boats J122E, Seattle WA, Racing Class Fully Crewed

Early Entries & Online Registration

Boats that enter early receive a reduction to their entry fee, and are offered early registration opportunities to some pre-race events such as Offshore Personal Safety (Safety at Sea) classes, Vic-Maui preparation seminars, offshore weather courses and marine first-aid courses.

The early entry deadline is September 15, 2017.

The final entry deadline is February 5, 2018.

Click here to enter the 2018 Vic-Maui International Yacht Race.
BIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 SailingBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look Back

Related Articles

Secure your seat at the 2017 Rolex Big Boat Series
There’s an old adage that it’s best to have a comfortable seat when the music stops. There’s an old adage that it’s best to have a comfortable seat when the music stops. While nobody is overly concerned with creature comforts at an athletic competition, all teams wishing to secure their spot on the starting line of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 14-17, 2017), hosted by St. Francis Yacht Club are kindly reminded that entry-deadline music officially stops on September 6, 2017.
Posted today at 7:23 am 2017 Palermo Montecarlo - Start in Palermo
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Palermo Montecarlo 2017. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Palermo Montecarlo 2017.
Posted today at 7:00 am JATO ignited as SuperFoiler prepares for take off (Pt I)
When small military transports have to take off from impossibly short runways with a belly full of cargo When small military transports have to take off from impossibly short runways with a belly full of cargo akin to Mr. Creosote, they reach for the JATO bottles. Aircraft like C-7 Caribous and LC130 Hercules strap rockets, yes rockets, to the underside of their wings to gain valuable extra thrust, which surely helps keep the pilots heart rates below the red line.
Posted today at 4:45 am Challenge of the Nord Stream Race beckons for rookie offshore sailors
Some young, talented sailors are about to undergo one of the biggest challenges as they set sail in the 1,000nm race While all the competitors taking part in the race are expert sailors in some form of the sport, many of them are completely new to sailing out of sight of land and concentrating for hours and days at a time.
Posted on 21 Aug Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards nomination period open
There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport. World Sailing will draw up a shortlist of nominations with the highest and most inspirational achievers going on to become the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Nominees.
Posted on 21 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week – Day 2 – Calm except on starting line
Day two was very different to the first. Black Jack's new tactician, Tom Slingsby isn't afraid to match race 100 footers Day two of Audi Australia Hamilton Island Race Week was very different to the first! I started with the cruising fleet starts, and then headed over to the IRC divisions where we witnessed 100 foot maxis pushing the start line after a long delay due to unstable wind on the offshore course.
Posted on 21 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - Southern Spars VO65 masts help slash race record
Southern Spars new run of VO65 masts passed their first test, helping MAPFRE carve seven minutes off the Round the IOW Southern Spars new run of VO65 masts passed their first test, helping MAPFRE carve seven minutes off the Round the Isle of Wight record. The seven teams took off around the race course which was the setting for the foundation race for the America’s Cup.
Posted on 21 Aug Clipper Race – Day 1, Race 1 – Settling in
With less than 20nm separating the fleet between first and twelfth place, positions are expected to change regularly Once clear of the River Mersey, teams began to progress towards the Irish sea, but changeable and fickle wind conditions teamed with close proximity racing overnight made for a tiring night with regular sail changes and movement of leader board positions.
Posted on 21 Aug Spectacular race expected as Extreme Sailing Series returns to Cardiff
The fleet of seven GC32s will include British-flagged wildcard entry Team Extreme Wales, skippered by Stevie Morrison. The ultimate Stadium Racing championship will headline the Cardiff Harbour Festival over the August Bank Holiday, with the free-entry Fan Zone, located next to the Norwegian Church, offering the perfect place to catch a glimpse of the thrilling racing.
Posted on 21 Aug Oman Air hopes history will repeat at Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff
Fresh from back-to-back victories, the Oman Air head to Cardiff this week aiming to maintain 100 percent winning streak It is an unrivalled sequence of success the current Oman Air crew will want to continue as they set out to reinforce their position on top of the overall series leaderboard.
Posted on 21 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy