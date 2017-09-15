First five early entries are in for 2018 Vic-Maui Int'l Yacht Race
by Vic-Mau today at 8:13 am
There are three US boats, including one from California, and two Canadian boats. Three are in the racing class, and two are in the cruising class.
Vic-Maui International Yacht Race
• Geminis Dream, skipper Shannon Rae, 44' Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 439, Vancouver BC, Cruising Class
• Firefly, skipper Bob Strong, 45' Morris Ocean Series 45, Seattle WA, Racing Class Fully Crewed
• Anjo, skipper Clayton Craigie, 40' Beneteau First 40, Pt Richmond CA, Cruising Class
• Turnagain, skipper Travis McGregor, 49' Beneteau Oceanis 50, Vancouver BC, Racing Class Fully Crewed
• Joy Ride, skipper John Murkowski, 40' J Boats J122E, Seattle WA, Racing Class Fully Crewed
Early Entries & Online Registration
Boats that enter early receive a reduction to their entry fee, and are offered early registration opportunities to some pre-race events such as Offshore Personal Safety (Safety at Sea) classes, Vic-Maui preparation seminars, offshore weather courses and marine first-aid courses.
The early entry deadline is September 15, 2017.
The final entry deadline is February 5, 2018.
