First five early entries are in for 2018 Vic-Maui Int'l Yacht Race

by Vic-Mau today at 8:13 am• Geminis Dream, skipper Shannon Rae, 44' Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 439, Vancouver BC, Cruising Class• Firefly, skipper Bob Strong, 45' Morris Ocean Series 45, Seattle WA, Racing Class Fully Crewed• Anjo, skipper Clayton Craigie, 40' Beneteau First 40, Pt Richmond CA, Cruising Class• Turnagain, skipper Travis McGregor, 49' Beneteau Oceanis 50, Vancouver BC, Racing Class Fully Crewed• Joy Ride, skipper John Murkowski, 40' J Boats J122E, Seattle WA, Racing Class Fully CrewedBoats that enter early receive a reduction to their entry fee, and are offered early registration opportunities to some pre-race events such as Offshore Personal Safety (Safety at Sea) classes, Vic-Maui preparation seminars, offshore weather courses and marine first-aid courses.The early entry deadline is September 15, 2017.The final entry deadline is February 5, 2018.Click here to enter the 2018 Vic-Maui International Yacht Race.