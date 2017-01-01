Please select your home edition
First day of warm Winter Series act one to Dark Star

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 10:02 am
Dark Star Winter Series act 1 Bob Fowler
Two wins apiece in light and fluky winds on Pittwater has the host club’s Dark Star leading Neville Crichton’s Maserati by a point on overall scores after day one of the MC38 Winter Series.

A harsh autumn sun and 24 degree day juxtaposed the series’ name for the opening event of a four-part winter pointscore running from May to September between yacht clubs on Sydney Harbour and Pittwater.

Dark Star’s owner John Bacon and his long-time tactician Cameron Miles know Pittwater as well as is possible, given the topography of the narrow waterway with hills both sides and Scotland Island acting as a sizable wind barrier. This knowledge plus finding high gear meant Pittwater treated them well.

“It was nice to be back on our home waters though it was fully tricky and you had to be really patient,” Bacon said. “We got really aggressive with changing gears and upped the work rate, and it really paid off. I thought we’d be rusty after missing last regatta but the teamwork came together, we picked the right sails and the boat was going fast. It was one of those days everything lined up.”

Ginger and Maserati and other boat on Pittwater Winter Series RPAYC © Bob Fowler
Ginger and Maserati and other boat on Pittwater Winter Series RPAYC © Bob Fowler



Sydney Harbour blow-ins Maserati (Cruising Yacht Club of Australia/Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron) and Ginger (CYCA) have had their successes on Pittwater and Maserati came to this regatta as the most recent class victor, at the MHYC Autumn Regatta three weekends ago when Chris Way drove.

This time Crichton, who had another engagement, handed the helm to Farr 40 owner/skipper Martin Hill.

Maserati (foreground) and Vino upwind MC38 Winter Series May © Bob Fowler
Maserati (foreground) and Vino upwind MC38 Winter Series May © Bob Fowler



Maserati’s tactician Joe Turner said with some sarcasm, “Lovely Pittwater in winter... actually it wasn’t too bad and a couple of things went our way. Changing helms is ok; us six guys have been together for a year and we are starting to gel. Martin is an excellent helm and slots in perfectly with the team.

“Neville has a lot going on outside sailing but he’s planning a full tilt starting with the August series; he’s excited to come racing again,” Turner assured.

Drone MC38 Winter Series May 17 small © Bob Fowler
Drone MC38 Winter Series May 17 small © Bob Fowler



Debriefing on today’s efforts Turner said his crewmates gave him plenty of stick for a couple of their starts. “I have a suntan inside and out after being burnt by the crew for some bad tactical decisions. I’m all emotional,” he joked.

Four points off second is Leslie Green’s Ginger followed by Steve Barlow’s Lightspeed and Chris Hancock’s Vino.

Set up between the eastern side of the island and Newport, the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s team of race officials managed four races on a “tough old day” described race officer Steve Merrington. The breeze started out in the NW then went to due north and back to NW, five – ten kts with the odd 12 knot puff.

Racing recommences for the one design fleet at 1000hrs on Sunday May 7.

For the June 17-18 regatta the fleet will welcome new owner Chris Way and Easy Tiger, formerly Menace.

Matt Allen elected to AOC Executive
Australian Sailing President Matt Allen has been elected to the AOC Executive Board at AOC AGM held in Sydney Australian Sailing President Matt Allen has been elected to the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Executive Board at the AOC AGM held in Sydney today.
Posted today at 6:34 am Top of the Gulf Regatta – Australian and Thai sailors take early leads
Kevin Whitcraft and his crew on the TP52 THA 72 were the first to put a bullet on the board in IRC Racing 1. The wind held good for the first race only to drop off for the second, and a slight pick-up ensured Race Officer Denis Thompson could complete three races for the Platus and two for the other classes on the keelboat and multihull course.
Posted on 5 May The Guyader Grand Prix, first contest since the Vendée Globe
Title-holder of Solitaire du Figaro Yoann Richomme will also be lining up on Vendée Globe monohull in this special event From Thursday 4th May to 7th May, five IMOCAs are expected to compete in the Guyader Grand Prix in Douarnenez. Among those registered, we can find four skippers from the last Vendée Globe - Jean-Pierre Dick, Morgan Lagravière, Paul Meilhat and Jean Le Cam. The title-holder of the prestigious Solitaire du Figaro, Yoann Richomme will also be lining up on a Vendée Globe monohull in this special event
Posted on 5 May Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta heads to the Gold Coast
Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta is confirmed as an exciting fixture to feature in Australia’s sailing calendar The Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta is confirmed as an exciting long term fixture to feature in Australia’s summer sailing calendar.
Posted on 5 May A truly Bermudaful opening ceremony to the 35th America's Cup
Full details have been announced about the line-up for the Official Opening Ceremony, taking place on the Main Stage The Opening Ceremony will be produced by David Durham of Yhoshi Productions and the Musical Director will be John Woolridge, both with huge experience of staging shows of this caliber in Bermuda.
Posted on 4 May Thrills and fun at the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge
It was a perfect day to wind down and although the weather didn't cooperate, the rain was never going to stop play. After a tremendous Damian Marley experience at Reggae in the Park yesterday evening in Nelson’s Dockyard, it wasn't a surprise that Presidente Lay Day started with a lay-in until late morning!
Posted on 4 May The Maiden Factor
Ok, so this story is very close to my heart. I have known this boat for almost four decades. Ok, so this story is very close to my heart. I have known this boat for almost four decades. I first met her during the 81/82 Whitbread Round the World Race. It was painted in colorful horizontal stripes and for a period we sailed up the Atlantic together.
Posted on 4 May Top of the Gulf Regatta set to deliver competitive racing in Thailand
Having received two international accolades in recent years, the regatta is a highlight on Pattaya's sporting calendar. Boats and crews from Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand will be battling it out in the top IRC divisions, lead by Kevin Whitcraft's TP52, THA72, while local stalwarts David Bell (Magic), Tim McMahon (SailQuest Hi Jinks) and Gary Baguley (El Coyote) are up against Martin Brown's Nautical Wheeler in IRC 3.
Posted on 4 May Teams from four continents on GC32 Racing Tour 2017
There will once again be Jason Carroll’s Team Argo from the USA and Naofumi Kamei’s Mamma Aiuto! from Japan. Four continents will be represented among the 11 foiling one design catamarans teams competing on Lake Garda at next week’s GC32 Riva Cup, the opening event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. While Europeans form the majority, there will once again be Jason Carroll’s Team Argo from the USA and Naofumi Kamei’s Mamma Aiuto! from Japan. New for 2017 will be the circuit’s first team from South America.
Posted on 4 May Dr. Jason Smithwick to become Director of Rating for IRC
Lymington based Rating Office, headquarters of the most popular rating system IRC is to be managed by Dr Jason Smithwick Following on from academia, roles in the research industry and sailing's international federation Smithwick will take up his post at the head of a team of four full-time staff and several external consultants on 3rd July this year.
Posted on 3 May
