Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Quest 728x90

First Nacra 15 Youth Olympics Qualifier starts Tuesday

by Edwin Lodder today at 6:07 pm
Nacra 15 Youth Olympics Qualifier © Laurens Morel
Right now in Medemblik (Netherlands), 28 eager Nacra 15 teams representing 13 Nations and four continents are preparing their first Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifying event.

In October 2018 the Nacra 15 will be the youth sailing boat during the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina. The goal, to be one of the Fourteen Nacra 15 teams representing their respective countries who will participate during these Youth Olympic Games. The teams must be mixed teams in the age born between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2003. The Nacra 15 is the “pathway class” to the Olympic Nacra 17 multihull. These top youth racers race to qualify their country.

The qualification system to participate the Youth Olympics is based on four qualication events: This week in Medemblik the best European and best African country will qualify. Folowed by a qualifier event in Miami (November) to qualify the best North- and best South American country; In January in Queensland the qualifying of the best Asia and Oceania country.

Nacra 15 Youth Olympics Qualifier © Laurens Morel
Nacra 15 Youth Olympics Qualifier © Laurens Morel



Argentina will get a wild-card due to being the host nation and in April during the Nacra 15 Worlds the final seven country placings will be earned and qualified. Once a country is selected then their organising authorities will then organize their own selections. To represent your country at the Youth Olympics Games in the Nacra 15 class really is the pinnacle of Youth Performance Sailing.

Today the practice race has been sailed in great sailing conditions, 14-17knts. The weather forecast for this week also looks good. Race one, tomorrow Tuesday 24th at 11.30 with four races scheduled back to back per day, through to Friday, a true test of fitness, skill and stamina. A total of 16 races are scheduled

Nacra 15 Youth Olympics Qualifier © Laurens Morel
Nacra 15 Youth Olympics Qualifier © Laurens Morel

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race – Vestas 11th Hour Racing and AkzoNobel lead the way
The Vestas boat, along with team AkzoNobel, were the first to make a break for the Spanish coast as night fell on Sunday For team AkzoNobel, it’s been a whirlwind 24-hours. After three of the team’s most experienced crew elected not to sail Leg 1, reinstated skipper Simeon Tienpont submitted his final crew list just an hour before leaving the dock.
Posted today at 4:12 pm Tom Way appointed as Deputy Race Director of Clipper World Yacht Race
Tom has over 10 years’ experience in the marine industry, including five years working for the Clipper Race. Tom has developed an extensive and invaluable level of knowledge of the Clipper Race and its operations, following roles with the training, refit, maintenance, recruitment and media departments. Most recently Tom also spent the past ten months working in Abu Dhabi as Fleet Manager for Pindar’s two Volvo 60s.
Posted today at 3:28 pm Rolex Middle Sea Race – Leaders in their Element
To the north of Sicily, yachts are experiencing sustained wind speeds of 30 knots with a significant sea state. The Royal Malta Yacht Club race management team has been busy through the night, monitoring the fleet’s progress. There have been a number of retirements as the increasing wind strength and building sea state test equipment and resolve. Leading yacht, Rambler 88 is on the downwind leg to Lampedusa, currently with Leopard, Hugo Boss and CQS in hot pursuit.
Posted today at 2:18 pm Clipper World Race – Day 19 Race 2 – PSP Logistics enters Ocean Sprint
The team, which was delayed behind the fleet after a whale hit its starboard rudder, entered Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint Once PSP Logistics has completed its Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, the fastest three teams will be formally announced by the Clipper Race Office and will be awarded up to three bonus race points.
Posted today at 2:05 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Let the battle commence
Turn the Tide on Plastic, one of seven teams in this edition of the Volvo Ocean Race, set sail from Alicante today Turn the Tide on Plastic, one of seven teams in this edition of the Volvo Ocean Race, set sail from Alicante today for the start of the epic 45,000 nautical mile round-the-world race.
Posted today at 8:29 am Extreme Sailing Series™ - SAP Extreme Sailing Team in action
It was déjà vu for SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi as it went down to the final double-points race to decide the wi It was déjà vu for SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi as it went down to the final double-points race to decide the winner of the penultimate Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego, but the Danes held their nerve to walk away the champions.
Posted today at 7:00 am Atlantic Double - Start Leg 1 - RORC Transatlantic Race
A record entry is expected for fourth edition of RORC Transatlantic Race, starting at Marina Lanzarote, Canary Islands A record entry is expected for the fourth edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race, starting at Marina Lanzarote, Canary Islands, on 25th November, 2017. Close to 25 teams are expected, racing a huge variety of ocean going yachts. Nine different nations will be taking the challenge, racing 3,000 miles to Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada, West Indies.
Posted today at 6:10 am Oman Air team sign-off looking ahead to the ESS final in Mexico
The Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team signed-off in San Diego secure in second place overall in the season The Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team signed-off in San Diego secure in second place overall in the season and with their sights set on the finale in Mexico.
Posted today at 3:28 am Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the first day and night of Leg 1
Images for the first day of racing and heading into the night of Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race Images for the first day of racing and heading into the night of Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race as the fleet sail from Alicante to Lisbon by way of Madeira.
Posted today at 1:05 am Volvo Ocean Race - Full replay and images from the Start
Full video replay and images from the start of the Volvo Ocean Race a few hours ago in Alicante, Spain. Full video replay and images from the start of the Volvo Ocean Race a few hours ago in Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 22 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy