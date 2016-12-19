First NZ WASZP Nationals - Flying and Foiling at Manly SC

by John Adair today at 12:02 amRarely has a new boat class grown so quickly in New Zealand and its fan-base is expanding rapidly, not just in New Zealand but worldwide. Based on the Mach2 Foiling Moth, the WASZP – which won its designer (Andrew McDougall) Sailing World’s “Boat of the Year” – has seen a sudden influx of boats to New Zealand's shores and it is drawing in both young and older sailors from around the country, many top sailors keen to adopt a more affordable extreme sailing pleasure within a one-design class.



Consistent wind ranging from 12-16 knots over the two days of racing gave the Race Officer Dave West few headaches and provided ample racing opportunity for everyone. The highest recorded boat speed was over 23 knots although the boats can reach over 50 knots. As to be expected, the newness of the production boat saw some teething problems causing critical gear failure (the designer is diligently resolving we’re happy to report) and some frustration for those who had to sit out a race or two until a fix or replacement part could be found.



With the chance to earn your name on all but the overall winner’s trophy, the competition was fierce and the level of sailing prowess and quick-thinking was at times jaw-dropping to spectate. Congratulations to all the sailors, the organisers and the race management team.



Key results are as follows:

Open 1st Henry Haslett 2nd Tim Adair 3rd Jackson Keon

Woman Sara Winter

Master Jon Bilger

