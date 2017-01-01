Finns set for match race duel in Kiel Week Medal Races

Thomas Zajac with Barbara Matz hold the lead in the Nacra 17 catamaran © Kieler Woche / okPress.de Thomas Zajac with Barbara Matz hold the lead in the Nacra 17 catamaran © Kieler Woche / okPress.de

by Andy Rice today at 6:26 pmAfter winning the final race on a breezy afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. The Medal Races on Sunday are set to take place in strong westerly winds, so those who enjoyed today will be looking forward to similar conditions to decide the medals in the Olympic classes.Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Thomas Zajac with new crew Barbara Matz hold the lead in the Nacra 17 catamaran. However, Jan Erichsen and Ann Kristin Wedemeyer have been pushing the Austrians hard, and the young Germans still have a shot at gold on the final day.“We’re really pleased to be this close to the Austrians because they are one of the best in the world,” said Erichsen. “We haven’t practised much in recent times but we’ll go out tomorrow and do our best. This is the last time there’ll be a major race in the Nacra 17 before it goes to full foiling, so we’ll make the most of it.” Great Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey go into the Medal Race with a seven-point advantage over the Olympic silver medallists from New Zealand, Alex Maloney and Molly Meech, with the Brits showing great speed in the stronger winds.





Australians duo David Gilmour and Joel Turner have pretty much wrapped up the 49er gold medal as they go into the Medal Race with a 20-point buffer over the Polish team of Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Ko?odzi?ski.



In the Men’s 470, multiple world and Olympic medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan hold an 18-point advantage and so the Russian and German teams tied for second will be much more concerned about the battle for silver and bronze. However there are many teams that could still fight their way on to the podium including two Japanese crews.



The battle for Women’s 470 gold looks most likely to be between first placed Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Gliszczynska from Poland and Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort. However, Australia’s Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan are well placed to pounce on any mistake by the top two.



In the Laser Radial, Silvia Zennaro of Italy looks unstoppable in the strong wind, and sits on a 15 point advantage over Turkey’s Nazli Donertas. In the Laser Standard fleet, Philipp Buhl of Germany continues to enjoy the strong winds and has now closed the gap to just four points behind series leader, Estonia’s Karl Martin Rammo. Norway’s Hermann Tomasgaard and Italy’s Francesco Marrai are also in close contention for the medals.









Results - Day four part two of Kieler Woche 2017



2.4mR (Para Worlds): (8) 1. Heiko Kröger (Ammersbek,4/2/4(5)5/1/1/3) Punkte 20; 2. Matthew Bugg (AUS,5(22)3/3/1/3/5/1) 21; 3. Damien Seguin (FRA,(7)1/2/4/2/2/6/5) 22; 4. Bjørnar Erikstad (NOR,9(11)1/2/6/5/3/2) 28; 5. Lasse Klötzing (Berlin,(10)8/5/8/4/6/8/4) 43; 6. Antonio Squizzato (ITA,7.2/7.2/7/1/3/11(13)8) 44.4;



49er: (12) 1. David Gilmour / Joel Turner (AUS,1/4/3/1(20)2/5/4/7/6/5/5) Punkte 43; 2. ?ukasz Przybytek / Pawe? Ko?odzi?ski (POL,5/7/2/3/10/6/3(21)1/5/11/10) 63; 3. Will Phillips / Sam Phillips (AUS,2/25/12/6(36)1/1/1/6/2/10/3) 69; 4. Jacopo Plazzi / Andrea Tesei (ITA,7/6(19)10/8/9/9/5/10/1/1/11) 77; 5. Erik Heil / Thomas Ploessel (Kiel,14/1/3/5/6/5/2/13/12.2/14(36)4) 79.2; 6. Uberto Crivelli Visconti / Gianmarco Togni (ITA,3/8/11/7(22)13/14/10/4/3/7/2) 82;



49er FX: (12) 1. Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey (GBR,(16)4/5/1/3/11/4/1/5/5/1/2) Punkte 42; 2. Alexandra Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL,4/1(17)3/11/2/1/2/1/6/10/8) 49; 3. Tina Lutz / Susann Beucke (Prien,1/5/16/3/3/2/6/4/9/8(20)3) 60; 4. Enia Nincevic / Petar Cupac (CRO,15/6/4/4/1/4(25)5/18/2/4/4) 67; 5. Victoria Jurczok / Anika Lorenz (Kiel,(25)1/1/4/4/1/10/11/13/13/5/5) 68; 6. Gwendal Lamay / Luke Willim (Hamburg,10/8/7/2/6/4/5/12/2/3(13)10) 69;



Nacra 17: (14) 1. Thomas Zajac / Barbara Matz (AUT,(4)1/1/1/1/3/4/3/1/2/1/2/1/1) Punkte 22; 2. Jan Hauke Erichsen / Ann Kristin Wedemeyer (Flensburg,1/3/3/2/2/1/3/1/3/3(16)1/3/2) 28; 3. Maksim Semenov / Alina Shchetinkina (RUS,3(6)2/6/3/4/1/2/2/4/5/3/2/6) 43; 4. Alica Stuhlemmer / Tom Heinrich (Kiel,5(7)5/3/7/5/2/4/6/1/3/5/7/5) 58; 5. Kevin Bonnevie / Isaura Maenhaut (BEL,2/2/4(16)4/8/6/6/5/9/2/4/4/9) 65; 6. Viatcheslav Sheludyakov / Kristina Sulima (RUS,7/5/8/4/5/2(10)5/4/6/7/8/6/7) 74;



Finn: (9) 1. Deniss Karpak (EST,3/1/5/1/3/2/4(9)9) Punkte 28; 2. Max Salminen (SWE,(11)7/1/2/1/1/11/5/1) 29; 3. Anders Pedersen (NOR,(10)6/8/5/2/5/3/8/3) 40; 4. Nenad Bugarin (CRO,2/2/3(10)8/10/2/7/7) 41; 5. Piotr Kula (POL,(16)5/4/3/7/7/9/1/6) 42; 6. Josip Olujic (CRO,5(21)2/6/5/4/6/10/4) 42;



470 M: (8) 1. Mathew Belcher / Will Ryan (AUS,2/2/1/1/1/1(3)2) Punkte 10; 2. Pavel Sozykin / Denis Gribanov (RUS,9(10)2/2/2/4/1/8) 28; 3. Simon Diesch / Philipp Autenrieth (Deggenhausertal,7/4/3/3(28)6/4/1) 28; 4. Kazuto Doi / Naoya Kimura (JPN,6(28)6/4/4/3/2/7) 32; 5. Malte Winkel / Matti Cipra (Schwerin,1(28)5/8/3/5/7/4) 33; 6. Daichi Takayama / Kimihiko Imamura (JPN,5/9/4/6/6/2(28)3) 35;



470 W: (8) 1. Agnieszka Skrzypulec / Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska (POL,3(8)1/1/1/1/3/2) Punkte 12; 2. Frederike Loewe / Anna Markfort (Greifswald,2/1(4)2/3/3/1/4) 16; 3. Carrie Smith / Jaime Ryan (AUS,1/5(7)7/2/4/2/3) 24; 4. Nadine Böhm / Ann- Christin Goliaß (Buchloe,4/2/2/4/5/7(9)7) 31; 5. Nia Jerwood / Monique De Vries (AUS,6(9)6/5/4/6/5/1) 33; 6. Fabienne Oster / Anastasiya Krasko (Hamburg,9/4/3/6(19)2/4/5) 33;



Laser Standard: (9) 1. Karl-Martin Rammo (EST,(8)2/1/1/1/4/3/3/3) Punkte 18; 2. Philipp Buhl (Sonthofen,3(19)2/1/1/1/1/4/9) 22; 3. Hermann Tomasgaard (NOR,1(11)3/2/4/2/5/6/2) 25; 4. Francesco Marrai (ITA,2/4/1/4/2/3/6(12)4) 26; 5. Jack Wetherell (GBR,4(10)4/3/3/4/9/9/1) 37; 6. Sergei Komissarov (RUS,2/7/3/3/3/1/12(13)7) 38;



Laser Radial: (8) 1. Silvia Zennaro (ITA,1(8)1/1/1/1/5/1) Punkte 11; 2. Nazli Cagla Donertas (TUR,(38)14/1/1/3/3/1/3) 26; 3. Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE,1/1/9/6/8(10)2/4) 31; 4. Ecem Guzel (TUR,8(12)2/2/3/4/9/10) 38; 5. Joyce Floridia (ITA,(38)2/7/4/2/11/8/5) 39; 6. Maria Erdi (HUN,12(38)4/3/4/9/7/2) 41;



Hansa 303 M: (6) 1. Piotr Cichocki (POL,(2)2/1/1/1/1) Punkte 6; 2. Christopher Symonds (AUS,1/1(11)2/2/2) 8; 3. Jens Kroker (Hamburg,(7)3/2/3/3/3) 14; 4. Jingkun Xu (CHN,3(13)5/6/6/6) 26; 5. Sergio Roig Alzamora (ESP)(11)6/7/4/4/11) 32; 6. Robert Glover (NAM,4(15)10/11/7/7) 39;



Hansa 303 W: (6) 1. Violeta Del Reino Diez Del Valle (ESP,3/3/1/2/2(5)) Punkte 11; 2. Qian Yin Yap (SIN,(8)1/5/7/5/1) 19; 3. Ana Paula Gonçalves Marques (BRA,3(8)2/4/3/8) 20; 4. Magali Moraines (FRA,1/3/7/6(8)4) 21; 5. Cherrie Pinpin (PHI,(9)6/3/9/1/3) 22; 6. Clytie Bernardo (PHI,5/4(11)5/9/2) 25;



420er: (7) 1. Daniel Göttlich / Linus Klasen (Berlin,1/1/1/1(2)1/1) Punkte 6; 2. Telis Athanasopoulos Yogo / Dimitrios Tassios (GRE,1/1(2)2/1/1/1) 7; 3. Enzo Balanger / Gaultier Tallieu (FRA,(7)3/3/2/1/2/2) 13; 4. Lennart Kuss / Paul Arp (Rostock,4/2/1(5)5/3/2) 17; 5. Seweryn Wysoki?ski / Mateusz Jankowski (POL, 2(13)4/4/6/3/4) 23; 6. Philipp Royla / Kim Fernholz (Neukirchen,3/4/2/4(6)5/5) 23;



Melges 24: (6) 1. Lennart Burke / Johan Müller, Valentin Ahlhaus, Daniel Schmidt, Thore Petersen (Nisdorf,(11)1/3/2/1/1) Punkte 8; 2. Jan Kähler / Thorsten Glabisch, Ole Harder, Knud Stegelmann, Tina Lülfink (Hamburg,(11)3/2/3/3/2) 13; 3. Stefan Gründler / Franzi Vosswinkel, Henriette Werneyer, Johannes Beyer, Kai Harder (Ammersbek,1/2/1/1(11)11) 16; 4. Martin Thiermann / Nico Lehmann, Max Thiermann, Mareike Thiesen (Nürnberg,2/4(7)5/2/4) 17; 5. Mattes Köppe / Hanjo Köppe, Ole Nartschick, Niels Kahlert, Malte Bruns (Wieck,4(7)5/4/5/5) 23; 6. Pascal Radue / Calvin Lim, Pu Fang Ching, Wei Chong Tan, Jens Rohn (GBR,3/5/6(7)4/6) 24;



J/70: (6) 1. Jens Marten / Justus Braatz, Terje Klockemann, Tobias Strenge (Eckernförde,(27)1/3/2/1/1) Punkte 8; 2. Philipp Bruhns / Valentin Gebhardt, Sven Rüggesiek, Moritz Bruhns (Berlin,3/9/1/6(14)4) 23; 3. Björn Beilken / Alexander Beilken, Jork Homeyer, Tobias Teichmann (Berne,(31)10/2/4/3/5) 24; 4. Gordon Nickel / Morten Nickel, Nils Merten Färber, Sebastian Röske (Stade,1/2/7/3(37)13) 26; 5. Martin Fahr / Carsten Jacob, Florian Triebel, Jörg Wenzel (Berlin,5(16)8/1/13/10) 37; 6. Peter Kohlhoff / Sören Brandt, Max Kleinsorg, Melanie Kohlhoff (Strande,2(44)12/11/10/2) 37;



J/80: (6) 1. Martin Menzner / Frank Lichte, Mika Rolfs, Nils Beltermann (Stein,(4)1/1/1/1/1) Punkte 5; 2. Ulf Pleßmann / Katrin Jahncke, Carsten Vollmer, Andreas Benkert (Jork,2/3/2(4)2/3) 12; 3. Hauke Krüss / Ole Sartori, Fritz Waßner, Bernd Ehler (Helgoland,3/2/3/2/3(4)) 13; 4. Olav Jansen / Peer Jansen, Finn Jansen, Lars Kahl (Strande,1/4(22)5/4/2) 16; 5. Torsten Voss / Rainer Bläß, Rainer Stiemke, Roland V. Franco (Flensburg,(8)5/4/3/6/5) 23; 6. Tim Huemme / Gesa Lüthje, Christian Knop, Peer Lüthje (Eutin,5(12)5/8/7/7) 32;

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154932