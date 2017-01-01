Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Finn Gold Cup - Birthday on Balaton for Finn Legend Gerardo Seeliger

by Robert Deaves today at 10:39 am
Gerardo Seeliger - 2017 Finn Gold Cup, Spartacus Sailing Club, Balatonföldvár, Hungary Robert Deaves/Finn Class http://www.finnclass.org
Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. There are plenty of connections linking the past and the present.

Many of them involve the International Finn Association’s President of Honour, Gerardo Seeliger, from Spain, who is not only sailing his first Finn Gold Cup for 41 years, but also celebrating his 70th birthday this Thursday. He is one of the oldest sailors here and recently relaunched his Finn career. He has been reenergised by the prospect of sailing the 2018 Finn World Masters in El Balis, near Barcelona, where he will officially qualify as a Finn Legend. This event is part of his training for next year. He is currently placed 102nd.

Talking to the sailors his Finn stories transcend the generations.

György Fináczy with Gerardo Seeliger - 2017 Finn Gold Cup, Spartacus Sailing Club, Balatonföldvár, Hungary © Robert Deaves/Finn Class http://www.finnclass.org
György Fináczy with Gerardo Seeliger - 2017 Finn Gold Cup, Spartacus Sailing Club, Balatonföldvár, Hungary © Robert Deaves/Finn Class http://www.finnclass.org


On his first day here he bumped into Rockal Evans, from Bermuda, who is sailing his first Finn Gold Cup. He is one of the recipients of funding from the Finn Class development programme, FIDeS. He was attracted to the Finn to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps, who sailed the Finn at the 1976 Olympics.

Seeliger’s first Finn Gold Cup was 1969 in Bermuda. It didn’t take long to realise that he had sailed against Evans’ Grandfather, Howard Lee, at that event. Lee later sailed at the 1976 Olympics while Seeliger went on to compete at the 1972 Olympics. He tried to qualify again in 1976, but was up against a very strong Spanish team and stopped sailing the Finn soon after, but remained a part of the class and was IFA President from 1981 to 1997. For the past 20 years he has been the IFA President of Honour.

Seeliger’s predecessor as IFA President was the former IOC President, Dr Jacques Rogge, and his successor was his son, Philippe Rogge, who also turned up at Balaton this week to meet old friends, and has threatened to be back on the race course before too long.

György Fináczy with Gerardo Seeliger - 2017 Finn Gold Cup, Spartacus Sailing Club, Balatonföldvár, Hungary © Robert Deaves/Finn Class http://www.finnclass.org
György Fináczy with Gerardo Seeliger - 2017 Finn Gold Cup, Spartacus Sailing Club, Balatonföldvár, Hungary © Robert Deaves/Finn Class http://www.finnclass.org


In 1970 Seeliger was sailing the European Championships in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin, Ireland. In the latter part of the week it became very windy with winds from force 4-7. It was in the days of one long race a day, and because of fog on the Tuesday there were two races scheduled on Thursday, the second of which should not have been held. Two competitors were discovered floating away from their craft, including Seeliger. He had no lifejacket and was wearing several sweaters, common at the time for increasing weight.

He recalls, “I capsized and became detached from the boat.”

“I was completely waterlogged. My lungs were full of water. I had given up.”

Then he felt a pair of hands trying to pull him out of the water.

Hungarian Finn sailor, György Fináczy, had seen Seeliger’s overturned hull and started looking around until he finally found his fellow Finn sailor. Fináczy abandoned his race to save Seeliger. Somehow he got the soaking Spaniard into his boat and transferred him to a motorboat to go back to shore and to hospital for checks. Needless to say, Seeliger sailed the next day with no ill effects.

Out of the 46 entries Fináczy placed eighth to Seeliger’s 16th. Fináczy took bronze the following year

Gerardo Seeliger - 2017 Finn Gold Cup, Spartacus Sailing Club, Balatonföldvár, Hungary © Robert Deaves/Finn Class http://www.finnclass.org
Gerardo Seeliger - 2017 Finn Gold Cup, Spartacus Sailing Club, Balatonföldvár, Hungary © Robert Deaves/Finn Class http://www.finnclass.org


When Seeliger went home to Spain he went to the Olympic Committee and asked them to give Fináczy a medal for good sportsmanship and for saving his life. Fináczy was invited to Spain to receive the medal, but could not leave the Communist Hungary at the time, unless it was for an international sailing competition. He could only come at Christmas, so the Palamos Chistmas Race came into existence, created solely for Fináczy to be able to travel to Spain.

That first year there were two competitors: Seeliger and Fináczy in their Finns. Seeliger recalls that Fináczy won. The following year there were five Finns and from there the event took off to become the world famous race that it is today.

Earlier this week György Fináczy and Gerardo Seeliger met again, for the first time in 30 years - old Finn friends with an unbreakable bond.

So the Finn Class wishes a happy 70th Birthday to Gerardo Seeliger.

He said, 'Being here at the Finn Gold Cup is the best birthday present I could wish for.'

Once a Finn sailor, always a Finn sailor.

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Nacra 17 Worlds - Equipment issues settled by mid-regatta sailor vote
The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start with major changes to the class that are implemented across all competitors rather than taking a more measured and slower approach. With this fast-track approach, not surprisingly any shortcomings with the supplied gear become very public very quickly.
Posted on 6 Sep Iain Murray joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director
Iain Murray has been appointed to the role of Performance Director of Australian Sailing One of Australia's most accomplished sailors, Iain Murray has been appointed to the role of Performance Director of Australian Sailing according to a report on Fox Sport's website. No formal announcement had been made but that is expected on Monday. Murray will start on October 4.
Posted on 3 Sep La Grande-Motte prepares to welcome first foiling Nacra 17 Worlds
From September 2nd to 10th 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes. From September 2nd to 10th 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes.
Posted on 2 Sep US Sailing seeks further investigation into Nacra injury cause
US Sailing has requested that World Sailing and the world body for the Nacra 17 class conduct further investigation The national body for Sailing in USA, US Sailing has requested that the world governing body World Sailing and the world body for the Nacra 17 class conduct further investigation into the incident last Wednesday in France when a US sailor Bora Gulari lost the tips of three fingers on his right hand.
Posted on 2 Sep 49er/49erFX Worlds - Big breeze too tough for Men; Women race on Day 5
The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 49er/FX Worlds The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 2017 49er/FX World Championships. With the top 20 qualifiers advancing to the gold fleet semifinal round and the remainder battling for silver, only the teams who could keep their boats upright would avoid falling in the results.
Posted on 2 Sep World Sailing Presidential update – August 2017
A World Sailing working group has been working on the development of a World Sailing Event Strategy document In just a few days' time, the World Sailing Board will convene in Madrid, Spain. The meeting comes at a timely point, with many important items on the agenda.
Posted on 1 Sep 49erFX Worlds – Fog, light winds kill first two days
If the fleet loses Tuesday, the Worlds schedule will be compressed, with the Qualifying rounds extended into Thursday. They’re some of the fastest sailors ever to pull on a sheet, and while many of the 80 men’s and 57 women’s Olympic skiff sailing teams arrived here weeks ago to practice for the most important event on the calendar, the only challenge they’ve faced during the first two days has been boredom.
Posted on 29 Aug 49er World Championship Preview
Starting on Monday in Porto, Portugal, are we to see the changing of the guard in the 49er? Starting on Monday in Porto, Portugal, are we to see the changing of the guard in the 49er? In the Men's Division, there are plenty of new faces from Australia and New Zealand, as well as Croatia. Gold Medallists from Rio, NZL’s Pete Burling is sailing in the VOR with Brunel, and crewmate Blair Tuke is on board MAPFRE.
Posted on 27 Aug Geelong wins bid to host 2022 Fireballs World Championship
The two person ‘off the beach’ racing series has only been held in Australia six times since its inception in 1966 The Fireball is an exciting 14ft long two person dinghy. It is a class very well supported around the world and in Australia. The class association embraces involvement from female, male, matured aged and youth sailors.
Posted on 22 Aug Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards nomination period open
There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport. World Sailing will draw up a shortlist of nominations with the highest and most inspirational achievers going on to become the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Nominees.
Posted on 21 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy