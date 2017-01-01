Please select your home edition
Final two spots secured on 2018 Ilovesailing Calendar

by Emma Slater / RYA today at 1:11 pm
Winner - Steve Cayley - The Art of Sailing Steve Cayley Photography
The final two places on the ilovesailing calendar have now been filled completing the 2018 line-up.

Steve Cayley from Torquay and Charlie Cadin from St Martin, Jersey, clinched the final two spots after having their photos selected from all the entries received since the competition opened in March.

“We had over 120 entries in this year’s competition and every month it has been extremely difficult to choose just two winners. By picking the final two winners from all the entries everyone who takes part has two chances of winning”, explained Emma Slater, ilovesailing co-ordinator.

Commenting on his winning entry entitled ‘The Art of Sailing’ Steve said: 'It's great to have your work recognised particularly when it combines your passions for both sailing and photography. It was shot when I was taking photos for my club, Paignton Sailing Club, which was hosting the International Moth UK National Championships 2017. For me it illustrates concentration, precision and balance in The Art of Sailing'.

While Charlie, whose winning photo is entitled ‘On ‘Topper’ the World’ commented: “It feels great to have won as I have been taking photos for a while, and to get it on a calendar is amazing. The photo was taken from a Laser dinghy with a GoPro during a breezy winter training day in Jersey (you can see my boom creeping in the top left!). One of the Toppers in the photo is my brother.”

“Our final two winners complete what is a stunning line up of photos for the 2018 calendar”, added Emma. “The calendar competition is now in its fifth year and we continue to be blown away by the diversity and quality of images that we receive. Once again I think we’ve managed to get a set of photos that really showcase what it is we all love about sailing, from stunning sunsets, to close quarters racing or simply the joy of being on the water.”

The 2017 ilovesailing calendar competition winners are:
· Joanna Grierson from Poole, Dorset
· Karen Langston from Beccles, Suffolk
· Tony Ketley from Marlow, Bucks
· Will Heritage from Cowes, Isle of Wight
· Patrick Condy, Dunoon, Argyll
· Jo Hider from Torteval, Guernsey
· Alan Jenkins from Wirral, Merseyside
· Nicholas Wake from Wintney, Hampshire
· Michelle Howell from Wakefield, West Yorkshire
· Chris Biscomb from Chonburi, Thailand
· Charlie Cadin from St Martin, Jersey
· Steve Cayley from Torquay, Devon

The ilovesailing calendar competition opened in March with entrants submitting their favourite sailing photos. Each month between March and July two winners were picked to represent a different month on the 2018 calendar. The final two spots were picked from all the other entries made between March and July, giving all entrants two chances of winning a spot on the calendar.

The 2018 calendar will be available to purchase from the 15 September when it is officially unveiled at the Southampton Boat Show. The first 50 people to purchase a copy of the 2018 calendar at the boat show from the RYA Stand (B032) will also receive one of ilovesailing’s much coveted ilovesailing ducks!

