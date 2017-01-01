Final day at Quantum Key West Race Week with Nic Douglass

by Nic Douglass today at 6:38 amThe organisational side and people involved with making the event happen (primarily from Storm Trysail) are tireless and passionate about our sport and I have to say their energy was present in every aspect of the event. I am so thankful I could work with such an amazing group of people to promote the sport that we love.





Then there was the weather; champagne sailing for over a week was just amazing, and the water and race track were open, with impeccable race management. As a sailor this was key for me when watching on, and I couldn't help but be jealous - so I just had to sail three days myself!



Thank you to all of the sponsors, competitors, volunteers and organisers for an event that I will never forget.



I will have more videos over the next week, but for now, here is the live action from the final day!



