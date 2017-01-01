Final day at Quantum Key West Race Week with Nic Douglass
by Nic Douglass today at 6:38 am
The final day at Quantum Key West Race Week did not disappoint. Needless to say, my first trip to Florida is one that will always be remembered.
The organisational side and people involved with making the event happen (primarily from Storm Trysail) are tireless and passionate about our sport and I have to say their energy was present in every aspect of the event. I am so thankful I could work with such an amazing group of people to promote the sport that we love.
Then there was the weather; champagne sailing for over a week was just amazing, and the water and race track were open, with impeccable race management. As a sailor this was key for me when watching on, and I couldn't help but be jealous - so I just had to sail three days myself!
Thank you to all of the sponsors, competitors, volunteers and organisers for an event that I will never forget.
I will have more videos over the next week, but for now, here is the live action from the final day!
