Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Aero 728x90

Festivities and foul weather at Oakcliff’s Halloween Regatta

by Oakcliff Sailing today at 11:23 am
Oakcliff’s Halloween Regatta © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing
Nine teams came out for Oakcliff’s Annual Halloween Regatta. With sunny skies and an average 10 knots of breeze, day one served up the perfect conditions for this competitive but festive regatta.

PRO Patrice Gallo dressed up as a witch, David Woods streamed a ghost off his backstay, and the Yankee Creole team raced in full shark costumes. Everybody traded their costumes for foul weather gear on the rainy second day.

Lucas Adams of Yankee Creole Racing took third in the petite finals against David Woods, winner of the Rose Cup, who had Dave Perry crewing for him. Chris Poole and Lance Fraser were tied 1-1 in the first-to-two finals when the breeze picked up to 15 knots gusting 22. With reefed mains and no spinnakers, their final showdown was a wild ride and Chris Poole walked away victorious.

Oakcliff’s Halloween Regatta © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing
Oakcliff’s Halloween Regatta © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing



“Four times out of the past six years it’s been me and Lance in the finals,” said Poole. “It was definitely an exciting one. We had a pretty gnarly prestart and I think that’s where we won the race.” Fraser responded, “Yeah we were starting great all weekend but our prestarts in the finals definitely collapsed.” They both agreed that it was the most exciting match of the whole regatta.

Oakcliff’s Halloween regatta has seen such a wide range of conditions over the years: snow, sleet, freezing rain, hurricane Sandy. “I think that’s why everybody keeps coming back; you never know what to expect,” said Organizing Authority, Bill Simon. With champagne sailing on Saturday and cold, stormy weather on Sunday, this year was no exception.

Oakcliff’s Halloween Regatta © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing
Oakcliff’s Halloween Regatta © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing


Oakcliff’s Halloween Regatta © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing
Oakcliff’s Halloween Regatta © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing


Oakcliff’s Halloween Regatta © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing
Oakcliff’s Halloween Regatta © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing



Full Results:

Chris Poole
Lance Fraser
David Woods
Lucas Adams
Nathan Allman
Charlie Welsh
Jim McNally
Ward Brooks
Doug Shannon

Lancer Not EqualJeanneau AUS SO349 - 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image – Top 20 disclosed
No less than 134 professional photographers spanning 27 countries have submitted a picture for the Mirabaud award Today, we are pleased to disclose the top 20 pictures selected by the international jury. The winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award - who will be announced and celebrated during the Yacht Racing Forum in Aarhus (DEN) on November 28 - is one of them!
Posted today at 9:28 am Inaugural World Sailing Awards one week away
In just one week, some of the biggest names in sailing will be celebrated at the inaugural World Sailing Awards evening. In just one week (7 November), some of the biggest names in sailing will be celebrated in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at the inaugural World Sailing Awards evening.
Posted today at 4:13 am Clipper Race team evacuated after running aground near Cape Town
The crew of Greenings (CV24), have been safely evacuated after running aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula The crew of Clipper Round the World Yacht Race team, Greenings (CV24), have been safely evacuated after running aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula, which sits roughly halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point during Leg 3 of the eight-leg global sailing race.
Posted today at 2:51 am Applications open for the 2017 Clagett Boat Grant Program
On offer for the second Clagett Boat Grant Program, will be up to two 2.4mR boats with sails and trailer race ready. The C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta would like to invite North American community sailing programs and other sailing organizations aimed at expanding opportunities for sailors with adaptive needs, to apply for the 2017 Clagett Boat Grant Program. On offer for the second Clagett Boat Grant Program, will be up to two 2.4mR boats with sails and trailer race ready.
Posted today at 1:40 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Wisdom prevails
Grouped around the tables in the racers’ zone in the Vela Latina marina, the solo sailors were all talking about it. For the time being, the associated minimum low pressure is not likely to prove dangerous, however the water temperature, which is exceptionally warm for this time of year, is conditioned by a high degree of instability. As such, ultimately, the formation of a tropical storm is a plausible hypothesis.
Posted on 31 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Beware of the boom
Most surprising part of the Leg was when navigator Steve Hayles took a hit sailing into Lisbon in virtually no breeze Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag skipper David Witt had a whirlwind first leg, featuring a last-minute transfer deal, an insane Alicante start, incredibly close racing and a bizarre finish in Lisbon.
Posted on 31 Oct Clipper Round the World Race departs for tough southern ocean test
Race start follows a fantastic stopover in the stunningly scenic city that hosted the global sailing event nine times. First to cross the start line, ahead of a triangular course in Table Bay, was Capetonian Dale Smyth’s Dare To Lead team, closely followed by Visit Seattle, led by youngest ever Clipper Race Skipper Nikki Henderson, and HotelPlanner.com, Skippered by Conall Morrison from Derry-Londonderry.
Posted on 31 Oct Volvo Ocean Race in two minutes from an engineering perspective
VOR is the toughest sailing race. In two minutes, we will take you through this adventure from engineering perspective. Over nine months and 45000 nautical miles, boats from seven teams will visit every continent on earth as they race to circumnavigate the globe.
Posted on 31 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Dee Caffari explains the highs and lows of Leg 1
Looking back on the race, we had a great exit from the Mediterranean with fast downwind sailing and lots of gybes. We broke from the pack for half a day to converge together at Gibraltar Straits and we gained ground as we gybed out of the Mediterranean ahead of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, Team Brunel, and Dongfeng Race Team. Crossing gybes with just another boat length between us and Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag at the closest point.
Posted on 31 Oct New open criteria for 2019 Transpac Barn Door Trophy
From 2009 - 2017 those monohull entries that used moveable ballast or non-manual power were eligible to race Specifically, when issued the Notice of Race for the 2019 edition will remove any restrictions on use of moveable ballast or non-manual power to define those eligible to receive this classic trophy, while boats that are first-to-finish contenders may not have a length greater than 100 feet overall (30.48 meters).
Posted on 31 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy