February Sailor of the Month - Robert Davis

by Sail Canada today at 9:48 amWhile currently training in Spain for an upcoming Eurosaf event, Robert reflects on a mentor, Corey Lynam, who impacted him greatly in his early years of sailing. Corey passed away tragically on March 4th. “Corey was the race team coach at the Kingston Yacht Club when I was 15-17 years old. He was a terrific mentor, someone we all looked up to, and he created an amazing environment for us to learn and develop our passion for the sport of sailing. He will be truly missed.”A notable mention goes out to our youth performers this month competing at the Canadian Youth Worlds trials held at the midwinters in Clearwater Florida. Congratulations to Clara Gravely of ABYC and Ryan Anderson of RNSYS for securing top Canadian spot and a berth on the 2017 Canadian Youth World Team heading to China in December.Congratulations to all performers this month including Sail Canada Sailor of the Month - Robert Davis!