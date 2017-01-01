February Sailor of the Month - Robert Davis
by Sail Canada today at 9:48 am
Kingston’s Robert Davis put on a clinic at the 2017 Laser Midwinters East Championships capturing the event win with an eight-point lead ahead of Peru’s Stefano Peschiera. The 50-boat fleet sailed 10 races over the course of four days in variable conditions. Davis finished over half of his races in the top three, dominating the leaderboard from start to finish. 'I've spent a lot of time training and competing in Clearwater, so I am quite comfortable sailing there,' adds Davis. “We saw a good mix of conditions, and I was able to stay consistent over the ten races.” This performance marks Davis’ second Midwinters title, placing first in 2014 and second to Canadian Olympian Lee Parkhill last year.
Robert Davis Sail Canada
While currently training in Spain for an upcoming Eurosaf event, Robert reflects on a mentor, Corey Lynam, who impacted him greatly in his early years of sailing. Corey passed away tragically on March 4th. “Corey was the race team coach at the Kingston Yacht Club when I was 15-17 years old. He was a terrific mentor, someone we all looked up to, and he created an amazing environment for us to learn and develop our passion for the sport of sailing. He will be truly missed.”
A notable mention goes out to our youth performers this month competing at the Canadian Youth Worlds trials held at the midwinters in Clearwater Florida. Congratulations to Clara Gravely of ABYC and Ryan Anderson of RNSYS for securing top Canadian spot and a berth on the 2017 Canadian Youth World Team heading to China in December.
Congratulations to all performers this month including Sail Canada Sailor of the Month - Robert Davis!
