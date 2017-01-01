Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 2

Fast and furious Day 5 at Lendy Cowes Week

by Louay Habib today at 6:47 pm
Day 5 – Sir Keith Mills Ker40+ Invictus – Lendy Cowes Week © Paul Wyeth
The fifth race for the FAST40+ Class, at of Lendy Cowes Week, was held in atrocious conditions in the Central Solent.

Fast and furious racing is the DNA of the FAST40+ Class, and today was not for the faint-hearted. With wind over tide, and gusts up to 30 knots with driving rain, tenacity, as well as skill, were the keys to a top performance.

With gritty determination Ker40+ Invictus, with Alex Mills at the helm, held on to win the shortened race by 42 seconds from Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film. Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, crossed the line just four seconds ahead of Johnny Vincent's Ker40+ Pace, to claim third. Invictus are now leading Lendy Cowes Week, by just one point from Girls on Film.

Day 5 – FAST40 Class Racing – Lendy Cowes Week © Paul Wyeth
Day 5 – FAST40 Class Racing – Lendy Cowes Week © Paul Wyeth



“It was pretty fresh out there, very wet with everything from 8-30 knots,” commented Invictus' Alex Mills. “We got a good start and had a decent lead early on, but then the weather went crazy, and we got just about every sail out the bag. At times we were blasting along at 18 knots, but we did smash into a few waves at top speed, nose-diving the boat, drenching everyone on board. Upwind it was difficult to see in the driving rain, and despite getting thoroughly cold and wet, it was a great race. The team are delighted to be back in the lead, but when the discard kicks in, we may not be, so it is going to be really close.”

John Hamilton is the bowman on Stewart Whitehead's Rebellion. “On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast, including two short legs peeling from the Zero to the kite. It was very challenging but we love that. On the bow, it was like a submarine at times, I was getting soaked to the bone, stinging spray in my face, a proper hosing! The finish was amazing, we gybed for the finish with Pace, side by side, and we just hung on, it was a thrill to win that battle.”

Day 5 – Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkIII Rebellion – Lendy Cowes Week © Shaun Roster
Day 5 – Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkIII Rebellion – Lendy Cowes Week © Shaun Roster



Racing for the FAST40+ Class continues tomorrow, Thursday 3rd August, with the FAST40+ Class racing for the prestigious Britannia Cup. King George VI presented the Britannia Cup, one of the most celebrated races of Cowes Week to the Royal Yacht Squadron in 1950. This is the second year that the FAST40+ fleet will compete for the trophy.

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

MAPFRE blaze to record victory in first pre-Volvo Ocean Race test
MAPFRE clocked three hours 13 minutes 11 seconds in strong conditions off England’s south coast to hold off Team Brunel The first four of the Volvo Ocean 65s – MAPFRE, Brunel, AkzoNobel and Dongfeng – were all, subject to ratification by the World Sailing Speed Record Council, under the fastest previous monohull time of 3:20, set by the super-maxi ICAP Maximus.
Posted today at 6:08 pm Great Britain team skipper announced ahead of Clipper Yacht Race start
Andy was joined during the visit by members of his Great Britain Crew, the team of non-professionals that he will lead Following the visit, Andy and his crew members received a briefing from Great Britain campaign representatives where they were told more about the cause they will represent during the race.
Posted today at 5:59 pm Lendy Cowes Week – Volvo Ocean Race fleet– More images by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images of Volvo Ocean Race fleet round the island Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images of Volvo Ocean Race fleet round the island
Posted today at 5:47 pm Lendy Cowes Week – Volvo Ocean Race fleet images by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images of Volvo Ocean Race fleet round the island Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images of Volvo Ocean Race fleet round the island
Posted today at 5:35 pm Rolex Fastnet Race challenge welcomed by Oman Sail’s Class 40 team
Stronger, faster and more experienced, Oman Sail’s Class 40 campaign team are gearing up for their next challenge The classic 650-mile ocean race has attracted a record entry of 390 boats this year, ranging from 100-foot-plus supermaxi racing yachts to VO65 one-designs tuning up for the start of the Volvo Ocean Race in October, and a wide range of amateur and semi-professional entries racing each other in a variety of handicap rating classes.
Posted today at 4:58 pm Tasmanian SB20 helmsmen on Cowes Week Grab Slam podium
Sailed as part of the full sailing program at historic Cowes Week, the Grand Slam comprised eight races sailed in total The Grand Slam was a closely contested affair with Australian boats Porco Rosso (Elliot Noye) and Export Roo (Michael Cooper) sailing well and placing consistently in the top three. However, local boat Xcellent (GBR), helmed by John Pollard, found the final day to his liking, placing 2-1 for a net 10 points from Porco Rosso (AUS) 12 points, and Export Roo (AUS) 16 points.
Posted today at 4:15 pm 36 Copa del Rey Mapfre – More Day 2 images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day two Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day two
Posted today at 3:07 pm 36 Copa del Rey Mapfre – Day 2 action shots by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day two Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day two
Posted today at 3:00 pm Lendy Cowes Week – Ludde’s CQS catches the attention
It is pretty hard to impress the regular crowd at Lendy Cowes Week, but CQS was turning heads today. Those taking lunch on the Royal London Yacht Club balcony paused over their crab salads and chardonnay and the conversation hushed as the eye-catching boats swept into view at the end of her race, charging through the cluster of smaller boats at approaching 20 knots.
Posted today at 2:20 pm The International WASZP Games kick off at Campione, Lake Garda
There are 54 entrants from 17 nations ranging from age 12 years to 61 years. Sailors come from a wide range of abilities There are juniors from Optimist backgrounds through to Olympic Games competitors and seniors who have sailed previous TP52 campaigns, the America’s Cup and the Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race.
Posted today at 2:01 pm
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy