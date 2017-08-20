Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

Farr to Young Regatta even better this year!

by Seamus Campbell on 10 Nov
Griffin - Farr to Young Regatta Seamus Campbell
All involved rated this year’s Farr to Young Regatta well hosted by RPAYC as good as last year’s. Close racing by well-matched Farr 1020's and Young 88's from Botany Bay, Sydney Harbour and Pittwater. The racing was closer probably this year than last with some good aggressive starts in the windward /leewards. The boats certainly didn’t enjoy the champagne conditions of last year’s event with rain, drizzle and generally light breezes over the two days.

Saturday’s start for the Three Island Race in about five knots of breeze off Palm Beach was after the main RPAYC fleet and saw an early split of the fleet. Young at Heart with Simon Grosser took a deep course for Lion Island with a few thinking he may be trying to do a starboard rounding. Local knowledge however saw him come up close around the island passing it to port, far closer than the many dared. From here there was another splitting of the fleet with all following the earlier fleet down the middle of the channel and Sequel (Michael Doherty and Felicity Nelson) followed by Zahn (Seamus Campbell) choosing to hug the northern edges in softer wind but less tide. By the time the fleet reached Juno Pt, Young at Heart started to get away as did Sequel in the strong runout tide. Simon elected to give Sequel and the rest a chance by mudskipping around the northern side.

Busy behind the Line - Farr to Young Regatta © Seamus Campbell
Busy behind the Line - Farr to Young Regatta © Seamus Campbell



After the rounding of Dangar Island there was some sorting out. Sequel with kite still full attempted a pirouette and some reverse parking near the northwest point in a strong eddy which was interesting to watch from behind. As last year the fleet compressed there before gapping again heading back to Juno Pt. Venue (Brian Ellis) and Zahn tussled closely until West Head where Brian staying more east enjoyed better wind. Tenspeed (Adam Baggett) and Griffin (Dim Houridis) battled it out approaching Scotland Island with friendly words exchanged. Zahn couldn’t match the light wind speed of Venue which got away to finish ahead of her. In the end Young at Heart lead Sequel to the line followed by Venue, Zahn, Tenspeed then Griffin.

Tenspeed - Farr to Young Regatta © Seamus Campbell
Tenspeed - Farr to Young Regatta © Seamus Campbell



The cold of Saturday saw most better rugged up for Sundays racing and some further fortified at the Halyards pre-racing. Fortunately, it wasn’t wet and the short windward leeward course kept everyone moving and warm enough. Still very fast off the line Sequel didn’t get it all her own way this year with Young at Heart and in fact all boats giving her a run for her money in each of the races. The typically shifty conditions saw each boat shining at some stage by picking the phase correctly. Impressively Young at Heart after an individual recall in race 2 still managed a second across the line in that race.

Slow progress to Lion Island - Farr to Young Regatta © Seamus Campbell
Slow progress to Lion Island - Farr to Young Regatta © Seamus Campbell



Winner was Simon Grosser and crew from Young at Heart winning the regatta on a countback from Sequel with Michael Doherty and Felicity Nelson and their crew. Sequel took the Farr 1020 trophy again this year from Zahn, Tenspeed and Griffin.

Winning Crew - Farr to Young Regatta © Seamus Campbell
Winning Crew - Farr to Young Regatta © Seamus Campbell



All agreed it was again a fun event, well run by RPAYC, and those from Sydney Harbour and Botany enjoyed the sojourn north with all are keen for more next year. Great also to have some young fellas with on the boats enjoying their own banter adding well to the friendly banter amongst the crews.

Farr 1020 Podium - Farr to Young Regatta © Seamus Campbell
Farr 1020 Podium - Farr to Young Regatta © Seamus Campbell

Sail World NZ Lone WolfNaiad/Oracle SupplierHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

24-hour speed record broken stoking Anglo-Spanish and French rivalry
The ferocious pressure in the air and in boats in Transat Jacques Vabre saw Class40, V and B, break 24-hour speed record The ferocious pressure in the air, on the water and in the boats in this 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre saw the Class40, V and B, break the 24-hour speed record today (Friday).
Posted today at 2:13 am Cabbage Tree Island Race - Glamorous live start
The live start from 10 November 2017 was a glamour! Sunset behind the Sydney city-scape and a plethora of yachts The live start from 10 November 2017 was a glamour! Sunset behind the Sydney city-scape and a plethora of yachts, with two generals, a major committee boat pile up (sorry Kearnsie!!) and maxi action! What more could you want on a Friday night....??!
Posted today at 12:55 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère – A storm brewing
The feedback from the support boats is indicating white squalls, still without any really striking cloud formations. Indeed, the stormy squalls, which are beginning to set the tone, in addition to a need for increased vigilance, are likely to complete shake up the trade wind system, until it is virtually on its knees as the fleet approach the Antilles arc.
Posted on 10 Nov World Record attempt for Maserati Multi70 and Giovanni Soldini
Giovanni Soldini aims to attempt the record breaking run in January 2018 aboard the Maserati Multi70 trimaran The current record time, set in 2008 by Frenchman Lionel Lemonchois and his eight-man crew aboard the 100-foot catamaran Gitana 13, is 41 days, 21 hours, 26 minutes and 34 seconds.
Posted on 10 Nov Volvo Ocean Race– Dongfeng leads fleet south with Stealth Mode in play
As the downwind drag race south entered another day, Dongfeng were also the quickest boat in the fleet The Chinese-flagged team had eked out a narrow five-mile lead over rivals MAPFRE, team Akzonobel and Vestas 11th Hour Racing on Thursday – and by 1300 UTC today they had doubled it as they drew level with the Cape Verde Islands
Posted on 10 Nov Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 10 – Race to the Scoring Gate
Only the top three teams to cross the Scoring Gate will claim the three, two, and one bonus points on offer GREAT Britain and Qingdao, in third and fourth place respectively, are also both aiming to claim the crucial Scoring Gate bonus points, with GREAT Britain Skipper Andy Burns commenting: “We are still beating towards the lower end of the Scoring Gate and it will be close.
Posted on 10 Nov End of season savings
The Winter events and the 2018 season are just around the corner. If you are interested, now is a great time to order. North Sails One Design is offering 10% SAVINGS on orders placed by December 15th, 2017 for sails delivered in Europe and North America.
Posted on 10 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – Sailors safe after rescue from capsize
It was sobering fifth day of bi-annual double-handed Route du café tracing the historic coffee trade route from Le Havre Eric Defert and Christopher Pratt, the two French sailors trapped on the overturned Drekan Groupe overnight, are safe and sound after being rescued by the crew of the Dutch cargo ship, Beautriton, this morning.
Posted on 10 Nov Solo Round the World - François Gabart is near the Equator
François Gabart set off last Saturday to attempt the single-handed round the world record, held by Thomas Coville François Gabart set off last Saturday to attempt the single-handed round the world record, held by Thomas Coville (49 days, 3 hours, 4 minutes and 28 seconds), and is due to cross the Equator on Friday morning, after about 6 days at sea, which was his goal when he set sail from Ouessant (Ushant). After this, the situation is also looking favourable, with a low-pressure area off Argentina
Posted on 10 Nov The Bay to offer up range of conditions at Australian Yachting Champs
Sandringham Yacht Club stalwart Daniel Edwards is urging sailors from around the country - and particularly Victorians Sandringham Yacht Club stalwart Daniel Edwards is urging sailors from around the country - and particularly Victorians - to be part of the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships and experience what he believes is an under-utilised wonderland on Melbourne’s doorstep.
Posted on 10 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy