Farr to Young Regatta even better this year!

by Seamus Campbell on 10 NovSaturday’s start for the Three Island Race in about five knots of breeze off Palm Beach was after the main RPAYC fleet and saw an early split of the fleet. Young at Heart with Simon Grosser took a deep course for Lion Island with a few thinking he may be trying to do a starboard rounding. Local knowledge however saw him come up close around the island passing it to port, far closer than the many dared. From here there was another splitting of the fleet with all following the earlier fleet down the middle of the channel and Sequel (Michael Doherty and Felicity Nelson) followed by Zahn (Seamus Campbell) choosing to hug the northern edges in softer wind but less tide. By the time the fleet reached Juno Pt, Young at Heart started to get away as did Sequel in the strong runout tide. Simon elected to give Sequel and the rest a chance by mudskipping around the northern side.





After the rounding of Dangar Island there was some sorting out. Sequel with kite still full attempted a pirouette and some reverse parking near the northwest point in a strong eddy which was interesting to watch from behind. As last year the fleet compressed there before gapping again heading back to Juno Pt. Venue (Brian Ellis) and Zahn tussled closely until West Head where Brian staying more east enjoyed better wind. Tenspeed (Adam Baggett) and Griffin (Dim Houridis) battled it out approaching Scotland Island with friendly words exchanged. Zahn couldn’t match the light wind speed of Venue which got away to finish ahead of her. In the end Young at Heart lead Sequel to the line followed by Venue, Zahn, Tenspeed then Griffin.









The cold of Saturday saw most better rugged up for Sundays racing and some further fortified at the Halyards pre-racing. Fortunately, it wasn’t wet and the short windward leeward course kept everyone moving and warm enough. Still very fast off the line Sequel didn’t get it all her own way this year with Young at Heart and in fact all boats giving her a run for her money in each of the races. The typically shifty conditions saw each boat shining at some stage by picking the phase correctly. Impressively Young at Heart after an individual recall in race 2 still managed a second across the line in that race.









Winner was Simon Grosser and crew from Young at Heart winning the regatta on a countback from Sequel with Michael Doherty and Felicity Nelson and their crew. Sequel took the Farr 1020 trophy again this year from Zahn, Tenspeed and Griffin.









All agreed it was again a fun event, well run by RPAYC, and those from Sydney Harbour and Botany enjoyed the sojourn north with all are keen for more next year. Great also to have some young fellas with on the boats enjoying their own banter adding well to the friendly banter amongst the crews.





