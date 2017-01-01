Please select your home edition
Farr 40 Social Regatta – Quick goes the Farr

by Jennifer Hughes today at 6:10 am
Farr 40 Leaders - Outlaw - 2017 Farr 40 Social Regatta Jennifer Hughes
The first race of the Farr 40 season took place today off Nielsen Park in lumpy conditions with a nor’ easter of 15 knots.

Class newcomer Tom Quick gave the fleet a taste of what’s to come this season by taking out their first race in stellar style. The father and son due recently purchased Guido Belgiorno-Nettis’ Transfusion and with a crew of experienced Farr 40 sailors, won their first race

Reflecting on today’s racing, Tom Quick lamented, “We certainly weren’t expecting to do as well as we did. I thought we sailed very well. We have a great group of people. The changing of the gears went very well with the different modes and wind strengths and the crew work was very good coupled with great tactics. It was a good team effort securing our first race win for the season, awesome!”

Tom’s father Alan will be at the helm for tomorrows racing and Tom will be in pit. “I’ll keep my head down and hopefully we will have another good day”.

Second place went to Edake and after a week of headaches, Skipper Jeff Carter was pleased with his first day on the water. “Not a bad day. We had six new people on board whom I’ve never seen, nor met. We were very happy with our start to the season. I didn’t want to let the Class down and the pressure was on to compete and despite half my crew being at the snow, we got there in the end”.

Victorian regular on the Farr 40 scene, Rob Pitts and the Double Black crew with substitute tactican Joe Turner, an experienced moth, skiff and Farr 40 sailor did an excellent job with an unfamiliar crew placing them on the podium in third place.

Farr 40 cameraderie was at is best this afternoon as competitors attended a beer and pizza dock party post racing at MHYC.

The Farr 40 Class shared the CYCA SOPS racetrack today and tomorrow will return inside the harbour on The Sound for up to four windward leeward races commencing at 11am.
