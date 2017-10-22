Farr 40 Social Regatta – Outlaw wins season opener

Farr 40 Leaders - Outlaw - 2017 Farr 40 Social Regatta Jennifer Hughes Farr 40 Leaders - Outlaw - 2017 Farr 40 Social Regatta Jennifer Hughes

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157521

by Jennifer Hughes on 25 SepThe father and son team shared the helm this weekend and Tom left his dad in a good position of first place going into the final day of racing.Alan said, “I didn’t feel any pressure on me today to maintain Tom’s lead and last night we just talked about enjoying the boat and having fun. The thing that struck me the most about today, is that there is no difference in boat speed. Anyone can win and it’s a real team effort. We just made less mistakes than everyone else”.PRO Phil Yeomans set the course in The Sound with the start off Old Man’s Hat and the top mark off Grotto for the first two races. As forecasted, the breeze went right and for the last race a shorter course was set with an extra lap.Re-elected President Gordon Ketelbey nearly always wins at least one race per regatta, and inevitably backs this up with not such a great performance. When questioned about Zen’s consistency, the skipper laughed and said, “You win some, you lose some”.The final race, a three lapper, was neck and neck between Outlaw and Double Black. The Melbourne team fought hard and came second securing second place overall, a good result for a bunch of blokes who have spent the last six months skiing. Skipper Rob Pitts was happy with this weekend’s results. “We managed some good boat speed at times in flukey conditions and the new crew members worked well. Congratulations to the Outlaw guys for an awesome first regatta'.Sincere thanks to the ever-generous Rob and Kathy Reynolds for hosting spectators on their Riviera named “Shellbank”. The only award team Exile received this afternoon at the trophy presentation was the “PRO Award” which went to Gary Geitz (Geitzy) for snapping the MHYC burgee off the start boat…for the second time!The next regatta and first pointscore event will be held at MHYC on 21 and 22 October 2017.