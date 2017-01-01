Please select your home edition
Farr 40 OD Trophy - Newcastle throws up Day 1 challenges for Farr 40s

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 10:09 am
Estate Master launches - 2017 Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy Allan Coker
The skipper of Estate Master Martin Hill and his tactician David Chapman used their big swell experience in a different class to their advantage on the opening day of the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy.

Seas on day two of last weekend’s Etchells Australian championship sailed off Palm Beach finished up so big racing was called off not long after the start of race four. This morning off Newcastle Harbour in 15 knot southerly winds and an uncomfortable 3m southerly swell, Estate Master and six other Farr 40s launched off waves and surfed downwind in four windward/leeward races conducted by race officer Ted Anderson.

Farr 40s in swell off Newcastle - 2017 Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy © Allan Coker
Farr 40s in swell off Newcastle - 2017 Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy © Allan Coker



A scorecard of three firsts and a fourth has Estate Master leading the pack by three points.

“Team Estate Master is very happy,” Hill said back at the host Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club. “Last weekend I did the Etchells nationals off Palm Beach and there’s no substitute for a bit of pre-sailing in bumpy conditions. While we scored three firsts, our fourth shows if you make a few mistakes you pay for it. The boats are virtually equal in speed, it’s how you start and execute.”

Second overall, Jeff Carter’s Edake, only made it to the Newcastle series thanks to another Farr 40 owner, Guido Belgiorno-Nettis, who loaned his boat so the full fleet could compete.

“It’s our first outing on a borrowed boat so I suppose second is a good result. Downwind this 40 is a rocket ship, most of our gains today were downhill not uphill which is what we are used to. We just need to get the rig tuned right for our sails. I’d like to thank Guido who gratuitously lent us his boat. The fleet is very pleased to have an extra competitor.”

On the conditions Carter added, “With the waves it was very important to work hard on the weight movement – we came in to a mark on a wave doing 14 knots of speed in 14 knots of pressure. There was a bit of surfing out there.”

“Operator error” caused Edake to be late to the first start as the crew grappled to tune Belgiorno-Nettis’ rig to the sails Carter brought across from his boat. From then on the skipper says their starts were bang on.

Will Ryan waving from Forty - 2017 Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy © Allan Coker
Will Ryan waving from Forty - 2017 Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy © Allan Coker



Two Rio 2016 medallists, Tom Burton and Will Ryan, are among the Farr 40 crews. Burton, the Laser gold medallist, is racing on Rob Reynolds’ Exile, currently third in the standings, and 470 silver medallist Ryan is tactician on Sam Hill’s Forty.

Watching the racing despite the poor sea state was Ryan’s grandfather, a Novocastrian and founding member of Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club. “He’s 88 years old and was watching the racing today on an Olsen 44 that I went out on at two days old on Sydney Harbour,” Ryan recalled. “After racing this afternoon he dropped in to the club and had a beer with the guys. He sailed with us when we did another Farr 40 event up this way around four years ago.”

Newcastle Farr 40s - 2017 Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy © Allan Coker
Newcastle Farr 40s - 2017 Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy © Allan Coker



The Australian Farr 40 class thanks Andrew Henderson and Rod Griffiths for taking the photographer and class administrator out today in their Riviera 48 in very difficult conditions, and NCYC for the warm hospitality extended so far.

Another four races are earmarked for Sunday January 22, the first due to begin at 1000hrs. Hunter waters can expect south-easterly winds 10-15 knots and a 2-3m southerly swell before winds turn north-easterly in the afternoon.

NCYC Farr 40 OD Trophy

Series Results [OD] up to Race 4

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name From Skipper Sers Score Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1   615 ESTATE MASTER MHYC Martin Hill 7.0 1.0 4.0 1.0 1.0
2   007 EDAKE MHYC Jeff Carter 10.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 4.0
3   8884 EXILE MHYC Rob Reynolds 17.0 3.0 1.0 7.0 6.0
4   5588 GOODFORM NCYC Joe De Kock 18.0 4.0 7.0 4.0 3.0
5   SM2008 DOUBLE BLACK SYS Robb Pitts 19.0 6.0 5.0 6.0 2.0
6   8001 FORTY RSYS Sam Hill 20.0 7.0 3.0 3.0 7.0
7   64221 ZEN MHYC Gordon Ketelbey 21.0 5.0 6.0 5.0 5.0
Related Articles

Quantum Key West Race Week heads down to the wire in four classes
Four classes are up for grabs with one race remaining. Tomorrow's lone race for all classes will decide the winner Four classes are up for grabs with one race remaining at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Tomorrow's lone race for all classes will decide the winner in the 52 Super Series, J/111 Class, J/70 Class and the ORC Class.
Posted on 20 Jan Australian Finn Championships images by Dinghy Fever Photography
With so many British flags the casual observer could be forgiven for thinking there was a colonial uprising taking place With so many sails sporting British or Australian flags the casual observer could be forgiven for thinking there was some kind of colonial uprising taking place on the water.
Posted on 18 Jan Inaugural GC32 Championship coming up next month
A joint gathering of the international fleets of GC32 one design foiling catamarans is to take place in Muscat This will be the first occasion ever that the GC32 Racing Tour and the Extreme Sailing Series™ fleets have combined to lock horns on the race course.
Posted on 18 Jan Newcastle hosting Farr 40 One Design Trophy for the first time
The national body Australian Sailing gave the class pre-season approval to race offshore in a controlled environment The national body Australian Sailing gave the class pre-season approval to race offshore in a controlled environment, but each time they’ve tried to incorporate an offshore day within a weekend series, high winds have kept the fleet confined to inshore racing.
Posted on 18 Jan Australian Etchells Championships images by Dinghy Fever Photography
Dinghy Fever Photography was on the water and provided this gallery of images from final day's racing. Dinghy Fever Photography was on the water and provided this gallery of images from final day's racing.
Posted on 17 Jan Magpie swoops twice at Etchells Australian Championship
Magpie’s training partners Iain Murray, Euan McNichol and Richie Allanson finished second overall by three points. Magpie’s training partners Iain Murray, Euan McNichol and Richie Allanson finished second overall by three points.
Posted on 15 Jan Crewmates deadlocked at the Etchells Australian Championship
Taylor and Murray are deadlocked on opposing boats at 16 points apiece with Taylor leading the series on a countback. On board the Oatley family’s supermaxi Wild Oats XI they are crewmates. Skippers Graeme Taylor and Iain Murray are deadlocked on opposing boats at 16 points apiece with Taylor leading the series on a countback.
Posted on 13 Jan Bigger kids entertainment program at Festival of Sails
The family entertainment program at the fast approaching Festival of Sails has been expanded this year The family entertainment program at the fast approaching Festival of Sails has been expanded this year, including a more varied line up to appeal to a wider age group of children. The hugely popular Shoreside Festival – presented by Geelong Connected Communities - is a major highlight of the 2017 Festival of Sails, kicking off on January 21 and running through to Australia Day.
Posted on 11 Jan 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Open for entries.
The 2017 edition of Top of the Gulf Regatta is now open for entries The 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, presented by Ocean Marina, Jomtien Beach, Thailand, is open for entries. The event will run 4-8 May. TOG regularly attracts more than 250 boats, with classes for Optimists, 420, Lasers and beach cats, ocean multihulls, IRC rated monohulls, cruisers and Platu One Design. Organisers already report strong interest and early sign-ups.
Posted on 11 Jan War of the worlds at the 2017 Etchells Australian Championship
An outstanding 46 boat line-up is due to contest the RPAYC run Etchells Australian Championship January 11-15, 2017 An outstanding 46 boat line-up is due to contest the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club run Etchells Australian Championship January 11-15, 2017, including five current and former world champions and multiple national champions in Etchells and other classes.
Posted on 11 Jan
