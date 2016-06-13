Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Farr 40 NSW State Title – Estate Master beats runner up on final day

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 12:14 pm
Zen and Angophora – Farr 40 NSW State Title © Crosbie Lorimer
Martin Hill’s Estate Master narrowly beat the runner up on the final day of the Farr 40 NSW State Title 2017 that wrapped up on Sydney Harbour in strong sou’east winds.

The days when Estate Master and what used to be Transfusion locked horns resumed at the two-day title. The pair were even on 10 points going into race six then Belgiorno-Nettis’ Angophora got mixed up with Gordon Ketelbey’s Zen at a top mark rounding.

F40 fleet under North Head © Crosbie Lorimer
F40 fleet under North Head © Crosbie Lorimer



Hill and his tactician David Chapman kept clear of the fleet and sailed into second in the 18-22 knot breeze while Belgiorno-Nettis lost touch with Estate Master and finished fifth, putting the state championship title out of the team’s reach despite Angophora’s follow up bullet in race seven.

Back at Middle Harbour Yacht Club as 30 knot gusts whistled through the marina, a delighted Hill, who won overall by two points, said, “It’s very very tight out there. Estate Master has been at all the regattas and you can see that in the consistency, plus the boat’s really quick upwind. It looks easy at the end of the day, but I tell you what, it’s hard. Four races was enough.

NSW State Champion Estate Master © Crosbie Lorimer
NSW State Champion Estate Master © Crosbie Lorimer



“We had a good mix of conditions for this series, light yesterday then over 20 knots in that last race. When you think you have an advantage in this fleet, don’t rest on that thought too long. Farr 40 racing is all about the fundamentals; good starts, hiking hard, very good trim. It’s a game of inches, we were able to save rather than lose inches.”

At the trophy presentation Hill gave special thanks to his core team of amateur crew. “I’d like to thank the professionals but it’s a team of 10 and it’s the amateurs who give us an all-round performance. It’s fantastic the effort they all put in and I’m looking forward to the Sydney Harbour Regatta and the nationals in March.”

Belgiorno-Nettis had Julian Plante calling tactics and world youth Laser champion Finn Alexander working closely with Plante as strategist, an exciting offshoot for the talented dinghy sailor.

Kokomo's Pete Salt pulling the kite in F40 NSW State Title day 2 © Crosbie Lorimer
Kokomo's Pete Salt pulling the kite in F40 NSW State Title day 2 © Crosbie Lorimer



“It’s so great to be back with some new young guys on the boat, like Finn,” said Belgiorno-Nettis. “Considering it was our first time back we didn’t make too many mistakes. Congratulations to Marty and his team; they worked really hard.”

The two frontrunners put a large points hole between them and the rest of the field. Third overall was Jeff Carter’s Corinthian team on Edake.

One class event remains in the 2016/17 season calendar, the John Calvert-Jones Trophy: National Championship March 10-12 out of Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron.

Edake and Manly Ferry – Farr 40 NSW State Title © Crosbie Lorimer
Edake and Manly Ferry – Farr 40 NSW State Title © Crosbie Lorimer

Sail Exchange 660x82 1Protector - 660 x 82Zhik Isotak Ocean 660x82

Related Articles

Alive just short of record in Bruny Island Race
First held by the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania in 1898 this was the 91st edition, with races missed during the war years The powerful Alive, owned by Derwent Sailing Squadron member Phil Turner and skippered by fellow club member Duncan Hine, crossed the finish line off Hobart’s Battery Point at 5:44:17pm on Saturday, just under 12 minutes outside the race record.
Posted today at 1:16 pm Homecoming celebrations for former Clipper Race skipper
Former Clipper Race skipper Alex Thomson received a hero’s welcome today when he returned to his hometown of Gosport Former Clipper Race skipper Alex Thomson received a hero’s welcome today when he returned to his hometown of Gosport after beating the British Vendée Globe record.
Posted today at 7:33 am Vendee Globe - It's complicated
The final miles to Les Sables d'Olonne remain complicated for Eric Bellion who tacked yesterday afternoon The final miles to Les Sables d'Olonne remain complicated for Eric Bellion who tacked yesterday afternoon and is sailing SE towards the north coast of Spain as he battles upwind. Bellion still has 25-30kts of cold NE'ly wind and 320 miles to make to the finish line.
Posted today at 7:03 am Busy summer brings crews back for Day 4 of Club Marine Series
After nearly two months away from the race track the Club Marine Series was continued yesterday with 119 registrants After nearly two months away from the race track the Club Marine Series was continued yesterday 11 February, 2017, with 119 registrants and hosted by the Royal Brighton Yacht Club. This decent break gave local yachts the opportunity to participate in other well-known regattas such as the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Race and the Festival of Sails regatta.
Posted today at 5:00 am Chris Higham's Argo wins Iberia Race
Chris Higham’s Archambault 40 Argo showed the way in Iberia Race, the feeder race for Geographe Bay Race Week. Chris Higham’s Archambault 40 Argo showed the way in Royal Perth Yacht Club’s Iberia Race, the feeder race for Geographe Bay Race Week. In unseasonal conditions, the race was run in freezing conditions, with heavy rain at times, but offset by a solid south easterly breeze, making for very fast times and flat water close to shore.
Posted on 11 Feb Vendée Globe – Colman vows to fight on, Bellion mast track damage
The final miles of the non stop around the world race have dealt a brutal blow to New Zealand solo skipper Conrad Colman The final miles of the Vendée Globe non stop around the world race have dealt a brutal blow to New Zealand solo skipper Conrad Colman when his Foresight Natural Energy was dismasted last night (Friday) around 2200hrs UTC
Posted on 11 Feb Vendée Globe – Crowds gather to welcome Alex Thomson
Alex Thomson was welcomed home today by crowds of people who gathered to celebrate the sailor’s record breaking effort Alex Thomson was welcomed home today by crowds of people who gathered to celebrate the sailor’s record breaking effort in the prestigious Vendée Globe, widely renowned as one of sport’s toughest challenges.
Posted on 11 Feb Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman Update - Dismasted but still motivated
Conrad Colman is expecting to spend two days working on the options to try and finish after being dismasted. New Zealand sailor Conrad Colman who was dismasted just 790nm from the finish of the Vendee Globe solo round the world race is expecting to spend two days working on the options to try and finish. The latest update from his Foresight Natural Energy team reports that Colman had spent a very uncomfortable night in big swells with the stricken yacht rolling heavily.
Posted on 11 Feb Farr 40s sizzle at state title
Sydney’s beaches were packed on Saturday February 11 and a little out to sea off Manly’s famous surf beach on first day In temperatures 30 degrees plus, Sydney’s beaches were packed on Saturday February 11 and a little out to sea off Manly’s famous surf beach on the first day of the Farr 40 NSW State Title the good guys sizzled.
Posted on 11 Feb Dismasted Colman evaluates, Bellion upwind, Heerema at Equator
Conrad Colman was waiting for first light this morning to make a full evaluation of his situation this morning Conrad Colman was waiting for first light this morning to make a full evaluation of his situation this morning after being cruelly dismasted last around 2200hrs UTC last night.
Posted on 11 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy