Farr 40 Class Association open 2017 Int’l Circuit by competing at RCSW

Enfant Terrible, the Italian entry skippered by Alberto Rossi, is coming off a strong 2016 season and is favored in Farr 40 class going into Rolex Capri Sailing Week.

by Farr 40 Class Association today at 3:46 amThat sound logic is why the Farr 40 Class Association will kick off its 2017 International Circuit as part of Rolex Capri Sailing Week, one of the most prestigious events on the European calendar.A strong fleet of six boats will do battle on the Bay of Naples from Wednesday through Saturday of this week. Renowned principal race officer Peter 'Luigi' Reggio hopes to complete 11 races over four days and expects great competition.'Capri is an absolutely magical place,' Reggio said. 'It is an incredible location that provides a spectacular backdrop for sailboat racing.'Schaefer serves as vice president of the Farr 40 Class Association and is thrilled to start this season at one of the premier regattas backed by Rolex. 'We value our relationship with Rolex and that is the main reason why we are here,' he said. 'We are also very excited to be racing in such a beautiful place. Capri is Capri. What a fantastic atmosphere.'Brady Stagg, who represents the management arm of the class, echoed those sentiments. 'Rolex Capri Sailing Week is an iconic event and that is due largely to the ongoing sponsorship of Rolex. Our class is honored to be invited to participate in Rolex Capri Sailing Week and will do our part to properly represent this special regatta.'Schaefer's Struntje Light is one of three professional entries in the Farr 40 portion of Rolex Capri Sailing Week. The German skipper is eager to begin a campaign that culminates with the 20th Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, being held July 13-16 in Porto Cervo, Italy.'We have not sailed in six months so that is a long time. Our goal is to get the boat up to speed and begin to build the crew chemistry we will need to be successful this year,' Schaefer said.





Schaefer has raced off Capri half a dozen times, including the European Championship. He has learned there are many unique elements about the Bay of Naples course.



'I have found the conditions to be very tricky and difficult. It can be extremely shifty and you must have some local knowledge to figure things out,' said Schaefer, who is pleased to have veteran Italian professional Thomasso Chieffi onboard as tactician.



Reggio plans to set windward-leeward courses featuring 1.2 to 1.4-nautical mile legs depending on wind velocity. Prevailing winds off Capri tend to be southwesterly so Reggio anticipates setting the windward mark in the channel area off the island.



Skipper Alberto Rossi and his Italian team aboard Enfant Terrible has earned the role of pre-regatta favorite after winning the D-Marin Sibenik Regatta and placing second at the Ancona Farr 40 European Championship last year. Helmut Jahn and his team aboard Flash Gordon 6 return to the International Circuit after capturing the Farr 40 North American Championship in 2016.



Rounding out the Farr 40 fleet at Rolex Capri Sailing Week are three Corinthian entries - MP30+10 (Luca Pierdomenico), Pazza Idea (Pierluigi Bresciani) and Arctur (Vasyl Gureyev). Claudia Rossi, daughter of the Enfant Terrible owner, will be driving Pazza Idea for this regatta.









This regatta marks a return to the International Circuit following a lengthy layoff for Arctur.



'I think the class has put together a great series of regattas so why not participate,' said Gureyev, whose last Farr 40 event came off Sardinia in 2008. 'It is a fantastic class and we are very excited to get the program going again.'



Gureyev acknowledged it will take time for his team to get back up to speed and said his goal is to make gradual gains over the course of the season in order to be able to contend for the Corinthian crown at the world championships.



'Capri is a very interesting venue with some special conditions,' he said. 'We hope to learn a little bit every day and hopefully we will not finish last.'



Early predictions called for ideal conditions for the opening day of the regatta, but Reggio said 'things could get dicey' on Thursday as a system is expected to bring 25-30 knot winds.



Yacht Club Italiano and Yacht Club Capri are co-organizers of Rolex Capri Sailing Week, which has attracted a total of 108 boats. Farr 40 class boats are being berthed at Porto Turistico di Capri.



Visit www.RolexCapriSailingWeek.com for more details on the regatta.

