Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Farr 40 Class Association open 2017 Int’l Circuit by competing at RCSW

by Farr 40 Class Association today at 3:46 am
Enfant Terrible, the Italian entry skippered by Alberto Rossi, is coming off a strong 2016 season and is favored in Farr 40 class going into Rolex Capri Sailing Week. Farr 40 Class Association
Wolfgang Schaefer loves sailing off Capri, Italy and has the utmost respect for Rolex-sponsored regattas. In the opinion of the longtime Farr 40 owner, combining those two entities produces a can't miss event.

That sound logic is why the Farr 40 Class Association will kick off its 2017 International Circuit as part of Rolex Capri Sailing Week, one of the most prestigious events on the European calendar.

A strong fleet of six boats will do battle on the Bay of Naples from Wednesday through Saturday of this week. Renowned principal race officer Peter 'Luigi' Reggio hopes to complete 11 races over four days and expects great competition.

'Capri is an absolutely magical place,' Reggio said. 'It is an incredible location that provides a spectacular backdrop for sailboat racing.'

Schaefer serves as vice president of the Farr 40 Class Association and is thrilled to start this season at one of the premier regattas backed by Rolex. 'We value our relationship with Rolex and that is the main reason why we are here,' he said. 'We are also very excited to be racing in such a beautiful place. Capri is Capri. What a fantastic atmosphere.'

Brady Stagg, who represents the management arm of the class, echoed those sentiments. 'Rolex Capri Sailing Week is an iconic event and that is due largely to the ongoing sponsorship of Rolex. Our class is honored to be invited to participate in Rolex Capri Sailing Week and will do our part to properly represent this special regatta.'

Schaefer's Struntje Light is one of three professional entries in the Farr 40 portion of Rolex Capri Sailing Week. The German skipper is eager to begin a campaign that culminates with the 20th Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, being held July 13-16 in Porto Cervo, Italy.

'We have not sailed in six months so that is a long time. Our goal is to get the boat up to speed and begin to build the crew chemistry we will need to be successful this year,' Schaefer said.

Struntje Light skipper Wolfgang Schaefer called conditions off Capri
Struntje Light skipper Wolfgang Schaefer called conditions off Capri "tricky and difficult" and said local knowledge is imperative when racing on the Bay of Napes. © Farr 40 Class Association



Schaefer has raced off Capri half a dozen times, including the European Championship. He has learned there are many unique elements about the Bay of Naples course.

'I have found the conditions to be very tricky and difficult. It can be extremely shifty and you must have some local knowledge to figure things out,' said Schaefer, who is pleased to have veteran Italian professional Thomasso Chieffi onboard as tactician.

Reggio plans to set windward-leeward courses featuring 1.2 to 1.4-nautical mile legs depending on wind velocity. Prevailing winds off Capri tend to be southwesterly so Reggio anticipates setting the windward mark in the channel area off the island.

Skipper Alberto Rossi and his Italian team aboard Enfant Terrible has earned the role of pre-regatta favorite after winning the D-Marin Sibenik Regatta and placing second at the Ancona Farr 40 European Championship last year. Helmut Jahn and his team aboard Flash Gordon 6 return to the International Circuit after capturing the Farr 40 North American Championship in 2016.

Rounding out the Farr 40 fleet at Rolex Capri Sailing Week are three Corinthian entries - MP30+10 (Luca Pierdomenico), Pazza Idea (Pierluigi Bresciani) and Arctur (Vasyl Gureyev). Claudia Rossi, daughter of the Enfant Terrible owner, will be driving Pazza Idea for this regatta.

Pazza Idea, skippered by Pierluigi Bresciani, is one of the top Corinthian teams competing on the 2017 Farr 40 International Circuit. © Farr 40 Class Association
Pazza Idea, skippered by Pierluigi Bresciani, is one of the top Corinthian teams competing on the 2017 Farr 40 International Circuit. © Farr 40 Class Association



This regatta marks a return to the International Circuit following a lengthy layoff for Arctur.

'I think the class has put together a great series of regattas so why not participate,' said Gureyev, whose last Farr 40 event came off Sardinia in 2008. 'It is a fantastic class and we are very excited to get the program going again.'

Gureyev acknowledged it will take time for his team to get back up to speed and said his goal is to make gradual gains over the course of the season in order to be able to contend for the Corinthian crown at the world championships.

'Capri is a very interesting venue with some special conditions,' he said. 'We hope to learn a little bit every day and hopefully we will not finish last.'

Early predictions called for ideal conditions for the opening day of the regatta, but Reggio said 'things could get dicey' on Thursday as a system is expected to bring 25-30 knot winds.

Yacht Club Italiano and Yacht Club Capri are co-organizers of Rolex Capri Sailing Week, which has attracted a total of 108 boats. Farr 40 class boats are being berthed at Porto Turistico di Capri.

Visit www.RolexCapriSailingWeek.com for more details on the regatta.

Wildwind 2016 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Sail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

Zhik partner with Dongfeng Race Team for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18
Zhik has been appointed as official technical clothing partner to Dongfeng Race Team in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. The innovative sailing apparel specialist, Zhik, has been appointed as official technical clothing partner to Dongfeng Race Team in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Finishing third in the 2014-15 edition of the race, Dongfeng Race Team has a clear objective to sail to the best of the team’s ability and compete at the highest level.
Posted on 9 May German skipper to lead China's sailing city in Clipper Yacht Race
Chris Kobusch, 32, from North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, has today been named as the Skipper of the Qingdao yacht Known as China’s Sailing City, Qingdao first sponsored the Clipper Race in 2005 and used the event as a focal point for building its credentials to host the sailing events for the 2008 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games, and developing itself as a powerful maritime city with a strong ‘blue’ marine economy.
Posted on 9 May Battle at Palma Vela indicates challenging season for Maxi 72s
It was a showdown for the ages this year, with competitors in the Maxi 72 Class fighting tooth-and-nail to the very end. After completing a full complement of six races over five days, Hap Fauth’s Bella Mente, along with Dieter Schon’s Momo and Dario Ferrari’s new Cannonball shared the same nine-point score as well as the same number of first-, second- and third-place finishes.
Posted on 9 May Ready willing and ‘Abell’ for Airlie Beach Race Week
While clean-ups are still in progress in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, all in Whitsundays are working hard for ABRW While clean-ups are still in progress in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, all in the Whitsundays are working hard to make sure everything is ready for the winter season of racing and cruising, including, of course, for Airlie Beach Race Week, to be held from 10 to 17 August 2017.
Posted on 9 May Top of the Gulf 2017 - fabulous finale for the Coronation Cup
Collecting a prize for coming last doesn’t carry a lot of cachet With whitecaps all across the bay, “the lambs are in the paddock,” said RO Dennis Thompson, and reached for the mint sauce. Hot, bright sunshine over the racing area, and a spectacular backdrop of nearly jet black over Jomtien Beach made for some great images. Kitati Assakul’s ponderous Sonic proved that she could, indeed, pick up her skirts and get on with it
Posted on 8 May Extreme Sailing Series™ announces partnership with Palmarina
The Extreme Sailing Series™ today announced premium Turkish superyacht marina, Palmarina, as an Official Supplier. Located in Yal?kavak, on Turkey's Bodrum Peninsula, Palmarina also becomes an Official Partner to the Flying Phantom Series, which takes place at the European Extreme Sailing Series regattas, broadening the offering to fans, media and commercial partners by diversifying the on-water action.
Posted on 8 May World Sailing outline long-term priorities at 2017 Mid-Year Meeting
Two days of meetings allowed members to discuss, debate and make key decisions that shape the sport moving forward. The meeting of the World Sailing Council brings together the President, Vice-Presidents, Officers of Honour (non-voting), 28 appointed members (representing each of the regional groups of sailing nations), and representatives of the Offshore Committee, Classes Committee, Athletes' Commission and a Women's Representative.
Posted on 8 May Seconds determine Top of the Gulf Regatta winners
Just seconds determined who would have the bragging rights at Ocean Marina Gala Dinner and series prize-giving evening It was proclaimed the “best day of the regatta” by many as the steady breeze on the final day delivered some of the closest racing yet on the keelboat and multihulls course.
Posted on 8 May Youth teams at the GC32 Riva Cup
Among the three is Sébastien Schneiter’s Team Tilt, the familiar Swiss team that finished second overall in 2016. With Schneiter running Team Tilt in unison with his Olympic 49er campaign, last year his crew greatly benefitted from having Emirates Team New Zealand skipper and multiple A-Class catamaran World Champion, Glenn Ashby, as their coach.
Posted on 8 May Yacht Racing Forum– World Sailing President to present keynote address
World Sailing has been an active supporter of the Yacht Racing Forum since its debuts in Monaco in 2008. Thanks to his past experience in World Sailing as the Chairman of the Equipment Committee, combined with his years working in international business, Andersen has a proven track record in implementing and managing successful organisations.
Posted on 8 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy