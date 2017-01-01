Faaborg delights OK Dinghy Europeans fleet as summer returns + Video

Opening day in Faaborg, Denmark - OK Dinghy Europeans © Robert Deaves Opening day in Faaborg, Denmark - OK Dinghy Europeans © Robert Deaves

by Robert Deaves today at 10:05 pmAfter days of incessant and miserable rainfall, the first day of racing looked promising early on with blue skies greeting the 130 sailors as they awoke from the campsite that has been created in the car park alongside the club. The sailors went out on time and after a short wait for the wind to stabilize the first race was sailed in a very patchy 4-7 knots.





The huge fleet has been split into four groups, with two starts of two groups, which alternate during the week before a gold/silver split on the final day. Both starts in the first race ended up being black flagged with a few boats pulled out.





Budzien made the best of the first clear start, tacking at the pin and crossing the fleet. He led most of the way round the first two laps before Hansson-Mild found a way past on the final upwind. Frederik Svendsen came through for third. In the second group, Brodtkorb also started at the pin and led all the round for a convincing win from Cumbley and Marten Bernesand, from Sweden.









The wind had dropped to 3-5 knots at one stage, and with the second group mixing with the first group, the wind was further disturbed, but towards the end of Race 1, the wind increased to 10-12 knots and stayed there for the remainder of the day. However it was still incredibly shifty and patchy.



Ian Hopwood and Tony Woods of Britain led round the top mark of the first groups in Race 2, with Budzien close behind. Fourth round was defending champion Bo Petersen of Denmark, and he was in the lead by the gybe mark and led all the way to the final upwind, when Andersen played the shifts well to pass him. Budzien was still third, but also fell foul of the tricky conditions on the final upwind with Greg Wilcox from New Zealand just passing him for third.









In the second group, Brodtkorb led Jonas Borjesson from Sweden and Tomaz Gaj from Poland round the top mark. Jan Kurfeld, from Germany, one of the many Finn sailors here, sailed well to challenge Brodtkorb on the final upwind and crossed in second, but was one of the early starters, so Gaj ended up second and Cumbley third.









Second overall Cumbley summed up his day, “We finally got some sunshine, a light breeze off the land with 30-40 degree shifts and two races. I got a second and a fourth, so pleased to get away unscathed. It was one of those days where you can pick up some monster scores so it’s nice to come away with a couple of counters.”



“This is probably one of the toughest events I have been to, certainly in the OK fleet. There are a couple of young guys here who have come out of Europes and Finns, and they were quick today and straight into it, and actually it was one of those days when the good sailors pick the right shifts and they nailed it. It’s good that there is new young blood in the fleet as well.”









Fourth overall Hansson-Mild, said, “It was a good day in total. Could have been worse. Started off with shifty conditions with the breeze coming and going, and I just tried to play the middle and was keen on being able to tack right after the start as the long tack was port tack. I managed to be about fourth at the first mark, gained a bit on the reaches and then Budzien and I had a battle all the way round and I managed to take him on the final beat.”



“In the second race, the breeze was up a bit and steadier, and I finished 10th. I was struggling; it was hard, but I’m happy though, it’s good fun.”









Racing continues on Thursday with three races scheduled as part of the 10 race series, which concludes on Saturday.



Results after two races:

1 NOR 428 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 2

2 GBR 1 Charlie Cumbley 5

3 GER 71 Andre Budzien 6

4 SWE 100 Thomas Hanson-Mild 10

5 DEN 8 Frederik Svendsen 11

6 SWE 797 Mats Caap 11

7 DEN 1471 Bo Petersen 12

8 DEN 1450 Anders Andersen 13

9 GER 772 Oliver Gronholz 13

10 GBR 2179 Tony Woods 18









Highlights from Day 1 at the 2017 OK Dinghy Europeans in Faaborg, Denmark



Rank Nat SailNo HelmName Q1 Q2 Total Nett 1st NOR 428 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 2nd GBR 1 Charlie Cumbley 2.0 3.0 5.0 5.0 3rd GER 71 Andre Budzien 2.0 4.0 6.0 6.0 4th SWE 100 Thomas Hanson-Mild 1.0 9.0 10.0 10.0 5th DEN 8 Frederik Svendsen 3.0 8.0 11.0 11.0 6th SWE 797 Mats Caap 4.0 7.0 11.0 11.0 7th DEN 1471 Bo Petersen 10.0 2.0 12.0 12.0 8th DEN 1450 Anders Andersen 12.0 1.0 13.0 13.0 9th GER 772 Oliver Gronholz 9.0 4.0 13.0 13.0 10th GBR 2179 Tony Woods 13.0 5.0 18.0 18.0 11th NZL 573 Luke Gower 11.0 7.0 18.0 18.0 12th SWE 2803 Marten Bernesand 3.0 16.0 19.0 19.0 13th DEN 3 Jorgen Svendsen 13.0 6.0 19.0 19.0 14th GER 3 Wolfgang Hofener 16.0 5.0 21.0 21.0 15th NZL 566 Greg Wilcox 19.0 3.0 22.0 22.0 16th POL 7 Marek Bernat 9.0 13.0 22.0 22.0 17th DEN 1495 Jesper Højer 11.0 12.0 23.0 23.0 18th SWE 2788 Jan-Erik Engholm 6.0 18.0 24.0 24.0 19th GER 803 Martin von Zimmermann 7.0 17.0 24.0 24.0 20th DEN 1492 Jesper Bendix 16.0 11.0 27.0 27.0 21st POL 1 Tomasz Gaj 27.0 2.0 29.0 29.0 22nd GBR 21 Christopher Arnell 20.0 9.0 29.0 29.0 23rd GER 789 Ingo Ballerstein 7.0 24.0 31.0 31.0 24th SWE 59 Lars Edwall 21.0 10.0 31.0 31.0 25th DEN 1485 Johan Bjorling 13.0 DP 22.0 35.0 35.0 26th DEN 1433 Henrik Kimmer Petersen 6.0 30.0 DP 36.0 36.0 27th POL 19 Grzegorz Salamon 15.0 21.0 36.0 36.0 28th DEN 703 Christian Thomsen 4.0 34.0 38.0 38.0 29th GER 7 Andreas Pich 10.0 28.0 38.0 38.0 30th GER 5 Ralf Tietje 28.0 10.0 38.0 38.0 31st DEN 140 Jan Hempel Sparsø 25.0 15.0 40.0 40.0 32nd GER 4 Lutz Boguhn 21.0 19.0 40.0 40.0 33rd SWE 2812 Stefan Fagerlund 12.0 29.0 41.0 41.0 34th POL 14 Pawel Pawlaczyk 30.0 12.0 42.0 42.0 35th DEN 1397 Henrik Kofoed Larsen 28.0 14.0 42.0 42.0 36th DEN 1304 Christian Midtgaard 29.0 14.0 43.0 43.0 37th DEN 1483 Henri Skou 14.0 30.0 44.0 44.0 38th GBR 67 Andrew Rushworth 5.0 40.0 45.0 45.0 39th DEN 10 Jens Lauge 34.0 11.0 45.0 45.0 40th SWE 8 Bengt Larsson 15.0 30.0 45.0 45.0 41st SWE 2809 Thomas Skeppmark 30.0 16.0 46.0 46.0 42nd SWE 2830 Jonas Borjesson 39.0 8.0 47.0 47.0 43rd GER 731 Thomas Glas 27.0 20.0 47.0 47.0 44th SWE 6 Hakan Tornqvist 14.0 34.0 48.0 48.0 45th DEN 1477 Jorgen Holm 17.0 31.0 48.0 48.0 46th DEN 1382 Stig Lassen 18.0 31.0 49.0 49.0 47th DEN 1377 Jonathan Prom Scharff 8.0 42.0 50.0 50.0 48th GBR 2185 Ed Bradburn 22.0 28.0 50.0 50.0 49th GER 791 Frank Strelow 26.0 24.0 50.0 50.0 50th SWE 20 Stefan Pavia 24.0 27.0 51.0 51.0 51st DEN 1 Bo Reker Andersen 23.0 29.0 52.0 52.0 52nd GER 11 Rainer Pospiech 36.0 17.0 53.0 53.0 53rd GER 775 Jorg Rademacher 32.0 21.0 53.0 53.0 54th DEN 1395 Anders Buhl 19.0 35.0 54.0 54.0 55th DEN 1442 Peter Heide 22.0 32.0 54.0 54.0 56th DEN 1303 John Skjoldby Petersen 17.0 38.0 55.0 55.0 57th BEL 230 Jacques Pirenne 32.0 23.0 55.0 55.0 58th DEN 1463 Lars Andresen 44.0 13.0 57.0 57.0 59th GER 721 Jørn Wille 20.0 38.0 58.0 58.0 60th DEN 66 Frank Berg 25.0 33.0 58.0 58.0 61st DEN 1457 Christian Teller 31.0 27.0 58.0 58.0 62nd DEN 77 Jesper Strandberg 33.0 26.0 59.0 59.0 63rd GER 22 Dirk Gericke 35.0 25.0 60.0 60.0 64th NED 667 Hessel Hoekstra 47.0 15.0 62.0 62.0 65th GER 12 Stefan Rassau 18.0 46.0 64.0 64.0 66th GER 607 Gerd Breitbart 24.0 40.0 64.0 64.0 67th GBR 2188 Ian Hopwood 59.0 6.0 65.0 65.0 68th POL 44 Przemyslaw Drozdzik 40.0 26.0 66.0 66.0 69th SWE 2749 Jan-Eric Nystedt 50.0 19.0 69.0 69.0 70th DEN 22 Ask Askholm 52.0 18.0 70.0 70.0 71st SWE 2804 Ingmar Janson 34.0 36.0 70.0 70.0 72nd GER 806 Jan Kurfeld 5.0 67.0 BFD 72.0 72.0 73rd SWE 3 Jonny Billstrom 26.0 46.0 72.0 72.0 74th SWE 80 Arne Malm 31.0 41.0 72.0 72.0 75th GER 777 Jorg Sylvester 23.0 52.0 75.0 75.0 76th GER 767 Maja Hansson-Mild 43.0 32.0 75.0 75.0 77th GER 8 Ronald Foest 42.0 33.0 75.0 75.0 78th DEN 1473 BrianTerp 37.0 39.0 76.0 76.0 79th DEN 1316 Jesper Sommer 43.0 35.0 78.0 78.0 80th DEN 1424 Henrik Hamann 39.0 39.0 78.0 78.0 81st DEN 1454 Fritz Banner Pedersen 58.0 23.0 81.0 81.0 82nd DEN 1415 Thomas Christensen 44.0 37.0 81.0 81.0 83rd DEN 1396 Stig Frandsen 60.0 22.0 82.0 82.0 84th DEN 1441 Peter Korsbjerg 41.0 42.0 83.0 83.0 85th DEN 1484 Olof Stenstrom 29.0 55.0 84.0 84.0 86th GBR 2145 Douglas Powell 37.0 47.0 84.0 84.0 87th DEN 70 Bo Jensen 41.0 43.0 84.0 84.0 88th DEN 1392 Poul Vincents 35.0 51.0 86.0 86.0 89th SWE 111 Bertil Eliasson 45.0 41.0 86.0 86.0 90th POL 9 Przemysnaw Kryszczynski 67.0 BFD 20.0 87.0 87.0 91st SWE 55 Ulf Sahle 46.0 43.0 89.0 89.0 92nd DEN 7 Malte Pedersen 45.0 44.0 DP 89.0 89.0 93rd NED 638 Sipke Heokstra 47.0 44.0 91.0 91.0 94th DEN 1336 Thomas Kvist 48.0 45.0 93.0 93.0 95th DEN 1482 Tim Normann 36.0 59.0 95.0 95.0 96th BEL 214 Paul Verrijdt 42.0 53.0 95.0 95.0 97th GBR 4 Simon Cox 38.0 60.0 98.0 98.0 98th SWE 2816 Claes Avellan 40.0 58.0 98.0 98.0 99th GER 680 Jan-Dietmar Dellas 55.0 44.0 99.0 99.0 100th DEN 107 Joe Schubert 33.0 67.0 BFD 100.0 100.0 101st GBR 2124 Will Croxford 48.0 52.0 100.0 100.0 102nd NED 669 Sybren Hornstra 51.0 49.0 100.0 100.0 103rd BEL 203 Joost Rommelaere 53.0 48.0 101.0 101.0 104th DEN 1305 Flemming Hostgaard 46.0 56.0 102.0 102.0 105th DEN 1437 Per Sorensen 54.0 48.0 102.0 102.0 106th DEN 1489 Morten Jensen 53.0 49.0 102.0 102.0 107th DEN 1465 Niels Bjørling 67.0 BFD 36.0 103.0 103.0 108th GER 678 Heinz Ridder 49.0 54.0 103.0 103.0 109th DEN 1333 Mads Bjorndal Robl 57.0 47.0 104.0 104.0 110th GBR 2163 Gavin Waldron 54.0 50.0 104.0 104.0 111th DEN 1481 Nils Trolland 38.0 67.0 BFD 105.0 105.0 112th SWE 2802 Claes Heyman 56.0 50.0 106.0 106.0 113th GBR 2080 Paul Pike 50.0 57.0 107.0 107.0 114th DEN 126 Lars Moller 52.0 55.0 107.0 107.0 115th GER 539 Uli Borchers 49.0 61.0 110.0 110.0 116th DEN 666 Peter Zeiler 55.0 58.0 113.0 113.0 117th DEN 14 Peter Thybo 57.0 57.0 114.0 114.0 118th DEN 1430 Rene Brunn 67.0 DSQ 50.0 DP 117.0 117.0 119th SWE 2792 Anders Widding 51.0 67.0 DNC 118.0 118.0 120th DEN 1262 Dirch Zibrandtsen 56.0 62.0 118.0 118.0 121st GER 651 Frederik Rontgen 58.0 60.0 118.0 118.0 122nd DEN 112 Svend Jacobsen 68.0 DP 51.0 119.0 119.0 123rd DEN 1417 Ingo Griem 67.0 DNF 53.0 120.0 120.0 124th DEN 1458 Soren Sigurdsson 62.0 59.0 121.0 121.0 125th GER 788 Jessica Finke 61.0 61.0 122.0 122.0 126th DEN 1499 Anders Gerhardt-Hansen 67.0 DNF 56.0 123.0 123.0 127th DEN 1212 Klaus Jørgensen 64.0 59.0 DP 123.0 123.0 128th GBR 2183 Richard Burton 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 134.0 134.0 129th POL 40 Robert Swiecki 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 134.0 134.0 130th DEN 1461 Soren Nielsen 67.0 BFD 67.0 BFD 134.0 134.0

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155862