FF Worlds - Goacher and Harper clinch fourth world title in last race

by Jonny Fullerton today at 4:51 am
GBR 4021 Steve Goacher / Tim Harper - Final Day - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 Jonny Fullerton
The last day of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship turned out to be a real cliff hanger. To finish on a high, Napier delivered on the weather with a warm sunny day and 9 - 11 knots of breeze.

The final race was delayed for about an hour as the NE/E breeze kept shifting from side to side causing two general recalls. On the third attempt the PRO got racing started with a 1.1nm beat into a sloppy chop in Hawke’s Bay.

The two title contenders were at each other from the five minute gun with the Brits, Steve Goacher and Tim Harper playing cat and mouse with Nick and Janet Jerwood (AUS) never losing sight of each other.

After a clean start under U flag, the fleet were split across the course with a slight bias to the middle left hand side upwind. The first rounding was really crowded with a whole raft of New Zealand boats leading the field. Locals Hayden Percy and Scott Pedersen led from Murray Gilbert and Jonathan Burgess from Royal Akarana YC in Auckland. Third round was a female skipper, Susan Thompson sailing with crew Cameron Taylor (AUS) from Daveys Bay in Victoria.

The following run turned dramatic, Goacher and Harper turned the spreader mark right on the stern of Nick and Janet Jerwood, both crews down in about 20th place. A collision from a luffing incident on the downwind leg ended up with a red flag on each of the lead boats along with a small hole in the Jerwood’s boat. The Jerwood’s rounded the gate in the top 10 but Goacher and Harper had dropped places to the mid 20’s, having done turns.

Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (GBR) from Draycote Water SC took the lead at the gate, followed by David Yu and Chris Nelson (AUS) from Royal Freshwater Bay YC in Perth. The kiwi chase pack rounded in a huddle led by Murray Gilbert and Jonathan Burgess.

The second lap was more of the same, nine - eleven knots with the breeze flicking regularly left and right. Davy and Huett begun to extend their lead from a charging Greg Wells and Richard Rigg (GBR).

There were a number of crucial place changes in the final leg to the finish but Davy and Huett held firm to take their first gun of the regatta, fellow Brits Wells and Riggs crossing second and Yu and Nelson recovering to third.

The Jerwood’s crossed in fourth and Goacher and Harper in 21st but sadly the final result of the championship would have to be decided in the protest room.

After a lengthy hearing Nick and Janet Jerwood were disqualified from the final race handing the title to the British team.

Steve Goacher was a very happy man winning his fourth world title nearly 20 years after his last win in 1999. However he was even more pleased for Tim his crew of the last two years as it was Tim’s first world title. He claimed it was one of the tougher championships he had raced in 25 years or more of Flying Fifteen sailing.

By finishing the last race in sixth, the kiwis Gilbert and Burgess rose to third on the overall podium overtaking Percy and Pedersen as first kiwis. Aaron Goodmanson and crew Alister Rowlands made up the third kiwi boat in the top ten.

Hayden Percy and Scott Pedersen however have the honour of being first Silver boat with an impressive sixth place overall in the Open rankings. First Classic division boat was Nicholas Heath and Philippa Noon from the UK.

Results (Top 10 of 57 entries, after seven races with one discard)

1 GBR 4021 Steve Goacher / Tim Harper - 19,8,1,1,2,1,(20) = 32pts
2 AUS 3986 Nick Jerwood / Janet Jerwood - 5,2,8,(20),1,2,DSQ/58 = 38pts
3 NZL 3840 Murray Gilbert / Jonathan Burgess - (32),9,6,13,5,6,5 = 44pts
4 GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp / Alan Green - 6,(53),14,2,15,3,7 = 47pts
5 AUS 3684 Matthew Owen / Andrew Reed - 2,4,7,9,12,(24),13 = 47pts
6 NZL 3091 Hayden Percy / Scott Pedersen - 1,6,22,5,(25),5,9 = 48pts
7 GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy / Martin Huett - 9,5,10,7,(16),DSQ/58,1,= 48pts
8 GBR 4030 Greg Wells / Richard Rigg - 4,14,15,(24),11,4,2 = 50pts
9 HKG 3972 Ashley Smith / Adam Kingston - 14,(35),4,6,4,16,11 = 55pts
10 NZL 3739 Aaron Goodmanson / Alister Rowlands - (18),3,13,17,7,1,6 = 57pts

For full results and more information visit website.

