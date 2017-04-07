FAST40+ take to the water to start season with RORC Easter Challenge

The five competing FAST40+ at the RORC Easter Challenge:



42º South

Mark Rijkse’s New Zealand flagged, IRC optimized Reichel Pugh 42 will be racing in its second season and should prove very competitive in the lighter to moderate winds.



Hitchhiker

Previously owned by Peter Morton (Girls on Film), this boat won the 2016 season. New owner is Bastien De Voogd from The Netherlands, bringing the first Dutch team to the class racing the Carkeek designed Hitchhiker.



Invictus

Sir Keith Mills and team onboard Ker 40+ Invictus are looking forward to the first outing of the season and building on last year’s second place finish for the season.



Tokoloshe

Owner Mike Bartholomew and team have been putting in a lot of work over the winter to their Carkeek designed South African flagged boat– they have a new livery and have removed the coachroof to reduce weight – we look forward to seeing the new streamlined machine in action!



Zephyr

Steve Cowie’s boat is also ready for action sailing mostly with an amateur Scottish crew and with Ian Budgen calling tactics.









Although this event does not count as part of the official FAST40+ Race series, it does give the teams the chance to stretch their legs and get back into action. Due to the relaxation of the RRS41 (which enables the competitors to receive outside assistance), this event also now sees the involvement of a number of experienced coaches including Jim Saltonstall and Eddie Warden Owen, on the water to help the teams get up to speed and hit the ground running.



Race programme for the week-end will include windward – leewards and round the cans courses – eight races scheduled.



Henri Lloyd, as the Official Clothing Partner of the FAST40+ Class that recently announced a three year partnership, are providing a perpetual trophy for the class, the “Henri Lloyd Challenge Trophy” and this will be presented to the class winner for this event at the prizegiving to take place on Sunday 16th April at RORC.









