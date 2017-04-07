Please select your home edition
FAST40+ take to the water to start season with RORC Easter Challenge

by Media FAST40+ today at 11:54 am
FAST40+ race teams – RORC Easter Challenge © Paul Wyeth / pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com
After a busy winter with lots of the FAST40+ race teams carrying out some exciting developments to their boats, five of the teams are ready to hit the water for early season racing for the RORC Easter Challenge which takes place between 14th and 16th April in the Solent.

FAST40+ race teams – RORC Easter Challenge © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
FAST40+ race teams – RORC Easter Challenge © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



The five competing FAST40+ at the RORC Easter Challenge:

42º South
Mark Rijkse’s New Zealand flagged, IRC optimized Reichel Pugh 42 will be racing in its second season and should prove very competitive in the lighter to moderate winds.

Hitchhiker
Previously owned by Peter Morton (Girls on Film), this boat won the 2016 season. New owner is Bastien De Voogd from The Netherlands, bringing the first Dutch team to the class racing the Carkeek designed Hitchhiker.

Invictus
Sir Keith Mills and team onboard Ker 40+ Invictus are looking forward to the first outing of the season and building on last year’s second place finish for the season.

Tokoloshe
Owner Mike Bartholomew and team have been putting in a lot of work over the winter to their Carkeek designed South African flagged boat– they have a new livery and have removed the coachroof to reduce weight – we look forward to seeing the new streamlined machine in action!

Zephyr
Steve Cowie’s boat is also ready for action sailing mostly with an amateur Scottish crew and with Ian Budgen calling tactics.

FAST40+ race team - RORC Easter Challenge © Fast40 Class
FAST40+ race team - RORC Easter Challenge © Fast40 Class



Although this event does not count as part of the official FAST40+ Race series, it does give the teams the chance to stretch their legs and get back into action. Due to the relaxation of the RRS41 (which enables the competitors to receive outside assistance), this event also now sees the involvement of a number of experienced coaches including Jim Saltonstall and Eddie Warden Owen, on the water to help the teams get up to speed and hit the ground running.

Race programme for the week-end will include windward – leewards and round the cans courses – eight races scheduled.

Henri Lloyd, as the Official Clothing Partner of the FAST40+ Class that recently announced a three year partnership, are providing a perpetual trophy for the class, the “Henri Lloyd Challenge Trophy” and this will be presented to the class winner for this event at the prizegiving to take place on Sunday 16th April at RORC.

New wall graphic revealed at Royal Southern Yacht Club on 8th April, featuring boat-on-boat action between Tokoloshe and Invictus - RORC Easter Challenge © Fast40 Class
New wall graphic revealed at Royal Southern Yacht Club on 8th April, featuring boat-on-boat action between Tokoloshe and Invictus - RORC Easter Challenge © Fast40 Class



The FAST40+ circuit are proud to have the support for this 2017 season of the following class sponsors:
Henri Lloyd
North Sails
Ancasta
Carkeek Design Partners
Diverse Yachts
Fastnet Insurance
Grapefruit Graphics
Hall Spars
Hamble Yacht Services (HYS)
KZ Race Furlers
Lewmar
Premier Composites Technology
Race 40 Race Charter
RF Composites
Royal Southern Yacht Club
Southern Ropes
TT Rigging

