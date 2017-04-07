Please select your home edition
FAST40+ Spring Regatta - Hitchhiker comes out fighting

by FAST40+ Race Circuit today at 1:51 am
Bas de Voogd's Hitchhiker came out fighting for their first taste of the action in the FAST40+ Class Chris Gillingham
Hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, the first day of the FAST40+ Spring Regatta produced some highly competitive racing. Just a few weeks ago, Bas de Voogd's Hitchhiker was blown off its cradle and they were not sure if they would even make their debut in the class at the FAST40+ Spring Regatta, but it was the opposition that was blown away in the first two races.

Bas de Voogd's Hitchhiker came out fighting for their first taste of the action in the FAST40+ Class, clutching onto two bullets in the opening to races by narrow margins. It was an impressive start by the Dutch team but a fifth in the last race of the day, left Hitchhiker tied with Stewart Whitehead's Rebellion, which scored a two – four - one. Putting pressure on the first day leader, Rebellion is only behind on countback. Tony Dickin's Jubilee was in impressive form, scoring three podium finishes to end the day just one point off the lead.

The three races on the first day lasted about an hour each, and the standard in the class shone through with seconds separating the fleet. Just 1.5 points separate fourth from sixth with Dennis Gehrlein's young German team racing Silver Neo just ahead of the chasing pack. The racing between Michael Bartholomew's Tokoloshe and Mark Rijkse's 42 South was so close they corrected out to tie in Race Two. Steve Cowie's team racing Zephyr have had better days and there is no doubt the Scottish team will come out with their sleeves rolled up tomorrow.

Mike Bartholomew, Tokoloshe

“A very cold and shifty day, for the first two races we found ourselves at the wrong end of the shifts, the third race was much better, the forecast tomorrow is for lots of breeze so lets hope we get racing, as ever close racing makes it so great to be out there.'

Tony Dickins, Jubilee

“We sailed really consistently and had a good day, almost got a bullet but not quite so that is our aspiration tomorrow. What is amazing is how close the racing is, I think the top three boats finished within 13 seconds of each other in one race today - very exciting”

For full results and more information visit website.

2017 Fast 40+ Spring Regatta - Final Cumulative Results    




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Spring Regatta Racing

IRC Division


Fast 40+


1. 6   NED 8809 Hitchhicker C40 MKIII Bas de Voogd 1 1 5 7.0


2. 5   GBR 8449R Rebellion Fast 40+ Stewart Whitehead 2 4 1 7.0


3. 4   SUI 19 Jubilee GP42 Tony Dickin 3 2 3 8.0


4. 11   GER 6999 Silva Neo GP42 Dennis Gehrlein 4 3 6 13.0


5. 3   GBR 1682R Tokoloshe II Fast 40+ Michael Bartholomew 7 5.5 2 14.5


6. 7   GBR 1542R 42 South GP42 Mark Rijkse 5 5.5 4 14.5


7. 12   GBR 4242C Zephyr GP42 Steve Cowie 6 7 7 20.0
