Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Adelaide 728x90 Sailing

FAST40+ National Championship – Preview

by Media FAST40+ today at 5:07 pm
FAST40+ 2017 National Championship © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
The 2017 FAST40+ National Championship will take place during the RORC IRC National Championship, with racing in the Solent over three days. A maximum of eight races are scheduled, including a variety of windward / leeward and round the buoys courses.

Peter Morton's brand new Carkeek MkIV Girls on Film will be racing for first time. In his previous boat, also called Girls on Film, 'Morty' won the 2016 FAST40+ Race Circuit and is the defending FAST40+ IRC National Champion. However, this year, the Isle of Wight based team has it all to do.

Starting the campaign late means that we are really going to struggle to win overall, so the One Ton Cup in September will be the big goal. The racing is more competitive this year, and that is why we are in the FAST40+ Class.” explained Peter Morton. “It wasn't my intention to sell the previous boat, but the Dutch team that bought it wanted to get into the class, and did not want to go through the process of building new and I am keen to see the class grow, so that's how it happened. The new boat is from the same mold. However, we have made changes to the deck layout. Essentially, we now have the mainsheet trimmer in front of the helm, which is a personal preference, and we have tried to move everything as far back in the boat, wherever possible. The trimming positions and grinder pedestal are aft, as are the primary winches, so that when we gybe, the weight remains at the back of the boat.”

Mark Rijkse's Reichel Pugh 42 South was in outstanding form for Round 1 of the Fast40+ Race Circuit, scoring four podium finishes to place second for the regatta. 42 South proudly displays the Silver Fern on its hull, signifying Mark's New Zealand nationality. Mark has never raced a keelboat before, let alone a FAST40+, his previous racing experience was in dinghies.

Mark Rijkse's 42 South FAST40+ – 2017 National Championship © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
Mark Rijkse's 42 South FAST40+ – 2017 National Championship © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



“The Silver Fern is painted on and is there for good, we have Land Rover BAR Academy's Rob Bunce in the crew but 42 South is very much a Kiwi boat.” commented Mark. “ We were delighted with our start to the season, the crew work was impeccable and the modifications to the boat over the winter have really improved our potential. The main difference is a new rig, which is much lighter than the original. In this class, just a few inches is the difference between crossing or having to duck a boat, and reducing the weight aloft has made a big difference. 42 South is one of the oldest boat on the FAST40+ circuit, and we have replaced all the systems and sails. We have had to invest in the boat to get it to a level where we can compete with the rest, and the crew have responded to that by increasing their performance, and they are under strict instructions to not hold back, if they think my driving is off the pace. Downwind it's just exhilarating, upwind its challenging to keep the concentration level up to maintain the numbers. Just as every other FAST40+ team, we have a mixture of professional and amateur crew, but this team all knew each other long before we put the 42 South programme together and that is an important factor. In the last regatta, we turned around some bad results by fighting back, you need a team to achieve that.”

Bendix Huegelmann is part of the young German team racing the Felci designed Silva Neo, the team come from all over Germany, and none of the crew is over 30. In the first round of the 2017 FAST40+ Circuit, Silva Neo was the most consistent team of the regatta, finishing in third place.

Silva Neo – 2017 National Championship © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
Silva Neo – 2017 National Championship © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



“With the team living in Germany and the boat in Hamble, we have limited time to practice. However, the core of the Siva Neo team has been racing together for eight years, and we have good teamwork and systems in place to minimize mistakes. Having a good understanding between the team also means that we can make quick decisions without compromising the execution. So for example, we can make a late decision on which side of a leeward gate to choose, or put in a quick tack. Getting those decisions right and having the ability to execute the manoeuvre efficiently can make a big difference to our performance. The team are really excited to have the opportunity of racing at such a high level, so above all, we are really enjoying the FAST40+ circuit; it is really important to us that there is a grand prix race circuit for boats of this size.”

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best Eyewear

Related Articles

Double-handed attempt at 40th Three Peaks Yacht Race
The race is a daunting challenge under any circumstances, requiring teams to sail up the west coast from Barmouth The race began in 1977 and this year celebrates its 40th anniversary event, but Pip Hare and Charles Hill will try something never attempted before, the first double-handed entry.
Posted today at 4:03 pm Team GB's Luke Patience announced as Ellen MacArthur Trust Ambassador
The announcement comes after Luke joined crews from the Trust's Round Britain 2017 voyage over the past month. A leading 470 sailor from the British Sailing Team who has represented Team GB in the past two Olympics, winning a silver medal at the home Games in 2012, Luke explained why he wanted to get involved with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Posted today at 3:21 pm Figaro Beneteau 3 – The prototype due to hit the water in July!
The Groupe Bénéteau Racing Division is at work creating the heir to the current Figaro Bénéteau 2. The Groupe Bénéteau Racing Division is at work creating the heir to the current Figaro Bénéteau 2.
Posted today at 1:36 pm The words of a key character in the 35th America’s Cup
Richard Slater’s deep sailing knowledge and authority gifts him with the ideal armoury to deal with the intense pressure The words of a key character who is more than happy to remain anonymous, but due to the close-quarter and dramatic nature of the racing in Bermuda, someone who has found himself thrust into spotlight.
Posted today at 9:52 am Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Rachel Penny
To take on challenge of Clipper Race is a big decision. But for Rachel Penny from Dubai it was one that was made for her To take on the challenge of the Clipper Race is a big decision. But for Rachel Penny, 45, from Dubai, it was one that was made for her.
Posted today at 3:15 am Images from Day 1 America's Cup Superyacht regatta
Racing got underway yesterday in the Superyacht regatta which is part of the 35th America's Cup Racing got underway yesterday in the Superyacht regatta which is part of the 35th America's Cup and being sailed in Superyachts and J-class. The racing was held under the Pursuit Race system with the slowest competitors starting first. A variety of sailing vessels competed including the square rigged free standing rotating masts Maltese Falcon to the super maxi Leopard 3.
Posted on 14 Jun America's Cup - Images from the J-Class racing Day - 1
The historic J-class which last competed in the 1937 America's Cup, competed in the first of their series. The historic J-class which last competed in the 1937 America's Cup, competed in the first of their series. On Tuesday they sailed with the Superyachts in a separate start. The racing was sailed in light winds with the crews working hard to eke the most from the breeze and confused sea. Six J-class are entered for the J-class regatta and five were racing today.
Posted on 14 Jun A Few Rays- Calculate how long your sunscreen lasts.
Confused by SPF's? It’s easy to calculate how long you will be protected by using the following process. Exposure to the sun is a serious issue for all those who venture on the water. Confused by SPF's? It’s easy to calculate how long you will be protected by using the following process.
Posted on 14 Jun Dragon World Championships Cascais – Day 3 action shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day three Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day three
Posted on 14 Jun Argentario Sailing Week – 46 Grandes Dames ready to race
Grandes Dames will be racing for four days with Islands of Elba, Montecristo, Giannutri providing breathtaking backdrop. A regatta that continues to grow and increase in popularity as proven by 13 yachts making their debut in the crystal clear waters of the Argentario.
Posted on 14 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy