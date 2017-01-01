Please select your home edition
F16 Cat Worlds in Melbourne - Big fleet expected

by AF16CA on 17 Jun
F16 Worlds AF16CA Media
A large fleet is expected to take to the waters of Port Philip Bay at Royal Brighton Yacht Club in Melbourne this January which will see the top F16 Sailors from Australia and the World battling it out at the premier sailing location in Melbourne.

Among the competitors there will be the top junior and youth mixing it with the elders of the class, ages will be from 14 thru to 60+

A strong European contingent is expected to try to keep the coverted World trophy in Europe.

Also alongside the modern F16 designs Viper, Bimere and Falcon the original F16 Class boats will also be in attendance seeing the Mosquitos and Taipans, all will be competing together for the first time

The class welcomes our sponsors Forward Sailing, Ronstan and the Victorian State Government on board for this event

For more information visit event website.
