F16 Cat Worlds in Melbourne - Big fleet expected

by AF16CA on 17 JunAmong the competitors there will be the top junior and youth mixing it with the elders of the class, ages will be from 14 thru to 60+A strong European contingent is expected to try to keep the coverted World trophy in Europe.Also alongside the modern F16 designs Viper, Bimere and Falcon the original F16 Class boats will also be in attendance seeing the Mosquitos and Taipans, all will be competing together for the first timeThe class welcomes our sponsors Forward Sailing, Ronstan and the Victorian State Government on board for this eventFor more information visit event website