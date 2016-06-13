Please select your home edition
Edition
Protector 728x90

Extreme Sailing Series sailors outshine in RedBull Youth America's Cup

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 5:11 pm
Land Rover BAR Academy’s superb win for Great Britain in the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup – Extreme Sailing Series © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Land Rover BAR Academy's superb win for Great Britain in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda yesterday has rightly been praised by the sailing world, but nowhere more so than at OC Sport, the founder and organiser of the Extreme Sailing Series™.

The Land Rover BAR Academy squad, led by skipper Rob Bunce, pulled off a dramatic last gasp victory to beat New Zealand and Switzerland to the title. Bunce's squad has been racing in the Extreme Sailing Series for the past two seasons and the experience it has gained in super-fast foiling catamarans has undoubtedly helped propel it to the title in Bermuda.

Act 1, Muscat - Day 4 - Five of the eight sailors in the NZL Sailing Team squad had formed the team of the same name that competed as a wildcard in the first Act of the Extreme Sailing Series in Muscat earlier this year © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Act 1, Muscat - Day 4 - Five of the eight sailors in the NZL Sailing Team squad had formed the team of the same name that competed as a wildcard in the first Act of the Extreme Sailing Series in Muscat earlier this year © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



'Although the boats appear very different, they are actually sailed in very much the same way,' said Bunce, who acknowledged that the similarities between the Cup and the Extreme Sailing Series had helped his team get ahead of the game in Bermuda.

'The tight race courses and challenging venues of the Extreme Sailing Series mean that boat handling and decision making has to be spot on. I think the high-pressured environment it creates has put this team in very good stead,' he added.

Extreme Sailing Series Event Director, Andy Tourell congratulated Bunce and his team. 'Rob and his crew sailed a great regatta and we are absolutely delighted for them,' he said.

Tourell added: 'If you look at the teams that rose to the top in Bermuda over the past two weeks, they are the ones who have experience in our Series. That experience has given them invaluable skills in a professional racing circuit, where they have raced against some of the world's best. The Extreme Sailing Series is the only sailing platform around that gives sailors the opportunity to test their skills with so much racing.'

Act 1, Extreme Sailing Series Muscat - Day 4 - Swiss-flagged Team Tilt competed in the Series earlier this year in Muscat, Oman © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Act 1, Extreme Sailing Series Muscat - Day 4 - Swiss-flagged Team Tilt competed in the Series earlier this year in Muscat, Oman © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



The Extreme Sailing Series can see up to 40 races completed at each of the four-day Acts, meaning the sailors often compete in more races in just one day than are run across entire regattas.

'Whilst we have stretched the courses to optimise the performance profile of the GC32s, facilitating speeds of close to 40 knots, the tight, fast-paced Stadium Racing format still tests and allows the crews to hone their split-second decision making, faultless team dynamics and seamless manoeuvres, all things that are absolutely vital for success,' explained Tourell

'The pressure is so great, which is ultimately what has enabled these sailors to develop their skills to be in the best position going into the Red Bull Youth America's Cup,' he added.

Bunce’s squad has been racing in the Extreme Sailing Series for the past two seasons and the experience it has gained in super-fast foiling catamarans has undoubtedly helped propel it to the title in Bermuda © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Bunce’s squad has been racing in the Extreme Sailing Series for the past two seasons and the experience it has gained in super-fast foiling catamarans has undoubtedly helped propel it to the title in Bermuda © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR



The Brits were not the only squad showcasing their prowess and finely-tuned skills on the Great Sound in Bermuda. The two other podium finishers also featured faces who at various times have competed in the Extreme Sailing Series.

Five of the eight sailors in the NZL Sailing Team squad had formed the team of the same name that competed as a wildcard in the first Act of the Extreme Sailing Series in Muscat earlier this year, as did Swiss-flagged Team Tilt. Overall a total of 26 of the sailors have previously raced in the Extreme Sailing Series and many of them are now on their way to Madeira Islands to compete on board the GC32s next week.

Act 2, Qingdao 2017 - Day 3 - Leonard Takahashi and Josh Salthouse – Overall a total of 26 of the sailors have previously raced in the Extreme Sailing Series and many of them are now on their way to Madeira Islands to compete on board the GC32s next week © Xaume Olleros / OC Sport
Act 2, Qingdao 2017 - Day 3 - Leonard Takahashi and Josh Salthouse – Overall a total of 26 of the sailors have previously raced in the Extreme Sailing Series and many of them are now on their way to Madeira Islands to compete on board the GC32s next week © Xaume Olleros / OC Sport



Another familiar face on the Kiwi team was Stewart Dodson, who has been a regular at the Extreme Sailing Series since 2013. Dodson currently competes for Red Bull Sailing Team alongside the Red Bull Youth America's Cup's inventors and Sports Directors, Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher, one of the Series' most experienced and long-standing teams.

The Extreme Sailing Series racing resumes at 14:00 on Thursday 29 June, when the fleet of seven international teams take to the water off the coast of the Madeira Islands capital, Funchal, for Act 3.

Act 1, Muscat - Day 3 - The Extreme Sailing Series can see up to 40 races completed at each of the four-day Acts, meaning the sailors often compete in more races in just one day than are run across entire regattas © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Act 1, Muscat - Day 3 - The Extreme Sailing Series can see up to 40 races completed at each of the four-day Acts, meaning the sailors often compete in more races in just one day than are run across entire regattas © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/

Giacomo Yacht SaleSail Exchange 660x82 1Hall Spars - Boom

Related Articles

Barcelona revealed as venue for Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 4
Race Village will provide the perfect viewing arena for the racing, and will also offer a host of on-shore entertainment The cosmopolitan capital of Spain's Catalonia, a major tourist destination and one of the world's leading cultural and economic centres, is the final venue to be announced as part of the 2017 global tour.
Posted today at 2:24 pm Extreme Sailing Series young guns head to Red Bull Youth America's Cup
The Extreme Sailing Series™ is a unique event for a number of reasons The Extreme Sailing Series™ is a unique event for a number of reasons, one of those being that it sees some of the world’s most decorated and experienced sailors competing alongside some of the best upcoming talent.
Posted on 7 Jun Extreme Sailing Series - The fine art of being Race Director
While the fleet of GC32s fly around a racecourse set metres from the shore to the delight of thousands of onlookers While the fleet of GC32s fly around a racecourse set metres from the shore to the delight of thousands of onlookers, behind the scenes there is an expert team making it all happen seamlessly. This team is led by Extreme Sailing Series™ Race Director, John Craig.
Posted on 29 May Kiwi offshore star 'Trae' joins NZ Extreme Sailing Team
Extreme Sailing Series young guns NZ Extreme Sailing Team have further bolstered their squad with addition of Tony Rae. Extreme Sailing Series™ young guns NZ Extreme Sailing Team have further bolstered their squad with the addition of round the world sailor Tony Rae.
Posted on 16 May Extreme Sailing Series™ announces partnership with Palmarina
The Extreme Sailing Series™ today announced premium Turkish superyacht marina, Palmarina, as an Official Supplier. Located in Yal?kavak, on Turkey's Bodrum Peninsula, Palmarina also becomes an Official Partner to the Flying Phantom Series, which takes place at the European Extreme Sailing Series regattas, broadening the offering to fans, media and commercial partners by diversifying the on-water action.
Posted on 8 May OmanAir get podium after eleventh-hour Extreme Sailing Series comeback
Team Oman Air pulled off an incredible comeback to score their second podium finish of the season in a thrilling finale The Omani-flagged crew, this year led by New Zealand skipper Phil Robertson, jumped three places up the leaderboard to finish in third thanks to a stunning last-day performance on the waters of Fushan Bay.
Posted on 1 May Land Rover BAR score best result to date at Extreme Sailing Series
Swiss sailing team Alinghi were crowned Kings of Qingdao for a second year running as they swept to glory in the Act 2. With a welcome breeze ranging from eight to 18 knots blowing through Fushan Bay, Alinghi co-skipper Arnaud Psarofaghis led his men to an impressive 11 podium finishes in 17 races, notching up four victories along the way to retain their winning record in Qingdao.
Posted on 1 May Big breeze test for Extreme Sailing Series fleet in Qingdao finale
After three days of light winds in Qingdao a new weather front has arrived, bringing with it breeze of up to 20 knots t After three days of light winds in Qingdao a new weather front has arrived, bringing with it breeze of up to 20 knots to guarantee a thrilling final-day showdown to Act 2.
Posted on 1 May Team Oman Air score big breeze win at Extreme Sailing Series
A resounding victory in the final race of the penultimate day kept Team Oman Air's dreams of second podium finish alive Phil Robertson's men proved uncatchable as they romped home to glory in the seventh and last outing of the day as Qingdao delivered a 20-knot breeze blasting through the city's stadium racecourse.
Posted on 30 Apr Young guns firing in tricky penultimate day of Extreme Sailing Series
The British team, the youth wing of America's Cup challenger, went into the action at the bottom of the Act leaderboard Skipper Rob Bunce's team of talented under 24s enjoyed their most successful outing since joining the global Stadium Racing tour at the start of 2016, only missing the podium once in seven races on Fushan Bay.
Posted on 30 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy