Extreme Sailing Series heads to Mexico for the first time in history

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 3:15 pmThe Extreme Sailing Series™ will head to Mexico for the first time in its history this year when the eighth and final Act of what promises to be a spectacular season of sailing is staged in Los Cabos starting in late November.Today the owner and organiser of the Series, OC Sport, is delighted to announce that the German software giant SAP – a longtime supporter of the world's leading Stadium Racing Series - will be the Host Venue Partner for the Mexican Act.SAP has been Official Technical Partner to the Extreme Sailing Series™ since 2012, providing cutting edge insights to sailors, coaches, spectators and the media through SAP Sailing Analytics. The corporation is also title sponsor of the Danish-flagged SAP Extreme Sailing Team.Dr. Stefan Lacher, Head of Sponsorship Innovations at SAP said: 'We are thrilled to bring the Extreme Sailing Series to Mexico for the first time. Los Cabos is the perfect venue for the unique stadium races and it promises to be an extraordinary and exciting Series finale in 2017.'The Extreme Sailing Series has truly embraced digital transformation, not only optimising sailor performance through analytics, but also enhancing the spectator experience by bringing fans closer to the action both at the event, and online. With eight Acts in multiple regions, the Extreme Sailing Series allows us to showcase this tremendous partnership on a global scale,' Lacher added.Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board, said of the new partnership: 'We are excited to be partnering with SAP this year and to be involved with how their cutting-edge analytics will help the competitors perform better. SAP's software will make it easier for fans and sailing enthusiasts to understand the competition, which will create a more enjoyable and engaging experience for all. We are pleased to have Los Cabos as a part of this innovation.'Esponda added: 'The Extreme Sailing Series is a prestigious event that complements our destination well. Los Cabos is home to a magnificent selection of hotels and resorts, world-renowned gastronomy and a beautiful ocean setting and desert surroundings. We are incredibly honoured to be a part of this year's competition'.Located at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja Peninsula, Los Cabos is known as 'Land's End'. Baja is blessed with beautiful weather almost all year round, the hot temperatures cooled by the breeze coming off the Pacific Ocean, offering perfect conditions for sailing.





Mexico's fastest growing resort, Los Cabos boasts miles of deserted beaches along with numerous attractions from whale watching to hang-gliding. It is known as the 'dual destination' due to its two dramatically distinct personas; tranquil colonial-style San José del Cabo on the one hand, which has the vibe of an authentic Mexican town, and cosmopolitan Cabo San Lucas, a bustling party town on the other.



The Tourism Board of Los Cabos has recently launched a social media campaign to promote the destination: 'Our new marketing campaign #graciasloscabos is aimed at inspiring travellers to spend time in Los Cabos and lose themselves in the beauty of its surroundings,' said Esponda. 'When people come to Los Cabos, we want them to feel relaxed, inspired and grateful for the experiences they have there'.



The opening Act of the 2017 Series has recently taken place in Muscat, Oman, with SAP Extreme Sailing Team taking the first victory of the season. The competition continues in Qindao, China on 28 April. The Los Cabos Act runs from 30 November to 3 December.





