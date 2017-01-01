Please select your home edition
Extreme Sailing Series™ announces partnership with Palmarina

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 4:54 pm
The GC32 catamarans foiling in Madeira Islands last year – Extreme Sailing Series Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Located in Yal?kavak, on Turkey's Bodrum Peninsula, Palmarina also becomes an Official Partner to the Flying Phantom Series, which takes place at the European Extreme Sailing Series regattas, broadening the offering to fans, media and commercial partners by diversifying the on-water action.

Andy Tourell, Event Director of the Extreme Sailing Series at founding organiser OC Sport, welcomed the partnership for the world's pioneering Stadium Racing Series.

'We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Palmarina,' said Tourell. 'The Extreme Sailing Series has a long association with Turkey, having hosted events there in the past on the iconic Bosphorus strait, and I am excited to see this relationship develop.'

Two of the eight Acts have been completed in Extreme Sailing Series Muscat, Oman, and Qingdao, China. © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Two of the eight Acts have been completed in Extreme Sailing Series Muscat, Oman, and Qingdao, China. © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Palmarina is Turkey's first mega-yacht and giga-yacht marina, and it provides a host of entertainment, restaurants, shopping and boutique hotels for its guests.

Derya Akyuz, Head of Marketing and PR at Palmarina Group, said: 'Palmarina Bodrum is delighted to once again be part of the Extreme Sailing Series after supporting the racing in Istanbul in 2014. We now look forward to supporting the race on a global scale and underlining our commitment and passion for maritime sports.'

OC Sport announced its partnership with the Flying Phantom Series in December. The two-man pocket-rocket catamarans have since been added to the hydro-foiling line-ups at Extreme Sailing Series Acts at Madeira Islands, Hamburg, and Cardiff, as well as a fourth European venue, which is yet to be revealed.

The next Act in Madeira Islands will see the Flying Phantom Series take off, alongside the Extreme Sailing Series, for the first time. © Martina Barnetova
The next Act in Madeira Islands will see the Flying Phantom Series take off, alongside the Extreme Sailing Series, for the first time. © Martina Barnetova



With no less than 16 international teams on the start line at each European Act, the Flying Phantom Series brings with it a whole new pool of talent. The partnership is intended to provide a development pathway for this fresh talent, helping them to break into competitive world class sailing, particularly high-performance foiling multihull sailing, benefiting from the Extreme Sailing Series as a global stage to generate exposure.

'Our sponsorship reflects our desire to raise awareness of new, dynamic marine sports that engage the younger generation. They are the future of our industry and we aim to inspire the growth of both local and international talent,' added Akyuz on the partnership with the Flying Phantom Series.

Aerial view of Palmarina © Extreme Sailing Series
Aerial view of Palmarina © Extreme Sailing Series



Thomas Normand, Flying Phantom Class President, said: 'I am very excited to see Palmarina partner with the Flying Phantom Series. This is the first major sponsorship for the event so it is great that we have teamed up with OC Sport. This season will be incredibly intense with an international fleet of teams from nine nations, a new partnership with Palmarina, and four iconic venues in Europe. Entertainment and drama will be at the forefront of our Series.'

The 2017 season of the Extreme Sailing Series is now well underway, with two of the eight Acts completed in Muscat, Oman, and Qingdao, China. The next Act will take place in Madeira Islands, Portugal, from 29 June – 2 July, and will see the Flying Phantom Series take off, alongside the Stadium Racing Series, for the first time.

Palmarina provides a host of entertainment, restaurants, shopping and boutique hotels for its guests. - Extreme Sailing Series © Kemal Uysal
Palmarina provides a host of entertainment, restaurants, shopping and boutique hotels for its guests. - Extreme Sailing Series © Kemal Uysal


Palmarina is Turkey’s first mega-yacht and giga-yacht marina. - Extreme Sailing Series © Kemal Uysal
Palmarina is Turkey's first mega-yacht and giga-yacht marina. - Extreme Sailing Series © Kemal Uysal

