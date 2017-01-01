Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Extreme Sailing Series - Oman Air crew confident of closing the gap

by Oman Sail today at 7:38 am
The Extreme Sailing Series 2017. Act1. Muscat. Oman Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
The Oman Air team head into the penultimate Act in the year-long Extreme Sailing Series confident they can close the narrow gap to the top of the overall table.

San Diego is new territory for the high-speed GC32 foiling catamarans, but all six of the regular crews – along with two wildcard entries – will see the southern Californian venue as an opportunity to stake their claim to a top spot before the eighth and final Act in Mexico next month.

A third place podium finish in Cardiff last time out has positioned Oman Air second in the overall standings, just two points behind Welsh winners and leaders SAP Extreme Sailing Team.

The Extreme Sailing Series 2017. Act1. Muscat. Oman. © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
The Extreme Sailing Series 2017. Act1. Muscat. Oman. © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Team Oman Air – skipper Phil Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, Nasser Al Mashari, James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth – are also three points clear of defending Extreme Sailing Series champions Alinghi who are in third place.

“We are definitely going to San Diego with confidence,” said veteran Extreme Sailing Series sailor Greenhalgh, mainsail trimmer and tactician on Oman Air. “Coming third in Cardiff was a bit of a let down so we are looking forward to getting a good series in and really gathering some momentum, and San Diego is the event to do it,” he added.

The Oman Air crew know the series will not be decided in the USA, but aim to be right in the mix going forward with a good result there.

The Extreme Sailing Series 2017. Act1. Muscat. Oman © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
The Extreme Sailing Series 2017. Act1. Muscat. Oman © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Omani bowman Al Mashari said: “We want to be right on the heels of SAP or even level or in front of them at the end of the San Diego Act.

“Being up with them will give us the real opportunity to win the season overall at the last event in Mexico, which carries double points, and that is what we are working towards.”

As the only crew to have finished on the podium at every Act this season, Oman Air has consistency – as well as a pair of back-to-back outright victories – to sustain their challenge.

And they are bringing a little extra with them to San Diego, with Greenhalgh having raced with Robertson at the recent Chicago Match Cup all the way to a place in the final.

“It was the first time I had had the opportunity to race with his match race crew,” said Greenhalgh. “It was definitely a great experience and one we can take into San Diego.

“The more time you spend racing with each other, and analysing and debriefing, the closer you get to communicating perfectly, being on the same page all the time and being in synch, it’s what we are looking for.”

Racing at the Extreme Sailing Series San Diego Act begins on Thursday, October 19, and concludes on Sunday, October 22.

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Hall Spars - Batten

Related Articles

Morgan Larson to make Extreme Sailing Series™ return in San Diego
Second US wildcard to be announced following the entry of Lupe Tortilla Demetrio, in the penultimate stage of the season The Californian will skipper Team Extreme San Diego, the second US wildcard to be announced following the entry of Lupe Tortilla Demetrio, in the penultimate stage of the season from 19 – 22 October.
Posted today at 1:17 am A Q&A with John Craig about the Extreme Sailing Series San Diego event
I caught up with John Craig, Race Director of the Extreme Sailing Series, to learn about the upcoming San Diego event. Now in its 11th season, the Extreme Sailing Series’s calendar features eight different Acts set in Muscat, Qingdao, Madeira Islands, Barcelona, Hamburg, Cardiff, San Diego and Los Cabos. I caught up with John Craig, Race Director of the Extreme Sailing Series, via email, ahead of the San Diego Act to learn more about this high-octane event.
Posted on 16 Oct Countdown begins for spectacular Extreme Sailing Series San Diego
Current leader SAP Extreme Sailing Team is excited about the challenge in San Diego, the second of three new venues Defending champion Alinghi, whose crew currently have a five-point deficit on the leader, have been putting in the groundwork since the last Act – including claiming victory in the D35 Trophy on Lake Geneva for the sixth time.
Posted on 12 Oct US wildcard team announced for remaining Extreme Sailing Series Acts
The team recently finished competing in the 2017 Flying Phantom Series, which was held at the European Acts The all-star American syndicate - which is sponsored by Texan restaurant chain Lupe Tortilla and Demetrio Tequila - will make its debut on the GC32 as the Series hits the waters of San Diego Bay
Posted on 28 Sep Mayor leads welcome as the Extreme Sailing Series™ heads to San Diego
The penultimate Act of the global, high-speed sailing championship will be held metres from the shore of Harbor Island Two US-flagged wildcard teams were announced at the press conference, hosted by Coasterra restaurant, and they will enter the fray in San Diego as part of an eight-strong international fleet of hydro-foiling GC32 catamarans.
Posted on 21 Sep 2018 Extreme Sailing Series ready for take-off
The calendar and venues will allow the teams increased access to boats and facilitate larger racing areas The Series will continue to build on the trend of the past four years that has seen the average size of racecourses grow, while maintaining the proximity of the foiling action to the shore.
Posted on 31 Aug Oman Air’s podium position in Cardiff keeps bid for ESS title on track
Oman Air team maintained their challenge for 2017 Extreme Sailing Series title with a third place finish at Cardiff Act. The Oman Air team maintained their challenge for the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series title with a third place finish at the Cardiff Act.
Posted on 29 Aug SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs in Cardiff to reclaim 2017 lead
It went down to wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6 It went down to the wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in the thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, but the Danes pipped the Swiss to the post in the final throes of battle. The Danish squad claimed its third win of the season to go top of the overall leaderboard.
Posted on 28 Aug Oman Air take time out to support cancer charity as ESS is becalmed
The Oman Air crew were denied the opportunity to improve on their standing at the Extreme Sailing Series The Oman Air crew were denied the opportunity to improve on their standing at the Extreme Sailing Series when the wind failed to put in an appearance on a sun-soaked third Cardiff Bay day that delighted the thousands of spectators while frustrating the race crews.
Posted on 28 Aug SAP Extreme Sailing Team steals the lead on day two in Cardiff
Four podium finishes, including two bullets, were enough for SAP Extreme Sailing Team to take the overnight lead Four podium finishes, including two bullets, were enough for SAP Extreme Sailing Team to take the overnight lead on day two of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in Cardiff, but Alinghi is in hot pursuit.
Posted on 27 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy