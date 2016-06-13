Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Extreme Sailing Series – Oman Air stays ahead while the rest reshuffle

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 12:01 am
Act 5, Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg – Day 3 – A mixed bag for 2016 champion Alinghi, including two wins and two sixth places, sees it sit in fourth going in to day four. © Lloyd Images
Oman Air maintained its lead while Red Bull Sailing Team climbed from bottom of the table to second after seven nail-biting races on the penultimate day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover.

Four second places and three fifths were enough to keep Oman Air ahead by a comfortable margin while the rest of the fleet took part in a game of snakes and ladders, resulting in a leaderboard reshuffle.

But with only four points separating second and sixth place and a full day of racing ahead, including the final double-points race, there is everything still to play for.

'We have a nice little lead, and that's good to have going into the last day, but it's still not enough, you need so much more,' said Oman Air skipper Phil Robertson.

'In this fleet it's so easy to lose that lead, eight points go in a heartbeat. We've just got to keep focussing on one race at a time and do what we do best.'

Austrian-flagged Red Bull Sailing Team notched up two race wins and a second on a grey day on Hamburg's River Elbe, and finished tied on points with SAP Extreme Sailing Team.

Act 5, Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg – Day 3 – A mixed bag for 2016 champion Alinghi, including two wins and two sixth places, sees it sit in fourth going in to day four. © Lloyd Images
Act 5, Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg – Day 3 – A mixed bag for 2016 champion Alinghi, including two wins and two sixth places, sees it sit in fourth going in to day four. © Lloyd Images



'Today was good for us. It was really tricky but the boys did a great job, worked really hard and were fighting for every point,' said skipper Roman Hagara.

'It's really tight in this fleet. We're just trying to catch up on the leaders, and then it's down to the double-points final race. If we are in reaching distance of the leading boat at that stage, then that's perfect.'

Current season leader SAP Extreme Sailing Team makes up the podium. 'It felt like it was really up and down for us today, it was very tough racing,' said Adam Minoprio, who helmed the Danish squad to one win, and nearly bagged another until disaster struck. Thinking they had finished the race, but not realising they had one lap of the course left to sail, they watched their mammoth lead disintegrate, only managing a fourth-place finish.

'We still feel that we have good speed off the line and we're steering around the course well. We're sailing the boat with confidence. It feels as though the deck is stacked against us, but we're battling on and the guys are doing great. I feel like we're in contention,' added Minoprio, who has helmed the team to two Act victories already this year.

Act 5, Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg – Day 3 – Current season leader SAP Extreme Sailing Team enters the final day of Act 5 in third place. © Lloyd Images
Act 5, Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg – Day 3 – Current season leader SAP Extreme Sailing Team enters the final day of Act 5 in third place. © Lloyd Images



A mixed bag for 2016 champion Alinghi, including two wins and two sixth places, sees it sit in fourth, just two points shy of Minoprio and his men.

A day of changing fortunes for NZ Extreme Sailing Team saw them drop from second after the penultimate race to finish the day in fifth. However co-skipper Chris Steele remains positive.

'The guys did a great job of battling away and getting the boat round the track. It was pretty tricky with the current, and we made a couple of mistakes at the start which made it hard, but we did bounce back with a race win and a couple of podium positions,' said Steele.

'The points are incredibly tight and we're still on for tomorrow, we're still on the hunt,' added Steele, whose team finished the day on equal points with Alinghi.

Despite claiming its first bullet since Act 2, Qingdao, Land Rover BAR Academy dropped from second to sixth overall, followed by wildcard entry Team Extreme, whose moment of glory came with a third-place finish in race six.

Act 5, Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg – Day 3 – Oman Air maintained its lead while Red Bull Sailing Team climbed from bottom of the table to second after seven nail-biting races. © Lloyd Images
Act 5, Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg – Day 3 – Oman Air maintained its lead while Red Bull Sailing Team climbed from bottom of the table to second after seven nail-biting races. © Lloyd Images



The Flying Phantoms completed four more races yesterday evening. The unstoppable Red Bull Sailing Team remains in the lead while Culture Foil climbed to second and ZEPHYR by Idreva knocked American-flagged Lupe Tortilla off the podium. Local German-flagged EVO Visian ICL, sailed by brothers Raphael and Elias Neuhann, sits in eighth overall.

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg presented by Land Rover standings after Day 3, 9 races (12.08.17)
Position / Team / Points
1st Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, James Wierzbowski, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari 92 points.
2nd Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, Hans Peter Steinacher, Stewart Dodson, Adam Piggott, Will Tiller 84 points.
3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, Adam Minoprio, Mads Emil Stephensen, Pierluigi de Felice, Richard Mason 84 points.
4th Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, Nicolas Charbonnier, Timothé Lapauw, Nils Frei, Yves Detrey 82 points.
5th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Chris Steele, Josh Junior, Harry Hull, Shane Diviney, Josh Salthouse 82 points.
6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, Chris Taylor, Oli Greber, Sam Batten, Matt Brushwood 80 points.
7th Team Extreme (GBR) Stevie Morrison, Luís Brito, Frederico Melo, Tom Buggy, Linov Scheel 63 points.

Act 5, Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg – Day 2 – A day of changing fortunes for NZ Extreme Sailing Team saw them drop from second after the penultimate race to finish the day in fifth. © Lloyd Images
Act 5, Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg – Day 2 – A day of changing fortunes for NZ Extreme Sailing Team saw them drop from second after the penultimate race to finish the day in fifth. © Lloyd Images



Flying Phantom Series Hamburg standings after Day 2, 8 races (12.08.17) - racing continues this evening
Position / Team / Points
1st Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT): Olivia Mackay (NZL) / Micah Wilkinson (NZL) 153 points.
2nd Culture Foil (FRA): Eric Peron (FRA) / Théo Constance (FRA) 142 points.
3rd ZEPHYR by Idreva (FRA): Charles Hainneville (FRA) / Maxime Hainneville (FRA) 139 points.
4th Lupe Tortilla (USA): John Tomko (USA) / Jonathan Atwood (USA) 138 points.
5th Oman Sail (OMA): Thomas Normand (FRA) / Antoine Joubert (FRA) / Ahmed Al Hasani 132 points.
6th Solidaires en Peloton (FRA): Thibaut Vauchel-Camus (FRA) / Benjamin Lamotte (FRA) 124 points.
7th UON (POR): José Caldeira (POR) / Helder Basilio (POR) 104 points.
8th EVO Visian ICL (GER): Raphael Neuhann (GER) / Elias Neuhann (GER) 103 points.
9th Black Flag (FRA): Martin Bozon (FRA) / Emile Nussbaumer (FRA) 95 points.
10th Back to Basics (FRA): Bruno Marais (FRA) / Eric Le Bouedec (FRA) 94 points.
11th Masterlan (CZE): David Krizek (CZE) / Milan Harmacek (CZE) 90 points.
12th Red Bill II (FRA): Dominique Pichon (FRA) / David Mirabel (FRA) 73 points.

Act 5, Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg – Day 3 – Despite claiming its first bullet since Act 2, Qingdao, Land Rover BAR Academy dropped from second to sixth overall. © Lloyd Images
Act 5, Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg – Day 3 – Despite claiming its first bullet since Act 2, Qingdao, Land Rover BAR Academy dropped from second to sixth overall. © Lloyd Images

Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82BIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Oman Air extend the lead over Extreme Sailing Series rivals in Hamburg
The Oman Air team of Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, Nasser Al Mashari, James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth have 92 points With five different winners from the seven races run on the tight River Elbe courses in the heart of the German port city, consistent sailing saw Oman Air take an eight point advantage into Sunday’s finale of the four-day regatta.
Posted on 12 Aug Extreme Sailing Series - Double win for Oman Air on testing day
Oman Air out-sailed its rivals to gain a six-point lead, with rest of the fleet separated by a narrow two-point margin In tough conditions on the River Elbe, Oman Air out-sailed its rivals to gain a six-point lead, with the rest of the fleet separated by a narrow two-point margin, after the first day of scoring racing at the Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover.
Posted on 12 Aug Two races, two victories for Oman Air at Extreme Sailing Series
Oman Air continued as they had left off in the season with victory in both of the two races so far sailed at Hamburg Act Fresh from an overall win at the previous event in Barcelona two weeks ago, the Oman Air crew indicated they were going for a repeat performance, dominating proceedings when racing finally got going on day two of the four-day event.
Posted on 11 Aug Light winds and strong tide thwart Hamburg opener
Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover, resulting in no scoring races being completed. Conditions in the German venue are predicted to improve from tomorrow.
Posted on 10 Aug Oman Air crew must bide their time as wind fails to appear for ESS
The crew of Team Oman Air were denied the chance to continue their winning streak in the Extreme Sailing Series The crew of Team Oman Air were denied the chance to continue their winning streak in the Extreme Sailing Series when the wind failed to appear in Hamburg, Germany, for the first day of racing.
Posted on 10 Aug Stevie Morrison returns to Extreme Sailing Series for Hamburg showdown
The star of the show among Morrison's international crew is local German Linov Scheel, a 20-year-old 49er campaigner British sailor Tom Buggy brings valuable experience to the table as headsail trimmer, having competed in the Series as part of many wildcard crews, including in the previous Act in Barcelona.
Posted on 9 Aug Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team head to Hamburg on a high
Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign The Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign with an emphatic victory last time out.
Posted on 8 Aug Highfield announced as Official RIB Supplier to Extreme Sailing Series
Extremely hard-wearing, Highfield's high-performance RIBs will easily measure up to the demands The reliable RIBs, which are fitted with Honda engines, will provide vital on-water safety support for the sailors as they compete in close-quarters Stadium Racing on highspeed hydro-foiling catamarans, as well as transportation for VIP and media guests.
Posted on 7 Aug Extreme Sailing Series returns to Hamburg's testing River Elbe stadium
The Danes are tied on points with Alinghi, but are ahead by virtue of finishing in front of the Swiss team Thousands of spectators are expected to line the shores of the River Elbe in the free-entry public Race Village in front of the Hamburg Cruise Centre in the HafenCity district
Posted on 3 Aug Land Rover announced as Host Venue Partner for Extreme Sailing Series
In addition to thrilling action, the free-entry public Race Village will feature exciting Land Rover activations The Land Rover Experience Zone, and the opportunity to test drive Land Rover vehicles, will allow guests to experience first-hand the on and off-road capabilities of the new Land Rover Discovery.
Posted on 1 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy