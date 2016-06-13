Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Extreme Sailing Series – New-look SAP Team returns with podium goals

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 11:17 am
Act 3, Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff 2016 - Day 2 - Fleet © Lloyd Images
SAP Extreme Sailing Team has announced its return to the Extreme Sailing Series™ ahead of the season opener in Muscat, which takes place in less than a month's time.

In preparation for what will be its sixth season in the world's leading Stadium Racing Series, the team has undergone a major reshuffle in its crew line-up.

The Danish-flagged team is the second to announce its entry into the 2017 season behind Swiss team Alinghi. The Danes finished the 2016 season in fourth place overall but they are setting their sights higher for this year.

'Our results in 2016 were a bit mixed. Overall, we lacked consistency through the different conditions we experienced. We want to be back on the podium for 2017 and challenge the best teams,' said Rasmus Køstner, co-skipper of the team, which took second overall in the 2015 season.

Although the Danish-duo of Køstner and Jes Gram-Hansen will remain co-skippers, SAP Extreme Sailing Team will be joined by the former World Match Racing Champion, Adam Minoprio of New Zealand, who will take turns with Gram-Hansen on the helm throughout the season.

Co-skipper Gram-Hansen commented on a radical change which means he will not be on board for some of the races for the first time since the team made its debut in the Extreme Sailing Series in 2012: 'It is our ambition to constantly explore ways to improve our team's performance. Blending our experience with Adam's will improve our understanding of how to get the best out of the GC32. I have known Adam for many years and there is no question of his talent,' he said.

'Of course my decision is not easy as I have a big passion for racing, but most important to me is the desire to make SAP Extreme Sailing Team one of the best sailing teams in the world.

'When Adam is helming the boat I will be in the coach boat acting as an extra set of eyes and using the SAP Sailing Analytics to support what we are doing. For me it is also a great opportunity to take a step back and learn from watching the other teams,' added Gram-Hansen.

Act 3, Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff 2016 - Day 4 - SAP Extreme Sailing Team © Lloyd Images
Act 3, Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff 2016 - Day 4 - SAP Extreme Sailing Team © Lloyd Images



No stranger to the GC32 or to the Extreme Sailing Series, Minoprio previously helmed a GC32 as skipper of wildcard team NORAUTO in Act 7 of the 2016 season, coming fresh from a victory in the GC32 Racing Tour in Spain.

'I think I will fit in just fine. The team is full of great sailors who are very professional and we all share the same desire to win,' commented Minoprio, who will also compete on board Groupama Team France in the America's Cup this summer.

Another new addition to the team for this season is British sailor Richard Mason, an experienced 470 and F18 sailor who also competed in the 2014 Solitaire du Figaro.

'Mason has impressed us with his understanding of the GC32 set up and his competitive mindset – with Mason and Minoprio on board we are sure to be off to a good start in Oman,' commented Køstner, who takes on the role of mainsheet trimmer in addition to tactician this year.

Headsail trimmer Pierluigi de Felice of Italy will temporarily be replaced by French multihull specialist Hervé Cunningham for the first Act. Cunningham previously competed for SAP Extreme Sailing Team in the 2015 Extreme Sailing Series.

The new-look Danish team will join the fleet as the season kicks off from 8 - 11 March in Muscat, Oman. Act 1 of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series will be preceded by the GC32 Championships in Muscat, in which the team will also compete, from 27 February – 5 March.

Extreme Sailing Series 2016 - Dubai - SAP Extreme Sailing Team © Tristan Stedman - SAP Extreme Sailing Team
Extreme Sailing Series 2016 - Dubai - SAP Extreme Sailing Team © Tristan Stedman - SAP Extreme Sailing Team



SAP Extreme Sailing Team crew line-up for Muscat

Co-skipper, tactician and mainsheet trimmer: Rasmus Køstner (DEN)
Co-skipper and coach: Jes Gram-Hansen (DEN)
Helm: Adam Minoprio (NZL)
Headsail trimmer: Hervé Cunningham (FRA)
Bowman: Richard Mason (GBR)
Floater: Mads Emil Stephensen (DEN)

Musto 2016 660x82 2Abell Point Marina 660x82 MoorBarz Optics - Floaters

Related Articles

Protectors make big splash in Australia
The Rayglass Protector range is now proving increasingly popular in Australia. The Rayglass Protector range is now proving increasingly popular in Australia. Rayglass CEO Dave Larsen says the substantial increase in Australian sales has been driven largely by the Protector’s reputation for the highest quality. The buyers were all looking for a high end RIB that could travel a fair way offshore quickly, safely and with a high degree of comfort for those on board.
Posted today at 7:37 am Vendee Globe - And then there were ten…
After the arrival of Nandor Fa back in Les Sables d’Olonne, there are now ten skippers left at sea. After the arrival of Nandor Fa back in Les Sables d’Olonne, there are now ten skippers left at sea. The next to finish should be Eric Bellion (Comme Un Seul Homme) and Conrad Colman (Foresight Natural Energy).
Posted today at 5:48 am Barnes and Jones extend lead in the Cherub NSW State Championships
Barnes and Ollie Jones consolidate their lead with a race win on Saturday and a close third on Sunday. Barnes and Jones went into the round with a slender series lead. In the Saturday race at Lane Cove, sailed in a light 10kt easterly breeze, they rounded the top mark in close company with early leaders Emily Ward and Dan Barnett then moved to the lead on the first downwind leg.
Posted today at 4:07 am Sydney Sailmakers Press and Hay take out 12ft Skiff Sprint Series
Geotherm held a narrow lead over Sydney Sailmakers (Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay) with Lincoln Crowne in third. Big rigs were the order of the day as a light North Easter filtered down the Parramatta river, Geotherm (Brett Hobson/Bill Lusty) and Lincoln Crowne (Jonathon Temple/Richard Jones) won the first start.
Posted on 8 Feb 69th Brisbane to Gladstone start live streamed to the World
Start of Brisbane to Gladstone will be streamed live locally, nationally and to farthest reaches of globe for audiences Easter Friday, the start of the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone will be streamed live locally, nationally and to the farthest reaches of the globe for audiences to watch on their mobile device or computer. Bringing this spectacle to these audiences for all to see will be accomplished through cutting-edge camera and delivery technology
Posted on 8 Feb A spirited swansong, Hungary's Nandor Fa eighth in the Vendée Globe
Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC this Wednesday morning to earn an excellent eighth place overall.
Posted on 8 Feb Melges 24 World Championship in Helsinki – Six months to go
IM24CA is happy to work together with a bunch of people familiar from the past events' organisations to ensure success The attractions for the sailors will be that the racing area is just outside Helsinki (the capital city of Finland) on open waters. Coming from the race area in to the race harbour both to west and east is unique archipelago.
Posted on 8 Feb Treasures of the sailing scene united in 'hidden class connection'
Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class. Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class.
Posted on 8 Feb Nandor Fa (Spirit of Hungary), eighth in the Vendée Globe
His elapsed time on Spirit of Hungary, which he designed himself, is 93 days 22 hrs, 52 mins, and 9 secs. His elapsed time on Spirit of Hungary, which he designed himself, is 93 days 22 hrs, 52 mins, and 9 secs.
Posted on 8 Feb Biggest-ever Gold Coast Boat Show and Marine Expo hoists the spinnaker
Marine brands are lining up to join the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo’s impressive Fleet of Firsts Major marine brands are lining up every day to join the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo’s impressive Fleet of Firsts as the countdown to Australia’s first major boat show for 2017 shifts up a gear.
Posted on 8 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy