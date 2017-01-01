Please select your home edition
Edition
Export Roo in action on Day 2 at SB20 World Championship 2017

by Peter Campbell today at 6:46 am
Tasmania Difficult Women (Rob Gough) at the SB20 world championships on The Solent - Day 2 - SB20 World Championship 2017 Jennifer Burgis
Tasmanian yachtsman Michael Cooper and his crew of David Chapman and Gerry Mitchell have sailed Export Roo to an overall lead after two days of frustrating competition at the SB20 World Championship in England.

So far racing has been limited to just one race each day because of light winds on the Solent, the famous stretch of water between the English south coast and the Isle of Wight.

Export Roo won its first race on Tuesday and placed third yesterday in the Yellow qualifying division.

This has lifted the Tasmanians from equal first to a clear margin of three points from Xcellent. The champion British yacht won the Blue division on day one but finished sixth on day two.

Lining up for the start on the Solent - Day 2 - SB20 World Championship 2017 © Jennifer Burgis
Lining up for the start on the Solent - Day 2 - SB20 World Championship 2017 © Jennifer Burgis



Fellow Tasmanian Nick Rogers and his crew of Robert Jeffreys and Andrew Roberts, sailing Black, are seventh overall with a second on day one but 10th overnight in the Blue division.

An Australian boat won the Blue division race two, victory going to Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron entrant Brazen, skippered by Jervis Tilly. Brazen finished 16th in race one and is now 12th overall.

Difficult Woman (Rob Gough) slipped down the standings today, finishing 13th after an opening race fourth and is now 14th overall.

Skipper Elliott Noye has his head down checkin to leeward on Porco Rosso - Day 2 - SB20 World Championship 2017 © Jennifer Burgis
Skipper Elliott Noye has his head down checkin to leeward on Porco Rosso - Day 2 - SB20 World Championship 2017 © Jennifer Burgis



In other race two results Porco Rosso (Elliott Noye) finished 11th in the Yellow fleet to be 16th overall. Smigger (Andew Smith) is 52nd overall, Hypertronics (Stephen Catchpool) 57th in the 71 boat fleet.

Because of the size of the fleet (71 boats from ten nations) the host club at Cowes, the famous Royal Yacht Squadron, has split the fleet into two qualifying groups.

The SB20 fleet running downwind on The Solebt - Day 2 - SB20 World Championship 2017 © Jennifer Burgis
The SB20 fleet running downwind on The Solebt - Day 2 - SB20 World Championship 2017 © Jennifer Burgis

Posted on 28 Aug
