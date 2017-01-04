Please select your home edition
Exceptional start on Day 1 of SYC's Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 9:35 am
Wayne Kirby’s Etchell, Grape Juice taking on David Chadkirk’s 50ft, Cyclone on the start line of PHS Division 1 LR – Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta LR Southport Yacht Club/Sail Paradise
With a 13 knot easterly breeze and rolling swell to begin with, the Gold Coast shoreline has proven perfect for sailing conditions at Southport Yacht Club’s 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta.

25 entrants began racing today to battle on water for the crown of series champion. “The perfect weather conditions made for a brilliant performance from all the crews today assisting in very close racing, with lighter winds forecast for tomorrow will give the crews a great variety of sailing conditions throughout the regatta” said Race Director Denis Thompson.

A close start amongst the IRC division with SYC local Auric Quest skippered by owner Fred Bestall leading the fleet, proving just how much of a blessing local knowledge can be. “Having my first yacht, Auric’s Quest for a little over six (6) months, we are finally in a position where the boat is beginning to perform to our desired standards. Together with new sails and Sail Paradise being the team’s first regatta together, this has been a learning curve for all our crew. Having said this each crew member is getting more and more confident with each race, testing the grand prix yacht to its full potential. We are all ecstatic with the result today, and are very much looking forward to holding our position throughout the regatta and keeping a consistent score on the leader board” said Fred.

Auric’s Quest, first (first) place (IRC) after day one at SYC’s Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta LR © Southport Yacht Club/Sail Paradise
Performance Racing division one also led a fantastic start with the fleets only International one design Etchell, Grape Juice skippered by Wayne Kirby taking on David Chadkirk’s 50ft German Friers design, Cyclone for a close call in divisional start line honours.

Smeg wins tight battle in first race of WC 'Trappy' Duncan Trophy
There was plenty of excitement on Sydney Harbour as the 18 Footers returned to racing for the second half of the season There was plenty of excitement on Sydney Harbour as the 18 Footers returned to racing for the second half of the season. The fleet battled in a fresh nor-easter for the first three-buoys race of the year.
Posted today at 10:13 am Vendee Globe winner Michel Desjoyeaux bets on Alex Thomson to win
Alex Thomson reached Equator in Vendée Globe in 62 days 5h 10min and just 16h 49min behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h Today at 17:12 UTC British sailor Alex Thomson reached the Equator in the Vendée Globe in 62 days 05h 10min and just 16h 49min behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h. With 87% of the race complete, Thomson crossed the last major milestone as he races towards the finish line in Les Sable d’Olonne, France, determined to continue to close the gap to the leader.
Posted today at 1:55 am New initiative to nurture a British Vendée Globe winner
Vendée2020Vision is a new initiative to support British sailors along the path to success in yacht racing’s event Launched in 2016, Vendée2020Vision is a new initiative to support British sailors along the path to success in yacht racing’s most challenging event - the Vendée Globe, the quadrennial singlehanded non-stop round the world race.
Posted on 7 Jan Leader Le Cléac'h back in Northern Hemisphere
Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has crossed the Equator into the Northern Hemisphere Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has crossed the Equator into the Northern Hemisphere, signalling the start of the drag race through north Atlantic towards the finish line. The French skipper of Banque Populaire VIII passed the famed zero degrees line of latitude at 0023 UTC today after 61 days, 12 hours and 21 minutes at sea in this eighth edition of the solo non-stop round the world race.
Posted on 7 Jan Vendée Globe – Fa closing Cape Horn
The 62-year old wrestler, turned canoeist turned Olympic sailor, is expected to pass Cape Horn on Sunday morning The 62-year old wrestler, turned canoeist turned Olympic sailor, who came back to solo ocean racing after a 20 year hiatus to compete in this pinnacle event of shorthanded sailing, is expected to pass Cape Horn on Sunday morning
Posted on 6 Jan Festival of Sails – Entries closing
A reminder that the standard price entry period for this year’s Festival of Sails regatta closes midnight this Sunday. A reminder that the standard price entry period for this year’s Festival of Sails regatta closes midnight this Sunday
Posted on 6 Jan Vendee Globe - Slow down
Armel Le Cléac'h has started to slow down as he starts to feel the effects of the lighter winds of the Doldrums. As the two longtime leaders of the Vendée Globe approach the Equator, Armel Le Cléac'h has started to slow down as he starts to feel the effects of the lighter winds of the Doldrums.
Posted on 6 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 61 – When a victory is staying on course
The Kiwi skipper is recovering physically after three days battling to keep alive his 10 year dream to complete the race Conrad Colman is in recovery mode. The Kiwi skipper in ninth place is recovering physically after three epic days battling to keep alive his ten year dream to complete the famous solo round the world race.
Posted on 5 Jan Records set for the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race
Consistent strong southerly breezes for first ever Pittwater to Southport Race brought in last boat Ian Edward’s Firefly Consistent strong southerly breezes for the first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club brought in the last boat, Ian Edward’s Firefly, from 18 starters to the finish line at 22:10 hours on Wednesday January 4, 2017.
Posted on 5 Jan Hyde Sails extends partnership with Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
We are pleased to announce Hyde Sails is returning for the fifth consecutive edition as Official Sail Partner We are pleased to announce Hyde Sails is returning for the fifth consecutive edition as Official Sail Partner
Posted on 5 Jan
