Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 2

Exceptional sailing skills demonstrated in Optimist World Championship

by Nima Chandler today at 1:04 pm
Day 1 – Optimist World Championship Matias Capizzano © http://www.capizzano.com
High intensity battles took place on the waters off the Royal Varuna Yacht Club on Sunday, the world’s best youth sailing teams fighting to earn a chance at the highly coveted IODA Challenge team racing trophy.

After three days of individual world championship racing in the Optimist World Championship 2017, the regatta switched gears for the two day Team Racing World Championship. The event sees 48 teams facing off against each other in special selections. Each team races at least two times. Those who lose twice are eliminated. Sixteen go forward into the next series of flights on Monday, which will eventually see two teams left in the regatta who will race against each other three times, the trophy going to winner of the ‘sail off’.

Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com



Among the 16 finalists are last year’s team racing champions, the USA; five time trophy holders Singapore; and two time winners Thailand. Other Asians in the top 16 include China, Korea, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The Europeans claimed seven spots with wins by France, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, and a runner up slot awarded to Ireland. South America’s Peru and Brazil also move into the final flights.

Each earned their places by showing exceptional seamanship in big swell, choppy waves, and shifty winds. Observers described the racing as exhilarating to watch. Starts were tight and most races short, as quick as five minutes start to finish. Teams did their job, some assigned to push and block their opponents, clearing the way for other team members to advance, and most performing penalties when flagged then getting back to the job at hand. Some pushed too hard and suffered for it. Others pulled through in impressive form, celebrating hard won success at the end of the day.

Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com



European champion, Mewes Wieduwild of Germany said, “The course was a little bit tricker than in the Europeans, but fair. There are very good teams at this level. My hope for tomorrow is stronger wind.”

Leonardo Mirow e Crespo, whose team members come from different regions of Brazil and only had one opportunity to train together before flying to Thailand, was proud to have made it to the top 16 after the longest race of the day.

“It was very difficult in our last race because of the current and light wind,” he said. “Singapore was the hardest to sail against because they are so good. I think they have the opportunity to practice a lot, unlike our team.”

Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com



Turkey’s coach Serkan Dalgaci believes coming early made a real difference in achieving a spot in the top 16. “We came five days before the regatta. It was very useful for us to learn about the current, wind, and local conditons.” The team’s hopes, according to team leader Serdar Cicek, is “to be world champions”.

Regardless of outcomes, however, sailors were seen smiling and getting to know each other between and after team races, the comraderie shown each other a hallmark of the sport of sailing.

Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com



Monday will see some dramatic action as teams enter the surf with one thing on their mind, winning. In the afternoon, a new IODA Challenge Team Racing champion will return to shore to be feted with flags and cheering crowds, a highlight of the world’s most prestigious youth regatta.

The 2017 Optimist World Championship is organized by the Royal Varuna Yacht Club with the endorsement of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand and the Junior Sailing Squadron of Thailand under the International Optimist Dinghy Association. It is supported by strategic partners including Pattaya City, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau. Co-sponsors include The Pizza Company, Apollo (Thailand), Thai Airways, and True Corporation.

Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com


Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com


Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com


Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com


Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com


Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com


Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Day 1 – Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Belcher and Ryan take historic victory at 470 World Championship
Australia’s champion 470 men’s team, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, sailed into history today winning 470 World Championship Australia’s champion 470 men’s team, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, sailed into history today winning the 2017 470 World Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece. Dual Olympic medallist Mat Belcher had previously won three World Championships with Malcom Page and now four with Will Ryan, his Rio Olympic crew, and for Belcher that’s his seventh title.
Posted on 16 Jul 470 World Championship titles to Poland and Australia
A nail biting conclusion to the preceding five days of racing came down to medal races at 2017 470 World Championship A nail biting conclusion to the preceding five days of racing came down to the medal races at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Posted on 16 Jul Medal Race line-up decided at 470 World Championship
Leaderboard shuffles in a packed three-race day for the gold fleet saw teams make the top–ten cut to the Medal Race Leaderboard shuffles in a packed three-race day for the gold fleet saw teams make the top–ten cut to the Medal Race, only to lose it in the next race, as the men’s and women’s fleets featured significant changes in finishing order.
Posted on 15 Jul 470 World Championship - Today was 'the day' for Australia's champions
At the end of racing yesterday, Australian 470 coach Victor forecast that today would be ‘The Day’ and it was. At the end of racing yesterday at the 2017 470 World Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece, Australian 470 coach Victor forecast that today would be ‘The Day’ and it was. This morning, at the beginning of Day 5, Australia’s Olympic silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in third place on the leader board 12 points behind triple Olympian Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (SWE).
Posted on 15 Jul Mental challenge on light & shifty race track see new faces claim wins
When thermal breeze kicks in, it usually does so with certainty but all change today as wind filled into shorter window When the thermal breeze kicks in, it usually does so with certainty, but all change today as the wind filled into a shorter window than usual, forcing the Race Committee to abandon race nine for the men and women gold fleets.
Posted on 14 Jul 470 World Championships - 'Tomorrow is the day'
Just one race was completed in the Gold fleets, with scattered results for the regatta leaders. Just one race was completed in the Gold fleets, with scattered results for the regatta leaders. Three races are scheduled to complete the series, ahead of Saturday’s medal race, and in the words of Australian 470 super coach Victor Kovalenko ‘Tomorrow is the Day!’
Posted on 14 Jul Poland takes lead in 470 Women - Sweden maintain domination in 470 Men
Final series for the 470 Men and Women got underway today off Thessaloniki, Greece, with two races for each of fleets. The final series for the 470 Men and Women got underway today off Thessaloniki, Greece, with two races for each of the gold and silver fleets.
Posted on 13 Jul 470 Worlds - Day 3 – Young Australians move up the leader board
Another good day for Australian squad sailing on Thessaloniki Bay in northern Greece at the 2017 470 World Championships Another good day for the Australian squad, sailing on Thessaloniki Bay in northern Greece at the 2017 470 World Championships, with two young crews working their way steadily up their fleets.
Posted on 13 Jul 470 Worlds Qualification Series wraps up in Thessaloniki
Five qualification races is what it takes to advance to gold fleet & retain shot at claiming place in top 10 Medal Race Five qualification races is what it takes to advance to gold fleet and retain a shot at claiming a place in the top 10 Medal Race come Saturday.
Posted on 12 Jul 470 World Championship 2017 – Light winds, wide open
470 Worlds is being sailed on the Bay of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, Mat Belcher says this regatta is wide open. The 2017 470 World Championship is being sailed on the Bay of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, and after the five race qualifying series, the Australian dual Olympic 470 medalist Mat Belcher says this regatta is wide open.
Posted on 12 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy