Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria Cruiser 34 728x90

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tracking southwards today, bringing rain

by Bureau of Meteorology today at 10:19 am
Shute Harbour, near Airlie Beach, is littered with debris after Cyclone Debbie. Dan Peled / AAP
Heavy rain and flooding is expected as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east. A Flood Watch has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone in Queensland and Bellingen in northern New South Wales. The Flood Watch extends inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts, as well as the far northern New South Wales ranges.

Significant rain has been recorded around the Mackay area over the past 48 hours, with over 1000mm at Mount William and Clarke Range in the Pioneer River Catchment – the average for the whole year is 1500-2500mm. Thunderstorms have produced falls up to 150mm within two hours around Mackay, and the Bureau has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the region. Further warnings are expected throughout the day.

Further 24 hour rainfall totals from 9am Tuesday 28 March to 9am Wednesday 29 March:

• Clarke Range: 646mm (Pioneer River basin)
• Mount William 568mm (Pioneer River basin)
• Undercliff: 544mm (Fitzroy River basin)
• Upper Finch Hatton: 396mm (Pioneer River basin)
• Eungella 221mm: (Pioneer River basin)

Queensland Weather Services Manager, Richard Wardle says further fallout is expected from the system. 'We've seen some extraordinary rainfall totals around the Central Coast. It's important for people to also realise there's potential for damaging wind gusts up to 120 km/h. The strongest gust recorded was 263 km/h at Hamilton Island yesterday – that's the strongest wind gust ever recorded here in Queensland'.

New South Wales Weather Services Manager, Jane Golding says, “This system is expected to impact the far northern NSW coast and adjacent ranges on Thursday and Friday, with very heavy rainfall and high winds that have the potential to cause riverine and flash flooding, bring trees down and cause property damage. A Flood Watch has been issued for numerous northeastern NSW rivers. A Severe Weather Warning has been issued for rain and wind.”

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie is expected to continue tracking in a south-easterly direction during Thursday, bringing further heavy rain and potentially damaging winds. The system will then likely move into the Southern Coral Sea on Friday but is not expected to redevelop into a Tropical Cyclone, however, winds and waves are likely to increase over the south east coastal district.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the NSW State Emergency Service are urging the public to stay tuned for the latest official forecasts and warnings from the Bureau, and follow the advice of local emergency services. Avoid travel, if possible. Remember: if it’s flooded, forget it.

This Severe Weather Update provides information on hazards associated with Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie. Video is current at 12 pm AEST, Wednesday 29 March 2017.

Safety at Sea - Baltic - 3Zhik Yachting 660x82Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Back to business
It was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta. From a funky first day of racing when the promising solid morning breeze evaporated to become difficult, shifty and unsettled and then disappeared, it was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at the 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta.
Posted today at 3:18 am 2017 Nanny Cay Cup - Winners in light breezes
A tauntingly light breeze of five - seven knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in Nanny Cay Cup A tauntingly light breeze of five - seven knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in the Nanny Cay Cup, the first event of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival. Rather than the usual Round Tortola race, conditions favoured a 16 NM course starting in the channel off Nanny Cay and taking the fleet around Pelican and Flanagan Islands.
Posted today at 1:43 am It’s all about time at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta
Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The reason? A mix of STIR-signature round-the-island courses combined with conditions that ranged from near breathless calm to blustery gusts over three days of racing that kept competitors on their toes
Posted on 28 Mar Seattle returns as host and partner in Clipper Round the World Race
The announcement that the Seattle will feature on the global route and enter a team, was made by Official Tourism Board Making its debut in the 2015-16 edition of the race, which saw the city’s name and iconic skyline emblazoned on one of the race’s twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, Visit Seattle promoted the city as a destination for leisure, tourism and business during its eleven month, 40,000 nautical mile journey around the globe.
Posted on 28 Mar The America's Cup Superyacht Program – A true highlight
The 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda will feature the fastest yachts in the 166 year history of the competition Superyachts are a very important part of the America’s Cup and, reflecting the high value of their role in the events that will take place in Bermuda in May and June, a dedicated America’s Cup Superyacht Program was created by the America’s Cup Event Authority (ACEA), in conjunction with BWA Yachting.
Posted on 28 Mar Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Tristan Brooks
Tristan Brooks first took to the water at the age of ten, spending his childhood fine tuning his dinghy skills Tristan Brooks first took to the water at the age of ten, spending his childhood fine tuning his dinghy skills on the Menai Strait in North Wales, and has spent the past 13 years working as a professional skipper, mate and engineer.
Posted on 28 Mar An Int’l fleet race ready for BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival
Many of this year's participants in the BVI Spring Regattamade their way ashore today to register for a racing Many of this year's participants in the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival made their way ashore today to register for a week of world-class racing out of Nanny Cay, Tortola. The Marina is alive with activity - old friends catching up and first-timers partaking of the infamous Mount Gay rum drinks at the beach bar. With the breeze looking light for Tuesday's annual Round Tortola Race
Posted on 28 Mar Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie to impact the Queensland Coast today
Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie intensified to Category 4 strength overnight, and has maintained this strength Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie intensified to Category 4 strength overnight, and has maintained this strength as it approached the coast.
Posted on 28 Mar 17 Australian entries for the World Masters Games sailing Regatta
Seven Wetas, including Paul White's brand new birthday boat still in gift wrapping, appeared at Port Kembla Sailing Club Seven Wetas, including Paul White's brand new birthday boat still in gift wrapping, appeared at Port Kembla Sailing Club for the Lake Illawarra Weta Camp - the final training weekend to share knowledge and help bring the Australian Weta Team up to the same high standard
Posted on 28 Mar Princess Sofia Trophy – Park’s pride as he prepares for Palma finale
RYA Olympic Manager Stephen Park believes the British Sailing Team is in the right place for multi-medal winning success ‘Sparky’, as Park is commonly known, will preside over some 63 British Sailing Team athletes at the first major European event of the year, before moving on to a new role at British Cycling next month after over 20 years with the RYA.
Posted on 27 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy