Everything right at Sail Port Stephens

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 8:49 am
New Beneteau with Michael Coxon on the helm - Commodore’’s Cup - Sail Port Stephens Mark Rothfield
Day two of the Commodore’s Cup at Sail Port Stephens yielded a new division one winner and though the Archambault 32 Esprit’s handicap slug after day one made a second victory much tougher, sailing couple Jane Bartels and Greg Wilkins romped in another division two win.

Dennis Cooper’s Sydney 36cr Amante suits a windward/leeward track in fresh conditions, the reason Cooper “thought we were in amongst them” when told of his division one corrected time win. “The boat seemed to be on fire upwind in 18 knots and a really nice run in 20 knots at the right time helped. Yesterday we got everything wrong and today we got everything right!

Dennis Cooper’s Amante - Commodore’s Cup - Sail Port Stephens © Mark Rothfield
Dennis Cooper’s Amante - Commodore’s Cup - Sail Port Stephens © Mark Rothfield



“This is my seventh Sail Port Stephens in a row and we are sailing with a mixed bunch of my regular twilight crew and long-time sailing friends from 40 years ago. Our bowman is nearly 80 years-old and at least half the crew would be over 70. We come to have fun and have a great social week. We are hoping to go offshore tomorrow… I’m predominantly an offshore sailor,” Cooper added.

If wind and swell conditions are favourable, the Pantaenius Commodore’s Cup fleet will head offshore on Wednesday around an islands course for the concluding third race of the series.

Sea Hawk - Commodore’s Cup - Sail Port Stephens 2017 © Mark Rothfield
Sea Hawk - Commodore’s Cup - Sail Port Stephens 2017 © Mark Rothfield



Second in Tuesday’s passage race in 15-20 knot SE winds was Pete and Drew van Ryn’s Farr 44 called Sea Hawk and third was Preddytor, a consecutive top three result for Peter Edwards’ Sydney 38.

Their perfect scorecard has the Archambault 32 Esprit leading the division two overall pointscore.

Second today was the Beneteau Oceanis called ‘New Beneteau 41.1’ (Micah Lane) being showcased at its first regatta as a lighter version of the 41. Lane and multiple 18ft skiff champion Michael Coxon on the helm plus James Dorran from the 18-footer Asko Appliances have the new boat powered up nicely in the fresher conditions.

Third was Rocksalt, Anthony Bishop’s Dehler 38, crewed by another rock star team made up of Team Windcraft guys and North Sails’ Alby Pratt. Originally from New Zealand, Bishop bought Windcraft and now he’s sailing one of his range, the third boat he’s owned but the first time he’s been part of a race program.

“We’ve had a great couple of days with a bit of everything and we’ve had all the sails out,” Bishop said. “My long-term plan is to focus on inshore regattas and get the boat going well.”

In the Jeanneau Cruising pointscore John Ellis’ Unruffled leads Minnow (Les Pongrass) and Agrovation (Michael Groves). A group of 11 Jeanneaus are enjoying great class racing and après racing social activities.

Jessica and Michelle Campbell Cipriani - Commodore’s Cup - Sail Port Stephens © Mark Rothfield
Jessica and Michelle Campbell Cipriani - Commodore’s Cup - Sail Port Stephens © Mark Rothfield



At 13 years-old Jessica Campbell is the youngest skipper at the 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens and on Tuesday she helmed her family’s 38-footer for the 15 nautical mile passage race, including the hectic start in a fast-running tide that threatened to carry boats over the start line off the Nelson Bay breakwater pre-gun.

Hectic - Commodore’s Cup race 2 start © Mark Rothfield
Hectic - Commodore’s Cup race 2 start © Mark Rothfield



Jessica began sailing at six and cut her teeth in the Pelican and BIC classes until her mum and dad bought the Northshore 38 Cipriani, the boat dad Geoff partly built when he worked for Northshore back in the 1980s. In fact his pencil marks can still be seen inside the hull.

The family decided Jessica and her older brother Nicholas could start school holidays early and the teen is soaking up the opportunity to helm among a record Commodore’s Cup fleet.

Many in her generation have Olympic dreams but Jessica says her future is offshore sailing. “The first year I’m able to do the Sydney to Hobart race I really want to do that!” This means a five year wait until the minimum age of 18.

Sail Port Stephens is organised by Corlette Point Sailing Association and supported by Destination NSW, Port Stephens Council, Pantaenius Insurance, Garmin, Port Stephens Accommodation, Port Stephens Strata and more.



Commodores Cup 2017

Series Results [EHCDIV1] up to Race 2
Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 2 Race 1
1   7272 PREDDYTOR Peter Edwards CSC 5.0 3.0 2.0
2 1.0S 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard CYCA 8.0 7.0 1.0
3   M62 AUSTRAL Peter Mayo RMYCT 8.0 4.0 4.0
4   8886 SEA HAWK Pete & Drew Van Ryn CSC 9.0 2.0 7.0
5   415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors DSC 10.0 5.0 5.0
6   6609 AMANTE Dennis Cooper CYCA 11.0 1.0 10.0
7   MH46 KAYIMAI Rob Aldis MHYC 13.0 10.0 3.0
8   5708 KERINDA Len Payne RMYCT 16.0 8.0 8.0
9   888 HUNTRESS Philip Grove RSYS 18.0 6.0 12.0
10   4100 THE BANSHEE Rob & Corinne Franci CSC 23.0 12.0 11.0
11   67 COLORTILE Warren/Kristy Buchan CSC&RMYC 24.0 15.0 9.0
12 6.0S M102 TOY STORY Tom Woods LMYC 26.0 20.0 6.0
13   6232 MORTGAGECHOICE RUMBA R Carr/K Burke S Coo MHYC 26.0 13.0 13.0
14   5223 EXCAPADE Noel Gough RMYCT/LM 29.0 9.0 20.0
15   5822 QUEST 3 Brendon Gregg RMYC 32.5 11.0 21.5
16   8009 OCC. COARSE LANG ONE William Bailey RPAYC 33.0 19.0 14.0
17 16.0S 5713 SHES THE ONE Michael Kirby PSYC 35.0 16.0 19.0
18   MH11 UNA VITA Ken Peachey PSYC 35.0 18.0 17.0
19 14.0S MYC7 TENSIXTY David Ashton MYC 37.0 14.0 23.0
20 15.0S 6698 FIREFLY Dean Gillies RMYC 37.0 22.0 15.0
21   500 ANTIPODES OF SYDNEY Greg Newton CYCA 37.0 21.0 16.0
22   N349 SCHOUTEN PASSAGE Rob Howard NCYC 38.5 17.0 21.5
23   7130 PASSION X David Edmiston GFS 42.0 24.0 18.0
24 23.0S 7119 VERVE John Groves RPAYC 50.0 23.0 27.0
25   5367 JFORCE Simon Lund PMYC 50.0 25.0 25.0
26   PF57 FLASHDANCE II Brian Evans CSC 51.0 27.0 24.0
27   AUS238 CHICKEN LIPS Mark Hillis WWSC 52.0 26.0 26.0
28   6563 L'ATTITUDE R Hunt/J Short /M Ba CYCA 62.0 31.0C 31.0C
28   6481 TWOSHEA Nick Jones CYCA 62.0 31.0C 31.0C
28   6813 VIRAGO II Dave Rooke RPAYC 62.0 31.0C 31.0C

Series Results [EHCDIV2] up to Race 2
Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 2 Race 1
1   MYC32 ESPRIT Jan Bartel MYC 2.0 1.0 1.0
2   7122 ROCKSALT Anthony Bishop RPAYC 5.0 3.0 2.0
3   7152 NEW BENETEAU 41.1 Micah Lane CYCA 7.0 2.0 5.0
4   7439 UNRUFFLED M.E.N. Syndicate RPAYC 12.0 6.0 6.0
5 3.0S 7080 MINNOW Les Pongrass CYCA 13.0 10.0 3.0
6 2R N1367 SUMMER SALT Tim Gleeson NCYC 13.0 4.0 9.0
7   7009 ALFRESCO Dave Griffin RMYC 13.0 9.0 4.0
8   6584 KELSEA BLUE Adrian Williams RSYS/GSC 15.0 8.0 7.0
9   7034 AGROVATION Michael Groves GFS 18.0 7.0 11.0
10   621 DEVIL'S LAIR John Sprague GSC 20.5 5.0 15.5
11   3425 GWHIZZ Graeme Davey GFS 21.0 13.0 8.0
12   6307 MACSCAP Peter McClelland MHYC 22.0 12.0 10.0
13   AUS215 KNOT READY Stephen Mackay CPSA 31.0 11.0 20.0
14   336 VITTORIA Alan Reece RSYS/RPAYC 31.5 19.5 12.0
15   6593 LU LU BELLE Peter Lewis MHYC 34.0 15.0 19.0
16 2R 380 NEGOTIATOR Wayne Taylor WYC/CYCA 37.0 14.0 23.0
17   8305 ELUSIVE SPIRIT Robert Swan GSC 37.0 23.0 14.0
18 13.0S 37137 AEOLIAN Bruce Thomas GSC 38.0 25.0 13.0
19   7788 ALLSAIL DANCING STAR R Waddy/ A Bower RPAYC/RMYCBB 38.0 17.0 21.0
20   511 GRANNY JEN David Rowe GSC 39.0 22.0 17.0
21   6650 SAVARNA David Sanders RMYC 41.5 26.0 15.5
22   5201 ALL OUR GIRLS Mark Cole HRYC/GSC/GFS 44.5 19.5 25.0
23   6740 EVEN FINER Geoff Dilworth GSC 46.0 28.0 18.0
24 16.0S 6887 NIGHTINGAIL Ben Spannenberg RMYC 47.0 16.0 31.0
25   6817 SWEET CHARIOT Alistair Rowe RMYC-PH 47.0 18.0 29.0
26   1164 CIPRIANI Jessica Campbell CPSA 48.0 21.0 27.0
27   7109 BELLS BREEZE Julian Bell PSYC 50.0 24.0 26.0
28   B46 CHAMPAGNE ON ICE Mark Wisby PSYC 54.0 32.0 22.0
29   6767 BIG BLUE Stephen Phillips WYC 55.0 27.0 28.0
30   N2 SCUFFY Richard Fleck NCYC 57.0 33.0 24.0
31   7113 TRIM Chris Laughlan RMYCT 61.0 31.0 30.0
32   N29 SCOTS WHA HAE Valda Johnston NCYC 62.0 30.0 32.0
33   MH180 CAVIAR Max Theeboom MHYC 64.0 29.0 35.0
34   6906 BANDALENI Greg Kowalski ASC 67.0 34.0 33.0
35   1339 NYSSA Mark Smith NCYC 70.0 36.0 34.0
36   TBA IMAGINE Tom Ayrton MHYC 71.0 35.0 36.0
37   7094 EAU WELL William Wade CYCA 78.0 39.0C 39.0C
37   N6 OIGLE Paul O'Rourke CPSA 78.0 39.0C 39.0C
