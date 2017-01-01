Everyone gets a piece of the pie on Day 1 of Congressional Cup

by World Match Racing Tour today at 10:41 amBut the wind played havoc with racers none-the-less. Light breezes from the southwest built auspiciously, then plunged. The drop was so sudden, it threw Qualifying flight three into a frenzy …. a Swan Lake-like performance of boats grazing across the course with no apparent clue as to who was racing who.Caught in the shifts – from 185 degrees to 230 degrees – Congressional Cup defending champion Taylor Canfield (ISV) lost to Harry Price (AUS) by a full minute, while Sam Gilmour’s (AUS) time over Nicolai Sehested (DEN) was nearly the same. And Johnie Berntsson (SWE) hammered Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN) by a remarkable two minutes: a huge spread for such a highly-ranked field of sailors.But just as suddenly the sea breeze filled in to a brisk 12-14 knots. Aschenbrenner rebounded with a win over David Storrs (USA), and Canfield returned to his winning form: ending the day 4:1 – tied with Berntsson. Both skippers are past Congressional Cup champions: Berntsson in 2009, and Canfield, 2014 – 2016. Like most of the teams on Day One, Berntsson said they “struggled with the details,” but added, “I’m happy, we had a good day and are staying in the game.”Tied with three points each were Price, Gilmour, Phil Robertson (NZL) and Eric Monnin (SUI); followed by Aschenbrenner, Ian Williams (GBR), Chris Steele (NZL) and Scott Dickson (USA) each at two points.Sehested and Storrs ended the day with one win each. “It was a bit of a tough day,” admitted Sehested, but he pointed out last year they moved up the leaderboard to second place overall, nearly capturing the title from Canfield, and was undeterred by his 1:4 start to the week.





And yet today, everyone got a piece of the pie, heralding the incredible level of competition expected over the next four days of Congressional Cup 2017.



This 53-year tradition, hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club, is the second stop on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour, attracting a dozen of the top match racing teams from around the globe, as they vie for the Crimson blazer. Races will continue through Sunday April 2, beginning at 11:30 Pacific Time each day off the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier.



Congressional Cup

Results: Day 1



1. Johnie Berntsson (SWE) Flux Team - (4)

2. Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One - (4)

3. Eric Monnin (SUI) Albert Riele Swiss Team - (3)

4. Harry Price (AUS) Down Under Racing - (3)

5. Phil Robertson (NZL) China One Ningbo - (3)

6. Sam Gilmour (AUS) Neptune Racing - (3)

7. Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN) Aschenbrenner Racing - (2)

8. Chris Steele (NZL) 36 Below Racing - (2)

9. Ian Williams (GBR) GAC Pindar - (2)

10. Scott Dickson (USA) Dickson Racing - (2)

11. Nicolai Sehested (DEN), EWII Racing - (1)

12. David Storrs (USA) Pequot Racing - (1)

