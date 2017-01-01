Please select your home edition
Evening Race Series - Overall report

by Peter Dickson today at 7:55 am
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series Hamo Thornicroft
For the final (18th) points race of the 2017 season the start was close to low water springs with the Shrape Mud fully exposed and a very strong east going current. Despite this the 15 – 20 knot SE wind was sufficient for yachts to race in the Eastern Solent and return to Cowes well before dark.

Having started in choppy conditions off Cowes with the “Y” Flag hoisted making life jackets compulsory, the Cruiser classes were set single round courses down the Ryde Middle bank returning to Cowes along the Island shore. These courses featured several gybes and challenging reaches when it came to flying or not flying spinnakers. The keelboat classes without engines had two round inshore courses as a precaution in case the wind died.

Due to a tidal advantage as expected yachts came in to finish close to the North side of the breakwater which was fully exposed due to the low tide and obstructed the view from the Race Box. Race Officers could only see the tops of the masts of the smaller boats approaching the line with a few seconds to read the sail numbers before the finish. The Sonar bow numbers were very useful on this occasion!

Most boats will return next Tuesday for the annual Bang and Go Back Race with Fancy Dress and Prize-giving which will officially mark the end of the 2017 Evening Racing Season.

Provisional results:

Class 1 - Fast Handicap

1st

Whooper

2nd

Rampant

3rd

Fandango

 

Class 2 – Medium Handicap

1st

Right Time Too

2nd

Dabra

3rd

Little Spirit

 

Class 3 – Sonars

1st

Barry Byham

2nd

Andy Cassell

3rd

Trish Rooke

 

Class 4 - Slow Handicap

1st

Brassed Off

2nd

Jiminy Cricket

3rd

Kallista

 

Class 5 – Flying Fifteen

1st

Fifty Fifty

2nd

Fflashback

3rd

Comfortably Numb

 

Class 6 – X One Design

1st

Curlew

2nd

Blue Phantom

3rd

Frivol

 

 
