Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

Evening Race Series – Overall report

by Chris Thomas today at 5:22 am
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series Hamo Thornicroft
This Tuesday Evening the Isle of Wight provided Caribbean sailing weather for 55 boats with a 10kn ESE breeze and an almost slack neap tide.

Having started with a beat to the East, boats crossed the finish line under spinnaker, providing a colourful spectacle for those watching from a packed Island Sailing Club balcony but providing a challenge for the race officers to identify the sail numbers!

In Class One Bernard Olesinski’s Xinska and Alex & Andy Moore’s Tilt led the fleet home by a considerable distance on the water but were beaten into second and third places on handicap by Andy Hunt’s smaller Ker 33 Acheron.

Those with knowledge of the local tides took advantage of the changing direction of the stream and the distances between boats were magnified accordingly. In the Sonar Fleet the last boat finished 47 minutes behind the leader ex Paralympic helmsman Andy Cassell.

The XODs were the only class to sail two rounds with plenty of crew work allowing James Meaning from Yarmouth in Vexilla to beat regular Jonathan Clark in Gin by mere six seconds in a closely contested race.

Results:

Class 1 - Fast Handicap

1st

Acheron

2nd

Xinska

3rd

Tilt









Class 2 – Medium Handicap

1st

UKSA J80 003

2nd

Little Spirit

3rd

Excalibur







Class 3 – Sonars

1st

Andy Cassell

2nd

Barry Byham

3rd

Ian Margham







Class 4 - Slow Handicap

1st

Eeyore

2nd

Jiminy Cricket

3rd

Xantz







Class 5 – Flying Fifteen

1st

Fifty Fity

2nd

Flashback

3rd

Ffuraha







Class 6 – X One Design

1st

Vexilla

2nd

Gin

3rd

Tonic
BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Barz Optics - Floaters

Related Articles

52 Super Series - Sled Supreme on Topsy Turvy opening day in Sardinia
The 52 Super Series fleet’s love-hate relationship with the coastal race discipline continues. The 52 Super Series fleet’s love-hate relationship with the coastal race discipline continues. Some days they are loved, most of all by those who have a good one. But correspondingly the bad days are often some of the darkest.
Posted today at 2:38 am Azzurra narrows gap on Day 1 at Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
Azzurra lengthens her advantage over her closest rivals while Sled wins the day followed by Alegre and Ran. The Audi Sailing Week 52 Super Series has begun. Azzurra lengthens her advantage over her closest rivals while Sled wins the day followed by Alegre and Ran.
Posted today at 1:37 am Scheidt shows young guns the way at Kiel Week
Robert Scheidt has won his first qualifying race and after three races lies in third overall in the 49er Men’s fleet The Brazilian five-time Olympic medallist sits two points off the lead, currently held by young New Zealanders Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey, with Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner in second overall after three heats. Sitting a point off the podium are the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallists and local heroes, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel.
Posted on 21 Jun Light wind specialists shine at the Para World Sailing Championships
Light wind, tactical specialists came to the forefront on the opening day, as a challenging breeze tested the sailors. Two races were completed in the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303, all One Person Keelboats open to classified sailors with minimum disabilities.
Posted on 21 Jun Audi Sailing Week TP52 Super Series– Coastal race images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from coastal race Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from coastal race
Posted on 21 Jun Team AkzoNobel’s Volvo Ocean Race boat christened in The Hague
With the start of the race just four months away, skipper Simeon Tienpont and his crew arrived in the Netherlands A flotilla of nine young Optimist dinghy sailors from the nearby Yacht Club proudly escorted the 65-foot team AkzoNobel yacht into the dock.
Posted on 21 Jun Aussie sailors head to Kiel Week
Aussies will take to the water overnight in the 49er, 470 Men and 470 Women’s classes, as well as in the 2.4mR class In the 470 Women’s event, four Aussie teams will feature in the fleet of 19 boats. Rio Olympians Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan will be back in action together for the first time since the Games.
Posted on 21 Jun The Bridge – Arriving into New York on the 1st July
The 345m Cunard flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2 will race some of the world’s fastest yachts from France to America. Two thousand seven hundred passengers will board this historical ocean liner to race against the world's fastest trimarans helmed by the worlds best skippers: Macif (François Gabart), Sodebo (Thomas Coville), Actual (Yves le Blévec), IDEC (Francis Joyon).
Posted on 21 Jun Meet the Clipper 2017-18 crew David Wilson
The Clipper Race is an adventure of a lifetime but it does come at a cost – a long separation from your loved ones. The Clipper Race is an adventure of a lifetime but it does come at a cost – a long separation from your loved ones. Luckily though for our crew, it’s true what they say that absence does make the heart grow fonder.
Posted on 21 Jun Lionheart wins America's Cup J-Class Regatta
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta.
Posted on 21 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy