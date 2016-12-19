Evans Bay Yacht & Motor Boat Club to launch new Junior Fleet

by Ryan (Rowdy) Leatham today at 10:01 amThe O’pen BIC is a great development in the world of sailing and is quickly building an international reputation and has blown a big breath of fresh air into junior and youth sailing with a focus of participation and enjoyment (for more information visit www.openbic.com.au).The fleet will be the first O’pen Bic fleet sailed in the Greater Wellington area and the club sees the fleet as a great opportunity to involve a wider range of children and youth in the sport of yachting.We are very excited by the prospect of building a new and exciting fleet at the club and believe it is a great opportunity that will assist in removing some of the barriers to participation as well as put EBYMBC on the national sailing map once more.This new fleet would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors, Eastern Suburbs Sports Trust (Pak n Save Kilbirnie & New World Miramar); HRV Home Ventilation; Moore Wilson’s; NIWA; PlaceMakers Evans Bay; and Vodafone NZ.The launch of the new O’pen BIC fleet is the start of a very busy period for EBYMBC with the following events all being hosted during February, March and April 2017:· 11 Feb EBYMBC O’pen BIC fleet launch and Family Fun Day· 9-12 Mar NZ 420 Class National Champs & International Selection Trials· 18-19 Mar Wellington O’pen Cup (with visit from Sir Russell Coutts)· 25-27 Mar Lower North Island Secondary Schools Teams Racing Champs· 14-16 Apr NZ Trailer Yacht National Championships (Easter Weekend)· 22-23 Apr EBYMBC 98th Season Club RegattaEBYMBC was established in 1918 and we are currently building towards our centenary celebrations. Over the past 99 years the club has been a strong part of the local community with many families having multiple generations of involvement, in fact our current Commodore is a third generation member.

