Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup - Racing postponed for Day 3
by Half-Ton Class Association today at 1:38 am
Swuzzlebubble - 2017 Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup David Branigan/Oceansport
http://www.oceansport.ie/
Tweet
As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland.
Although the conditions had eased by lunchtime, visibility was poor and a heavy seaway remained in the course area.
An earlier start on Thursday is planned including the possibility of a four race day including a coastal course that could complete the series in view of further strong conditions forecast.
Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup 2017 (at Kinsale YC, Ireland)
Top six overall standings after Day 2 - seven races (21 entries)
1 Swuzzlebubble Phil Plumtree (UK)
2 Checkmate XV Dave Cullen (Ireland)
3 Checkmate XVIII Nigel Biggs (UK)
4 The Big Picture Michael & Richard Evans (Ireland)
5 General Tapioca Philippe Pilatte (Belgium)
6 Miss Whiplash Paul Pullen (UK)
Provisional Results
Series Place
Sail No
Bow No
Boat
Country
Owner
Handicap
Series Points
Race 1
Race 2
Race 3
Race 4
Race 5
Race 6
Race 7
1
KZ3494
19
Swuzzlebubble
UK
Phil Plumtree
0.975
7
1
2
8
1
2
1
2
2
IRL2016
1
Checkmate XV
Ireland
Dave Cullen
0.947
12
8
1
5
4
1
6
1
3
GBR66R
2
Checkmate XVIII
UK
Nigel Biggs
0.952
13
4
4
2
2
3
2
10
4
IRL5522
20
The Big Picture
Ireland
Michael & Richard Evans
0.944
17
6
5
1
5
5
3
3
5
BEL7548
7
General Tapioca
Belgium
Philippe Pilatte
0.956
25.5
2
7.5
9
3
11
4
15
6
GBR5435
12
Miss Whiplash
UK
Paul Pullen
0.954
26
3
3
4
10
9
7
11
7
GBR5694
10
Headhunter
UK
Paul Wayte
0.963
32
9
6
3
8
6
11
12
8
IRL1484
9
Harmony
Ireland
Jonny Swan
0.948
34.5
5
7.5
10.5
9
8
8
6
9
GBR2759
13
Per Elisa
UK
Robbie Tregear
0.962
38
7
10
6
11
4
15
16
10
BEL8500
16
Red Cloud
Belgium
Tom Florizoone
0.949
41.5
10.5
15
13
7
10
10
4
11
IRL8094
11
King One
Ireland
David Kelly & Patrick Boardman
0.952
43
14
9
7
6
15
13
8
12
GBR4080T
5
Crakajax
UK
Richard & Ursula Hollis
0.898
44.5
10.5
11
15
13
14
5
5
13
GBR6521
21
Trastada
UK
Dan Challis & Roddy Angus
0.958
52
12
13.5
12
12
7
9
14
14
GBR8444
6
Demolition
UK
Mel Sharp
0.929
58
18
12
14
22
13
12
7
15
ESP2655
4
Cortagedo
Ireland
George Radley
0.951
62
13
13.5
10.5
15
12
18
13
16
FRA17416
14
Pivoine
France
Patrick Dijoud
0.896
71
16
16
17
14
17
16
9
17
FRA9292
3
Concorde
UK
Francis Marshall
0.965
81
17
17
16
17
18
14
18
18
FRA9187
15
Rampage
UK
John Hicks
0.961
82
15
18
18
16
16
17
19
19
BEL5394
8
Fantasy
Belgium
Ian Van Burm
0.942
93
21
19
19
19
19.5
19
17
20
IRL5530
17
Scorpio
Ireland
Dominic O'Sullivan
0.952
97.5
20
20
20
18
19.5
20
20
21
GBR5384
18
Superhero
Finland
Toni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas
0.944
107
19
22
22
22
22
22
22
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156477
