Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup - Racing postponed for Day 3

by Half-Ton Class Association today at 1:38 am
Swuzzlebubble - 2017 Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup David Branigan/Oceansport http://www.oceansport.ie/
As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland.

Although the conditions had eased by lunchtime, visibility was poor and a heavy seaway remained in the course area.

An earlier start on Thursday is planned including the possibility of a four race day including a coastal course that could complete the series in view of further strong conditions forecast.

Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup 2017 (at Kinsale YC, Ireland)

Top six overall standings after Day 2 - seven races (21 entries)

1 Swuzzlebubble Phil Plumtree (UK)
2 Checkmate XV Dave Cullen (Ireland)
3 Checkmate XVIII Nigel Biggs (UK)
4 The Big Picture Michael & Richard Evans (Ireland)
5 General Tapioca Philippe Pilatte (Belgium)
6 Miss Whiplash Paul Pullen (UK)

Provisional Results
  Series Place Sail No Bow No Boat Country Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7
1 KZ3494 19 Swuzzlebubble UK Phil Plumtree 0.975 7 1 2 8 1 2 1 2
2 IRL2016 1 Checkmate XV Ireland Dave Cullen 0.947 12 8 1 5 4 1 6 1
3 GBR66R 2 Checkmate XVIII UK Nigel Biggs 0.952 13 4 4 2 2 3 2 10
4 IRL5522 20 The Big Picture Ireland Michael & Richard Evans 0.944 17 6 5 1 5 5 3 3
5 BEL7548 7 General Tapioca Belgium Philippe Pilatte 0.956 25.5 2 7.5 9 3 11 4 15
6 GBR5435 12 Miss Whiplash UK Paul Pullen 0.954 26 3 3 4 10 9 7 11
7 GBR5694 10 Headhunter UK Paul Wayte 0.963 32 9 6 3 8 6 11 12
8 IRL1484 9 Harmony Ireland Jonny Swan 0.948 34.5 5 7.5 10.5 9 8 8 6
9 GBR2759 13 Per Elisa UK Robbie Tregear 0.962 38 7 10 6 11 4 15 16
10 BEL8500 16 Red Cloud Belgium Tom Florizoone 0.949 41.5 10.5 15 13 7 10 10 4
11 IRL8094 11 King One Ireland David Kelly & Patrick Boardman 0.952 43 14 9 7 6 15 13 8
12 GBR4080T 5 Crakajax UK Richard & Ursula Hollis 0.898 44.5 10.5 11 15 13 14 5 5
13 GBR6521 21 Trastada UK Dan Challis & Roddy Angus 0.958 52 12 13.5 12 12 7 9 14
14 GBR8444 6 Demolition UK Mel Sharp 0.929 58 18 12 14 22 13 12 7
15 ESP2655 4 Cortagedo Ireland George Radley 0.951 62 13 13.5 10.5 15 12 18 13
16 FRA17416 14 Pivoine France Patrick Dijoud 0.896 71 16 16 17 14 17 16 9
17 FRA9292 3 Concorde UK Francis Marshall 0.965 81 17 17 16 17 18 14 18
18 FRA9187 15 Rampage UK John Hicks 0.961 82 15 18 18 16 16 17 19
19 BEL5394 8 Fantasy Belgium Ian Van Burm 0.942 93 21 19 19 19 19.5 19 17
20 IRL5530 17 Scorpio Ireland Dominic O'Sullivan 0.952 97.5 20 20 20 18 19.5 20 20
21 GBR5384 18 Superhero Finland Toni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas 0.944 107 19 22 22 22 22 22 22


