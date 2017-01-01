Eugene Schmitt successfully defends Sunfish Midwinters Title

Please select your home edition
Eugene Schmitt from New Orleans, LA sailed a consistent series to capture the 2017 Sunfish Midwinters held a Port Charlotte FL, March 30 – April 1.

43 sailors from the US, Guatemala, Italy, and Colombia sailed in challenging conditions with variable winds and moderate tide. David Hernandez from Guatemala easily dominated Day 1 by winning all three races. Sailing was canceled on Day 2 due to heavy winds and challenging choppy conditions for the crash boats.

Sunday’s weather forecast was not very promising for the last day of the regatta, however a light breeze developed and the Race Committee got the sailors out and ran three races in four - six knot winds. David Hernandez accrued another bullet and a second place finish, but a 12th place on race five cost him the regatta. Schmitt never sailed worse than third place to clinch his second Sunfish Midwinter crown.

Diego Perez from Guatemala finish third, Esteban Echavarria from Colombia was fourth, while USSCA President Rich Chapman was fifth. Gail Heausler was top woman, Eugene Schmitt was top Master, and Nick Patin was the top Youth.

USSCA would like to thank Regatta Chairman Dennis Peck and his team of volunteers at Port Charlotte Community Sailing Center for hosing this year’s event. The 2018 International Masters and Midwinters Championships are tentatively scheduled for the third week of March at Saint Andrews Bay Yacht Club, Panama City, FL.

