Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 728x90 4

Etchells showdown underway at Brighton

by David Staley today at 7:44 am
Jeanne-Claude Strong’s Yandoo XX, winner of race one. © Alex McKinnon Photography
There is the promise of an epic battle at the 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and the final day action will be live streamed for all to see.

Royal Brighton Yacht Club is hosting the three-day regatta over the Labour Day weekend that has attracted 28 entries and some of Australia’s most outstanding sailing talent.

The main event is expected to be the struggle for supremacy between Graeme Taylor’s Magpie and John Bertrand’s Triad II. While Taylor has the 2016 and 2017 Australian Etchells Championships trophies to give him confidence leading into the weekend, Bertrand has had the better of the Magpie crew in the last three Victorian titles. The names Bertrand and Triad also appear on the silverware for eight Victorian Championships, eight Australian Championships and two World Championships.

After a windless morning, today’s first race got underway in a gentle southerly, building from seven to twelve knots with some stronger puffs and moving right. The light conditions tested the crews’ decision-making skills and racing was very close.

Getting the edge on the favourites, Yandoo XX sailed by Jeanne-Claude Strong, Marcus Burke, Seve Jarvin and Tiana Wittey, was the first boat home just two seconds ahead of John Bertrand’s Triad II and Damien King’s Barry. Graeme Taylor and the crew of Magpie were fourth. The first ten boats finished within one minute.

Jeanne-Claude Strong, the 2016-17 Queensland Etchells Champion from Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron, was delighted with her start to the series.

“It’s always a thrill to get a win”, she said.

“It’s all credit to my wonderful crew for some great work today. While we were not so happy with our second race, we will be back on the water tomorrow to try again”, said Strong.

Chris Hampton will be disappointed with his first race, having to return after an OCS at the start and finishing well down the placings. Hampton, sailing with Mark Andrews and Sam Haines on Tango, was locked in by other competitors coming off the line and lost several minutes getting back to see the X flag lowered. The Tango crew are aiming to be among the top boats this weekend after winning the 2016 New South Wales Etchells Championship and some recent strong results.

Fifteen + (David Clark) leads the 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships at the end of day one. © Alex McKinnon Photography
Fifteen + (David Clark) leads the 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships at the end of day one. © Alex McKinnon Photography



Tango took on race two with some added motivation and finished with a massive 42 second lead over David Clark, Andrew Smith and Ian Johnson on Fifteen +. Local boat Pedro II (Mark Woodland, Malcolm Ware and Marcus Silk) were third, just edging out Bruce McBriar, Jeff Casley and Tony Bond on Fast Forward.

The breeze continued to freshen during the second race, increasing from 12 knots to 18 knots at times and continuing to veer.

Melbourne based International Race Officers Kevin and Ross Wilson are leading the experienced race management team from Brighton to ensure the 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships continue to run smoothly.

“It was a day of chasing the breeze”, said Race Officer Kevin.

“Overall it moved right, but not consistently. This meant plenty of course changes for the team so we could give the sailors some good beats and true down-winds”, he said.

Triad II ahead of the top mark traffic in race two. © Alex McKinnon Photography
Triad II ahead of the top mark traffic in race two. © Alex McKinnon Photography



At the end of the day, David Clark’s Fifteen + sits at the top of the results table, three points ahead of John Bertrand’s Triad II who have a further three on James Polson’s Hong Kong entry Conspiracy. There are four more races to be sailed over the next two days and plenty of other crews lining up to claim their place.

The final day of racing will be live streamed via a YouTube link that can be accessed on the event website. On water and drone video will be combined with tracking to enable Etchells fans anywhere to watch the Championships draw to a conclusion.

For all the race documents and more information about the Championship, visit the event webpage.

Pantaenius - Fixed ValueLancer Inflatables - BJBarz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best Eyewear

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series™ offers perfect proving ground for youth teams
They don’t call it Extreme Sailing Series for nothing – that’s just what young guns have been finding out on their debut They don’t call it the Extreme Sailing Series™ for nothing – and that’s just what the young guns on Team Tilt and NZL Sailing Team have been finding out on their debuts on the global Stadium Racing tour.
Posted today at 10:33 am Mastering big swell off Manly – Estate Master new Farr 40 leader
The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill’s Estate Master The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill’s Estate Master, which is now controlling the national title having shaken off their first day nerves over three races sailed in view of Sydney’s iconic Manly surf beach on day two.
Posted today at 8:16 am 52 Super Series - Azzurra on the cusp of Miami Royal Cup win?
Azzurra carry a ten points lead into the final day and are looking to reprise their last 52 Super Series regatta title Azzurra carry a ten points lead into the final day of the Miami Royal Cup and are looking to reprise their last 52 Super Series regatta title when they won the last event of 2016, the EGNOS Cascais Cup.
Posted today at 6:44 am Sébastien Destremau takes 18th place to bring Vendée Globe to a close
Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst–FaceOcean) crossed Vendée Globe finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne in eighteenth place Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst–FaceOcean) crossed the Vendée Globe finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne in eighteenth place at 00hrs 40min et 18 sec UTC on Saturday 11th March 2017 after 124 days, 12 hours, 38 minutes and 18 seconds of racing since the start on 6th November. The skipper from Toulon is the final competitor to complete this eighth edition of the non-stop solo round the world race.
Posted today at 4:48 am Azzurra wins a race and stays in the lead at the Miami Royal Cup
Azzurra is still in the lead in the Miami Royal Cup with ten points advantage on the second placed boat. With an excellent first place finish in the first race followed by an eighth place finish in the second race Azzurra is still in the lead in the Miami Royal Cup with ten points advantage on the second placed boat. Tomorrow is the final day in the second event in the 2017 52 Super Series, the Miami Royal Cup.
Posted today at 4:31 am Applications now open for the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy Winter Squads
Since 1993, the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy has excelled in developing youth sailors into world class sailors Since 1993, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Youth Sailing Academy has excelled in developing youth sailors into world class sailors with graduates going on to represent Australia in the America’s Cup, Olympic Games and Volvo Ocean Race. The winter squads once again produced top level athletes with impressive results at National and International regattas.
Posted on 10 Mar Extreme Sailing Series – SAP Extreme Sailing Team nudge ahead
SAP Extreme Sailing Team, Oman Air and Alinghi all held the top spot at some stage during the third thrilling day Danish crew SAP Extreme Sailing Team, home team Oman Air and champions Alinghi all held the top spot at some stage during the third thrilling day of racing at Muscat's Almouj Golf.
Posted on 10 Mar Dramatic day sets Oman Air up for Extreme Sailing Series Act 1 title
Team Oman Air was slow out of the blocks but the experienced crew soon hit their stride with a string of podium finishes Team Oman Air was slow out of the blocks but the highly-experienced crew soon hit their stride with a string of podium finishes, including two wins. Going into the final race Phil Robertson’s men were narrowly ahead of the SAP Extreme Sailing Team, only to be knocked off pole position ahead of tomorrow’s finale thanks to a sixth-place finish, their worst of the day.
Posted on 10 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – A regatta ready for innovation
The new Medal Race formats will be implemented at the Sofía IBEROSTAR and other events at the request of the Classes The Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR will bring innovations for the Olympic Classes in many ways, but the first novelty will be the inclusion of the ORC and one design J80 class that will sail from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th, based at Real Club Náutico de Palma.
Posted on 10 Mar Youth sailing program teaches at-risk young people more than the ropes
Twelve young people from four charities took to the Harbour this month as part of a youth sailing program Twelve young people from four charities took to the Harbour this month as part of a youth sailing program organised by the Property Industry Foundation, Colliers International and the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s (CYCA) Youth Sailing Academy. The program was aimed at providing a learning experience to build the confidence of at-risk and homeless young people.
Posted on 10 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy