Etchells go live for last day of Victorian Etchells Championship

by John Curnow today at 10:06 am
Yandoo XX - Marcus Burke hiking hard as Tiana Wittey sets about getting things ready for the hoist. Seve Jarvin in view with Jeanne-Claude Strong obscured... - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The last day of the 2017 Brighton Land Rover Victorian Etchells Championship from the Royal Brighton YC will be streamed live. See it all unfold from 0900hrs on Monday, March 13, 2017. Go to YouTube for the closest racing featuring some of Austrlia's best. On water and aerial footage, with commentary, including exclusive material for screening in between races.

World, Australian, State and Australasian Champions amongst them, as well as being both inshore and offshore legends across many classes/categories in mono and multihulls. As always with a fleet of this quality, snakes and ladders is assured. First to secure a couple of top three finishes is likely to be the winner. Bullets always very handy... See it all happen HERE
