Etchells go live for last day of Victorian Etchells Championship

Yandoo XX - Marcus Burke hiking hard as Tiana Wittey sets about getting things ready for the hoist. Seve Jarvin in view with Jeanne-Claude Strong obscured... - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon Yandoo XX - Marcus Burke hiking hard as Tiana Wittey sets about getting things ready for the hoist. Seve Jarvin in view with Jeanne-Claude Strong obscured... - Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com

by John Curnow today at 10:06 amWorld, Australian, State and Australasian Champions amongst them, as well as being both inshore and offshore legends across many classes/categories in mono and multihulls. As always with a fleet of this quality, snakes and ladders is assured. First to secure a couple of top three finishes is likely to be the winner. Bullets always very handy... See it all happen HERE