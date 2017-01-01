Etchells Worlds get underway in San Francisco
by Nic Douglass today at 4:42 pm
Yesterday marked the official start of the Etchells Worlds for 2017 from the San Francisco Yacht Club with a practice race.
Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Most of the 51 boat fleet were on the start line to check out the conditions ahead of the first two races today, but a large proportion pulled out after the first full lap of the course.
Before the boats started making their tactical calls to head home early the places were 947 - Magpie, 1404 - Lifted, 1429 - Viva, 1249 - Thrash, 1425 - Tquila, 1177 - Happy Dance, 1119 - Northern Havoc.
Heading out to the start on day 'zero'
Nic Douglass is providing live coverage where possible at the Etchells Worlds from the Aussie team coach boat that she is on. Here is the coverage from the start of the practice race, with mark rounding updates in the comments which will continue today. Please bear in mind that restrictions from the race committee require staying behind the start line, and on the outside of the course.
For some fun, here is the Magpie team heading out to the start line on day 'zero'.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157564