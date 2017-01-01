Please select your home edition
Etchells Worlds get underway in San Francisco

by Nic Douglass today at 4:42 pm
Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Yesterday marked the official start of the Etchells Worlds for 2017 from the San Francisco Yacht Club with a practice race.

Most of the 51 boat fleet were on the start line to check out the conditions ahead of the first two races today, but a large proportion pulled out after the first full lap of the course.

Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Before the boats started making their tactical calls to head home early the places were 947 - Magpie, 1404 - Lifted, 1429 - Viva, 1249 - Thrash, 1425 - Tquila, 1177 - Happy Dance, 1119 - Northern Havoc.

Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Nic Douglass is providing live coverage where possible at the Etchells Worlds from the Aussie team coach boat that she is on. Here is the coverage from the start of the practice race, with mark rounding updates in the comments which will continue today. Please bear in mind that restrictions from the race committee require staying behind the start line, and on the outside of the course.



Heading out to the start on day 'zero'
For some fun, here is the Magpie team heading out to the start line on day 'zero'.



Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

