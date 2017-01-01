Etchells Worlds get underway in San Francisco

Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / Etchells Worlds in San Francisco © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass today at 4:42 pmMost of the 51 boat fleet were on the start line to check out the conditions ahead of the first two races today, but a large proportion pulled out after the first full lap of the course.





Before the boats started making their tactical calls to head home early the places were 947 - Magpie, 1404 - Lifted, 1429 - Viva, 1249 - Thrash, 1425 - Tquila, 1177 - Happy Dance, 1119 - Northern Havoc.









Nic Douglass is providing live coverage where possible at the Etchells Worlds from the Aussie team coach boat that she is on. Here is the coverage from the start of the practice race, with mark rounding updates in the comments which will continue today. Please bear in mind that restrictions from the race committee require staying behind the start line, and on the outside of the course.





For some fun, here is the Magpie team heading out to the start line on day 'zero'.









If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157564