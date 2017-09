Etchells Worlds get two races in after a long delay on Day 1

Day 1 – Etchells World Championships © Nic Douglass / Day 1 – Etchells World Championships © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass today at 3:50 pm

















Race 1





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157591