Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

Etchells World Championship - Overall report

by Leslie Richter today at 2:41 am
Tight racing during the SFYC’s Easom Founder Regatta / Pre-Worlds on September 16-17, 2017. Leslie Richter
Editor's Note: At the time of publishing, the Etchells boats are still racing. A 2.5 hour postponement was held up early to let the breeze fill in. Cumulative results not available yet...

The 2017 Etchells World Championship, hosted by The San Francisco Yacht Club, kicks off on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 with the first of five days of racing on San Francisco Bay (nine races are scheduled). Fifty-one teams representing ten countries will be competing in the area known as the Berkeley Circle. This is the fourth time that the Etchells World Championships are being held in San Francisco Bay.

Racing will be incredibly close among this international Etchells fleet, renowned for its deep talent pool comprising a plethora of Olympic, world, national, and local champions. The outcome of this year’s world championship is anything but certain. “Any of the top 25 boats could win this regatta and no one would be surprised,” said local Bay Area sailor Don Jesberg who will count three-time Etchells World Champion Bill Hardesty among his crew on Viva. Bill Barton, with nine Etchells Worlds under his belt, agreed, “There are so many great sailors – it will be a great battle to see who is most consistent.” Barton will be sailing on his old boat, the oldest in the competition, 666, but this time as crew to skipper Chris Kostanecki.

The recent SFYC Easom Founders Regatta provided a preview into how close the racing would be. After two days of racing in big late summer breeze, Steve Benjamin’s (USA) Stella Blue claimed first place with Graeme Taylor’s (AUS) Magpie close behind in second, and Iain Murry’s (AUS) Northern Havoc in third, in a fleet of 32 boats. Jim Cunningham’s (USA) Lifted won the Easom Founders perpetual trophy which goes to the top finisher in the local fleet. Named after Bay Area sailing legend Hank Easom, the regatta honors Easom for bringing the first Etchells to San Francisco Bay in 1975, and starting fleet 12.

Peter Duncan’s (USA) Oatmeal was unable to sail in the pre-world event because he was busy winning the J/70 World Championship in Sardinia. “I love sailing in San Francisco Bay, it’s such a terrific venue, and there is an amazing group of competitors among both skippers and crew.” Duncan, sailing with former Etchells champion Jud Smith, and longtime crew, Thomas Blackwell, is just one of the talented teams to watch this week.

As we count down to Tuesday’s start, the San Francisco Yacht Club docks and harbor are buzzing with Etchells energy as weigh-ins, sail and equipment measurement, and last minute boat prep fill the sailors days. A practice race is scheduled for Monday, September 25th.

For complete regatta information, please see the event website.
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82C-TechBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

Etchells Worlds get underway in San Francisco
Most of the 51 boat fleet were on the start line to check out the conditions ahead of the first two races today Before the boats started making their tactical calls to head home early the places were 947 - Magpie, 1404 - Lifted, 1429 - Viva, 1249 - Thrash, 1425 - Tquila, 1177 - Happy Dance, 1119 - Northern Havoc.
Posted on 26 Sep Sharp Australian Youth MR Championship –Day 1 – NSW teams in fine form
With ten teams from five States represented, it was anyone’s guess at who might come out on top at the end of day one. Queensland currently lie in third place with James Hodgson having a long day on the water after snapping their mainsail halyard before race one. They managed to end the day 6-2, tied with Tapper.
Posted on 26 Sep Volvo reconsiders schedule for future Volvo Ocean Races
Volvo remains committed to ensuring that any planned changes deliver long-term sustainable benefits to the race As a consequence of this review to the race schedule the current CEO for the race Mark Turner has decided to step down from his current position. He will remain in the CEO role until a successor is appointed, a search for which has started.
Posted on 26 Sep Top five finish for Martin Hill team at Etchells Pre-Worlds
Hill’s remaining crew also boast strong sailing pedigrees. Andrew ‘Dog’ Palfrey campaigned for the Olympics three times Chapman, whose family, including dad Richard ‘Blue’ (RSYS Commodore and former skiff sailor) and mum Rowena (who is also their coach’s sister) have been in town to support the Lisa Rose team through the Pre-Worlds, but left for Sydney today.
Posted on 26 Sep 12 Metre North American Championship – One of the most competitive
Challenge XII, one of the newest additions to the 12mR class, topped the Modern division, beating Defender by one point In the end, three races on Saturday told the story of a very competitive fleet wrapping up its season and looking long-term to the 12 Metre Worlds that are scheduled for Newport in 2019 as a culmination of the 12mR Class Road To The Worlds series.
Posted on 26 Sep Volvo Ocean Race call time out on 2019/20 event, CEO resigns
Volvo Ocean Race has announced that the 2019/20 event will not take place as scheduled Volvo Ocean Race has announced that the 2019/20 event will not take place as scheduled, and the organisers say that additional planning time is required before further announcements can take place. The CEO of Volvo Ocean Race Mark Turner has stepped down and a replacement is being sought.
Posted on 26 Sep Black Jack marks 50th entry for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Peter Harburg’s Black Jack marks the 50th entry received by CYC of Australia for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Peter Harburg’s Black Jack marks the 50th entry received by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, adding to speculation that 73rd race will showcase the largest super maxi line-up in the history of the race.
Posted on 26 Sep Figaro Bénéteau 3 - The launch of production!
Figaro Bénéteau 3, whose construction required 3,000 man-hours at Bénéteau site in Cheviré, has since been in test phase Launched at the end of July in Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie on France’s Atlantic coast, the prototype for the Figaro Bénéteau 3, whose construction required 3,000 man-hours at the Bénéteau site in Cheviré, has since been in her test phase. Managers from the Bénéteau yard, naval architects, members of Mer Forte design office and representatives of the Figaro class climbed aboard in various conditions
Posted on 26 Sep New versatile sail completes North Sails Inventory for 2017-18 VOR
North Sails has unveiled a game-changing addition to the sail wardrobes of the Volvo Ocean Race fleet – the JO gennaker. North Sails has unveiled a game-changing addition to the sail wardrobes of the Volvo Ocean Race fleet – the JO gennaker. North Sails has been the exclusive official supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race since the debut of the VO65 one design fleet in the 2014-15 edition.
Posted on 26 Sep National Sailing Hall of Fame inducts eight sailing heroes
The backdrop for the Induction could not have been more fitting: a busy Newport harbor on glorious early fall afternoon The eight Inductees, including three posthumous honorees, were celebrated for the impact they have had on the sport. The National Sailing Hall of Fame, dedicated to preserving the stories of these sailing heroes to inspire future generations, has now inducted 65 heroes of the sport.
Posted on 25 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy