Etchells Florida State Championship 2017 - Day 1

Benjamin and Parkin - Etchells Florida State Championship VR Sport Media Ltd Benjamin and Parkin - Etchells Florida State Championship VR Sport Media Ltd

by Simon Butterworth today at 4:45 pmSteve Benjamin's Terrapin team sailed a clean day and have a commanding lead on the chasing pack, all of whom will be looking forward to the discard coming into play. They picked up two bullets in Race 1 and 3 with Peter Duncan, Raging Rooster, taking the podium in the second race.





Saskia Clark, VRsport.tv Presenter, caught up with International PRO Stuart Childerley, Shannon Bush and Steve Benjamin for their reactions from the days racing.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151563