Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Port Stephens 2017 728x90

Etchells Florida State Championship – Day 2

by Saskia Clark on 6 Feb
Day 2 - Etchells Florida State Championship VR Sport Media Ltd
Despite multiple attempts at a start, by International PRO Stuart Childerley, the wind failed to make a sustained appearance. So unfortunately there was no action on the final day of the Etchells 2017 Florida State Championships hosted by the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, Miami.

Steve Benjamin enjoyed a near perfect day on Saturday's shifty conditions, taking his 'Terrapin' team clear from the pack to pick up the trophy on the same day as the New England Patriots picked up the 51st Super Bowl in Texas.

The Florida State Champs was the third regatta of four counting towards The Biscayne Bay Series, the climax of which will be the Mid Winters East on the final weekend in February. This promises to be a great battle as they currently have a three way tie with Phil Lotz, Steve Benjamin and Peter Duncan, all discarding their worst weekend and taking through a third and first into the non discardable final.

Saskia caught up with some of the top Etchells sailors including, Andrew 'Dog' Palfry, Jud Smith, Steve Benjamin, Luis Doreste and Louisa Chafee.

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Barz Optics - Kids rangeMondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour - 4885

Related Articles

Andrea Francolini was at the RSYS Milson Silver Goblets for Etchells
Andrea Francolini at the RSYS Milson Goblets for Etchells The magnificent work of Andrea Francolini continues. He was at the last day of the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron's Milson Silver Goblets regatta for Etchells. It is sailed over the course of the week as a twilight regatta and then has multiple races on the final day, Saturday. It usually attracts a fleet of 30+ Etchells from NSW and also Interstate.
Posted on 4 Feb Record SB20 fleet expected for Banjo’s Crown Series Bellerive Regatta
A fleet of more than 40 SB20 one-design sports boats, including several mainland crews, is expected to contest The Crown Series will be sailed over the weekend of 18-19 February with the keelboat divisions also contesting a twilight race on the evening of Friday,17 February, joined on Saturday and Sunday by SB20s, trailable yachts and off-the-beach dinghies and catamarans.
Posted on 2 Feb Etchells Championships at Brighton in March
The 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships will be hosted by Royal Brighton Yacht Club over the Labour Day weekend The 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships will be hosted by Royal Brighton Yacht Club over the Labour Day weekend, March 11-13. Some close racing for a very competitive fleet is anticipated.
Posted on 2 Feb RPAYC Summer One Design and Sports Boat Regatta now open for entry
Gather your friends, family, co workers and join these great weekend regatta's on Pittwater. Racing will be held inshore from 1100hrs and will be a windward / leeward course, with up to six races across two days on the waters of Pittwater.
Posted on 1 Feb Helly Hansen Australian Champs - Two-time champ eyeing off third title
The Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship gets underway tomorrow with close and competitive racing The Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship gets underway tomorrow with close and competitive racing expected throughout the four-day regatta, hosted by the Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron.
Posted on 30 Jan Applications are open for the 2017/18 RPAYC Youth Development Program
The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s Youth Development program has been a launch pad for many of Australia’s top sailors The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s Youth Development program has been a launch pad for many of Australia’s top sailors from world champions, Olympians and America’s Cup winners. For the 2016/17 season the program has continued to excel on an international level.
Posted on 27 Jan Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan 'Sailing Champions League' Series 2017 Program in J/70’s - Overall
Sailing League Program has simply re-defined “club sailing” in Europe- for thousands of sailors across the continent. The impact of the Sailing League Program, originally created in Germany by Oliver Schwall’s Konzeptwerft Group in Hamburg, Germany and their J/Germany partners Mittelmann’s Werft, has simply re-defined “club sailing” in Europe- for thousands of sailors across the continent.
Posted on 25 Jan Flying final day at Festival of Sails
I was awake at sunrise watching the clouds rip over Corio Bay, knowing it was going to be a ripper day I was awake at sunrise watching the clouds rip over Corio Bay, knowing it was going to be a ripper day on the water (or maybe I am a little jet lagged, though I won't admit it)!
Posted on 24 Jan Windy wind-up to Festival of Sails
Sunshine and the most wind of the series, 20-25 knots, drained the last of the adrenalin from 220 or so keelboat crews Sunshine and the most wind of the series, 20-25 knots at times, drained the last of the adrenalin from the 220 or so keelboat crews who have spent four days competing on Port Phillip and Corio Bay
Posted on 24 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy