Etchells Florida State Championship – Day 2

Day 2 - Etchells Florida State Championship VR Sport Media Ltd Day 2 - Etchells Florida State Championship VR Sport Media Ltd

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151597

by Saskia Clark on 6 FebSteve Benjamin enjoyed a near perfect day on Saturday's shifty conditions, taking his 'Terrapin' team clear from the pack to pick up the trophy on the same day as the New England Patriots picked up the 51st Super Bowl in Texas.The Florida State Champs was the third regatta of four counting towards The Biscayne Bay Series, the climax of which will be the Mid Winters East on the final weekend in February. This promises to be a great battle as they currently have a three way tie with Phil Lotz, Steve Benjamin and Peter Duncan, all discarding their worst weekend and taking through a third and first into the non discardable final.Saskia caught up with some of the top Etchells sailors including, Andrew 'Dog' Palfry, Jud Smith, Steve Benjamin, Luis Doreste and Louisa Chafee.